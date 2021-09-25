|All Times EDT
|Final Stretch
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|3
|0
|1.000
|½
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|3
|0
|1.000
|½
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|2
|0
|1.000
|1
|Round Rock (Texas)
|2
|0
|1.000
|1
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|2
|0
|1.000
|1
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|2
|1
|.667
|1½
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|2
|1
|.667
|1½
|Norfolk (Baltimore)
|2
|1
|.667
|1½
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|2
|1
|.667
|1½
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|2
|1
|.667
|1½
|Worcester (Boston)
|2
|1
|.667
|1½
|El Paso (San Diego)
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|1
|1
|1.000
|2
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees)
|1
|1
|.000
|2
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|1
|1
|.000
|2
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|1
|2
|.500
|2½
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|1
|2
|.000
|2½
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|1
|2
|.500
|2½
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|1
|2
|.500
|2½
|Rochester (Washington)
|1
|2
|.000
|2½
|Toledo (Detroit)
|1
|2
|.500
|2½
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|Reno (Arizona)
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|0
|3
|.000
|3½
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|0
|3
|.000
|3½
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|Thursday's Games
Round Rock 7, Tacoma 6
Salt Lake 9, Sacramento 5
Albuquerque 13, Reno 5
Sugar Land 8, El Paso 2
Oklahoma City 12, Las Vegas 5
|Friday's Games
Round Rock 4, Tacoma 3
Sacramento 8, Salt Lake 5
Albuquerque 7, Reno 5
El Paso 8, Sugar Land 2
Oklahoma City 13, Las Vegas 4
|Saturday's Games
Tacoma at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Reno at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Sacramento at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.
Reno at Albuquerque, 3:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.