All Times EDT
Final Stretch
WLPct.GB
Jacksonville (Miami)401.000
Durham (Tampa Bay)301.000½
Nashville (Milwaukee)301.000½
Albuquerque (Colorado)201.0001
Round Rock (Texas)201.0001
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)201.0001
Buffalo (Toronto)21.667
Louisville (Cincinnati)21.667
Norfolk (Baltimore)21.667
Omaha (Kansas City)21.667
St. Paul (Minnesota)21.667
Worcester (Boston)21.667
El Paso (San Diego)11.5002
Sacramento (San Francisco)11.5002
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)111.0002
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees)11.0002
Sugar Land (Houston)11.5002
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)11.0002
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)12.500
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)12.000
Iowa (Chicago Cubs)12.500
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)12.500
Rochester (Washington)12.000
Toledo (Detroit)12.500
Las Vegas (Oakland)02.0003
Reno (Arizona)02.0003
Tacoma (Seattle)02.0003
Columbus (Cleveland)03.000
Gwinnett (Atlanta)03.000
Memphis (St. Louis)04.0004
Thursday's Games

Round Rock 7, Tacoma 6

Salt Lake 9, Sacramento 5

Albuquerque 13, Reno 5

Sugar Land 8, El Paso 2

Oklahoma City 12, Las Vegas 5

Friday's Games

Round Rock 4, Tacoma 3

Sacramento 8, Salt Lake 5

Albuquerque 7, Reno 5

El Paso 8, Sugar Land 2

Oklahoma City 13, Las Vegas 4

Saturday's Games

Tacoma at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Sacramento at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.

Reno at Albuquerque, 3:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.

