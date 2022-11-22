FGFTReb
SOUTHERN (NO)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Totals2000-00-00-0000

Percentages: FG .000, FT .000.

3-Point Goals: None.

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: None.

Steals: None.

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
TROYMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Turner171-12-20-1004
Williams185-60-53-74010
Muhammad184-62-40-12112
Phillips278-133-64-88122
Punter140-20-01-1220
Eugene269-120-00-36121
Miles237-153-52-43222
J.Fields161-10-00-5113
Tshimanga145-70-21-63111
Geffrard112-40-00-1104
Cole82-40-00-0004
Graham42-20-01-1015
Mitchell40-00-00-1000
Totals20046-7310-2412-393010118

Percentages: FG .630, FT .417.

3-Point Goals: 16-31, .516 (Miles 5-8, Eugene 3-6, Phillips 3-7, Muhammad 2-4, Graham 1-1, J.Fields 1-1, Tshimanga 1-1, Punter 0-1, Geffrard 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Turner 3, J.Fields).

Turnovers: 13 (Punter 3, Eugene 2, Miles 2, Geffrard, J.Fields, Mitchell, Muhammad, Phillips, Turner).

Steals: 22 (Phillips 13, Williams 3, Miles 2, Turner 2, J.Fields, Tshimanga).

Technical Fouls: None.

Southern (NO)30310
Troy6652118

A_2,130 (5,200).

