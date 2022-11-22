SOUTHERN (NO) (0-1)
. Totals 0-0 0-0 0.
TROY (6-1)
Turner 1-1 2-2 4, Williams 5-6 0-5 10, Muhammad 4-6 2-4 12, Phillips 8-13 3-6 22, Punter 0-2 0-0 0, Eugene 9-12 0-0 21, Miles 7-15 3-5 22, J.Fields 1-1 0-0 3, Tshimanga 5-7 0-2 11, Geffrard 2-4 0-0 4, Cole 2-4 0-0 4, Graham 2-2 0-0 5, Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 46-73 10-24 118.
Halftime_Troy 66-30. 3-Point Goals_Southern (NO) 0-0 (), Troy 16-31 (Miles 5-8, Eugene 3-6, Phillips 3-7, Muhammad 2-4, J.Fields 1-1, Graham 1-1, Tshimanga 1-1, Punter 0-1, Geffrard 0-2). Rebounds_Southern (NO) 0 ( ), Troy 39 (Phillips 8). Assists_Southern (NO) 0 ( ), Troy 30 (Phillips 8). Total Fouls_Southern (NO) 0, Troy 10. A_2,130 (5,200).
