Troy070310
South Alabama03036

Second Quarter

TROY_Billingsley 5 run (Buce kick), 14:56.

USA_FG Guajardo 41, :00.

Fourth Quarter

USA_FG Guajardo 32, 10:27.

TROY_FG Buce 51, 7:35.

A_25,450.

TROYUSA
First downs1615
Total Net Yards266246
Rushes-yards41-12821-31
Passing138215
Punt Returns0-02-4
Kickoff Returns0-01-12
Interceptions Ret.1-01-0
Comp-Att-Int14-19-129-41-1
Sacked-Yards Lost4-213-11
Punts6-42.8337-41.571
Fumbles-Lost0-00-0
Penalties-Yards5-356-60
Time of Possession33:2426:36

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Troy, Billingsley 19-86, Vidal 17-64, Watson 1-(minus 3), Doege 4-(minus 19). South Alabama, Wells 4-21, L.Webb 8-12, Lee 2-2, Bradley 7-(minus 4).

PASSING_Troy, Doege 10-15-1-84, Watson 4-4-0-54. South Alabama, Bradley 29-40-1-215, (Team) 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_Troy, T.Johnson 4-57, R.Johnson 4-56, Billingsley 2-7, D.Ross 2-4, Stoudemire 1-8, Vidal 1-6. South Alabama, D.Voisin 9-93, Wayne 9-68, Lacy 7-37, Wells 2-2, L.Webb 1-9, Thomas-Jones 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Troy, Buce 37.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

