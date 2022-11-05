Troy0071623
Louisiana-Lafayette0107017

Second Quarter

ULL_Wooldridge 11 run (Almendares kick), 5:39.

ULL_FG Almendares 30, 1:27.

Third Quarter

ULL_Wooldridge 10 run (Almendares kick), 8:36.

TROY_Vice 3 pass from Watson (Buce kick), :00.

Fourth Quarter

TROY_D.Lewis 35 pass from Watson (Buce kick), 12:01.

TROY_FG Buce 37, 2:41.

TROY_Vidal 22 run (kick failed), :05.

A_7,888.

TROYULL
First downs2121
Total Net Yards377315
Rushes-yards36-15444-203
Passing223112
Punt Returns0-04-21
Kickoff Returns0-01-22
Interceptions Ret.0-01-0
Comp-Att-Int21-35-113-29-0
Sacked-Yards Lost3-182-8
Punts6-34.8335-44.2
Fumbles-Lost0-02-0
Penalties-Yards6-453-17
Time of Possession30:0829:52

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Troy, Vidal 21-117, Billingsley 7-25, T.Johnson 2-18, Watson 6-(minus 6). Louisiana-Lafayette, C.Smith 18-97, T.Williams 13-51, Wooldridge 9-39, Perry 4-20.

PASSING_Troy, Watson 21-35-1-223. Louisiana-Lafayette, Wooldridge 13-29-0-112.

RECEIVING_Troy, T.Johnson 8-76, R.Johnson 5-79, Vidal 3-14, Vice 2-8, D.Lewis 1-35, Stoudemire 1-6, D.Ross 1-5. Louisiana-Lafayette, Jefferson 6-50, Rogers 2-19, N.Johnson 2-13, LeBlanc 1-16, T.Williams 1-12, C.Smith 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Louisiana-Lafayette, Almendares 42, Almendares 25.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

