|Troy
|0
|7
|0
|3
|—
|10
|South Alabama
|0
|3
|0
|3
|—
|6
Second Quarter
TROY_Billingsley 5 run (Buce kick), 14:56.
USA_FG Guajardo 41, :00.
Fourth Quarter
USA_FG Guajardo 32, 10:27.
TROY_FG Buce 51, 7:35.
A_25,450.
|TROY
|USA
|First downs
|16
|15
|Total Net Yards
|266
|246
|Rushes-yards
|41-128
|21-31
|Passing
|138
|215
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|2-4
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|1-12
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|14-19-1
|29-41-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-21
|3-11
|Punts
|6-42.833
|7-41.571
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-35
|6-60
|Time of Possession
|33:24
|26:36
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Troy, Billingsley 19-86, Vidal 17-64, Watson 1-(minus 3), Doege 4-(minus 19). South Alabama, Wells 4-21, L.Webb 8-12, Lee 2-2, Bradley 7-(minus 4).
PASSING_Troy, Doege 10-15-1-84, Watson 4-4-0-54. South Alabama, Bradley 29-40-1-215, (Team) 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_Troy, T.Johnson 4-57, R.Johnson 4-56, Billingsley 2-7, D.Ross 2-4, Stoudemire 1-8, Vidal 1-6. South Alabama, D.Voisin 9-93, Wayne 9-68, Lacy 7-37, Wells 2-2, L.Webb 1-9, Thomas-Jones 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Troy, Buce 37.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.