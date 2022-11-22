|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SOUTHERN (NO)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Totals
|200
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
Percentages: FG .000, FT .000.
3-Point Goals: None.
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: None.
Steals: None.
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TROY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Turner
|17
|1-1
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|4
|Williams
|18
|5-6
|0-5
|3-7
|4
|0
|10
|Muhammad
|18
|4-6
|2-4
|0-1
|2
|1
|12
|Phillips
|27
|8-13
|3-6
|4-8
|8
|1
|22
|Punter
|14
|0-2
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|2
|0
|Eugene
|26
|9-12
|0-0
|0-3
|6
|1
|21
|Miles
|23
|7-15
|3-5
|2-4
|3
|2
|22
|J.Fields
|16
|1-1
|0-0
|0-5
|1
|1
|3
|Tshimanga
|14
|5-7
|0-2
|1-6
|3
|1
|11
|Geffrard
|11
|2-4
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|4
|Cole
|8
|2-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|4
|Graham
|4
|2-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|5
|Mitchell
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|46-73
|10-24
|12-39
|30
|10
|118
Percentages: FG .630, FT .417.
3-Point Goals: 16-31, .516 (Miles 5-8, Eugene 3-6, Phillips 3-7, Muhammad 2-4, Graham 1-1, J.Fields 1-1, Tshimanga 1-1, Punter 0-1, Geffrard 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Turner 3, J.Fields).
Turnovers: 13 (Punter 3, Eugene 2, Miles 2, Geffrard, J.Fields, Mitchell, Muhammad, Phillips, Turner).
Steals: 22 (Phillips 13, Williams 3, Miles 2, Turner 2, J.Fields, Tshimanga).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Southern (NO)
|30
|31
|—
|0
|Troy
|66
|52
|—
|118
A_2,130 (5,200).
