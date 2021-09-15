All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Sugar Land (Houston6648.575
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)5954.518
Round Rock (Texas)5756.509
Albuquerque (Colorado)5163.44215
El Paso (San Diego)4470.38921
West Division
WLPct.GB
z-Tacoma (Seattle)6945.605
Reno (Arizona)6547.5803
Las Vegas (Oakland)6054.5269
Sacramento (San Francisco)4863.43219½
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)4766.41621½

z-clinched playoff berth

Monday's Games

Tacoma 8, Sacramento 4, 7 innings, 1st game

Tacoma 6, Sacramento 5, 7 innings, 2nd game

Sugar Land 4, Round Rock 2

Oklahoma City 12, Salt Lake 2

Albuquerque 5, El Paso 4

Reno 6, Las Vegas 3

Tuesday's Games

Sugar Land 6, Round Rock 3

Oklahoma City 11, Salt Lake 7

Albuquerque 4, El Paso 3

Tacoma 7, Sacramento 4

Reno 8, Las Vegas 2

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday's Games

Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you