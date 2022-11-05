|Troy
|0
|0
|7
|16
|—
|23
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|10
|7
|0
|—
|17
Second Quarter
ULL_Wooldridge 11 run (Almendares kick), 5:39.
ULL_FG Almendares 30, 1:27.
Third Quarter
ULL_Wooldridge 10 run (Almendares kick), 8:36.
TROY_Vice 3 pass from Watson (Buce kick), :00.
Fourth Quarter
TROY_D.Lewis 35 pass from Watson (Buce kick), 12:01.
TROY_FG Buce 37, 2:41.
TROY_Vidal 22 run (kick failed), :05.
A_7,888.
|TROY
|ULL
|First downs
|21
|21
|Total Net Yards
|377
|315
|Rushes-yards
|36-154
|44-203
|Passing
|223
|112
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|4-21
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|1-22
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|21-35-1
|13-29-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-18
|2-8
|Punts
|6-34.833
|5-44.2
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-45
|3-17
|Time of Possession
|30:08
|29:52
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Troy, Vidal 21-117, Billingsley 7-25, T.Johnson 2-18, Watson 6-(minus 6). Louisiana-Lafayette, C.Smith 18-97, T.Williams 13-51, Wooldridge 9-39, Perry 4-20.
PASSING_Troy, Watson 21-35-1-223. Louisiana-Lafayette, Wooldridge 13-29-0-112.
RECEIVING_Troy, T.Johnson 8-76, R.Johnson 5-79, Vidal 3-14, Vice 2-8, D.Lewis 1-35, Stoudemire 1-6, D.Ross 1-5. Louisiana-Lafayette, Jefferson 6-50, Rogers 2-19, N.Johnson 2-13, LeBlanc 1-16, T.Williams 1-12, C.Smith 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Louisiana-Lafayette, Almendares 42, Almendares 25.
