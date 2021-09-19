Troy0014721
Southern Miss.30069

First Quarter

USM_FG Bourgeois 46, 12:06.

Third Quarter

TROY_Barber 17 pass from Powell (Buce kick), 12:53.

TROY_D.Lewis 16 pass from Powell (Buce kick), :41.

Fourth Quarter

TROY_Vidal 8 run (Buce kick), 5:49.

USM_Cunningham 47 fumble return (kick failed), 3:04.

A_24,242.

TROYUSM
First downs1715
Total Net Yards304156
Rushes-yards32-4939--1
Passing255157
Punt Returns1-165-44
Kickoff Returns0-01-32
Interceptions Ret.2-370-0
Comp-Att-Int27-40-016-27-2
Sacked-Yards Lost4-179-64
Punts9-40.010-42.5
Fumbles-Lost2-20-0
Penalties-Yards10-848-49
Time of Possession30:2729:42

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Troy, Vidal 17-45, Todd 1-24, Woods 3-16, Smith 4-6, T.Johnson 1-4, (Team) 2-(minus 16), Powell 4-(minus 30). Southern Miss., Gore 15-31, Pittman 1-12, Cavallo 1-3, Richard 3-(minus 2), T.Keyes 19-(minus 45).

PASSING_Troy, Powell 27-39-0-255, Todd 0-1-0-0. Southern Miss., T.Keyes 16-27-2-157.

RECEIVING_Troy, T.Johnson 10-106, Whittemore 6-58, Barber 4-46, Todd 2-31, Woods 2-3, D.Lewis 1-16, A.Lewis 1-(minus 2), Smith 1-(minus 3). Southern Miss., Gore 5-44, A.Robinson 3-49, Brownlee 3-25, D.Jones 2-13, Dennis 1-11, Gunter 1-8, Richard 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Southern Miss., Bourgeois 41.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

