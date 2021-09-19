|Troy
First Quarter
USM_FG Bourgeois 46, 12:06.
Third Quarter
TROY_Barber 17 pass from Powell (Buce kick), 12:53.
TROY_D.Lewis 16 pass from Powell (Buce kick), :41.
Fourth Quarter
TROY_Vidal 8 run (Buce kick), 5:49.
USM_Cunningham 47 fumble return (kick failed), 3:04.
A_24,242.
|TROY
|USM
|First downs
|17
|15
|Total Net Yards
|304
|156
|Rushes-yards
|32-49
|39--1
|Passing
|255
|157
|Punt Returns
|1-16
|5-44
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|1-32
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-37
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|27-40-0
|16-27-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-17
|9-64
|Punts
|9-40.0
|10-42.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-2
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|10-84
|8-49
|Time of Possession
|30:27
|29:42
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Troy, Vidal 17-45, Todd 1-24, Woods 3-16, Smith 4-6, T.Johnson 1-4, (Team) 2-(minus 16), Powell 4-(minus 30). Southern Miss., Gore 15-31, Pittman 1-12, Cavallo 1-3, Richard 3-(minus 2), T.Keyes 19-(minus 45).
PASSING_Troy, Powell 27-39-0-255, Todd 0-1-0-0. Southern Miss., T.Keyes 16-27-2-157.
RECEIVING_Troy, T.Johnson 10-106, Whittemore 6-58, Barber 4-46, Todd 2-31, Woods 2-3, D.Lewis 1-16, A.Lewis 1-(minus 2), Smith 1-(minus 3). Southern Miss., Gore 5-44, A.Robinson 3-49, Brownlee 3-25, D.Jones 2-13, Dennis 1-11, Gunter 1-8, Richard 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Southern Miss., Bourgeois 41.