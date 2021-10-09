|Georgia Southern
|0
|3
|15
|6
|—
|24
|Troy
|10
|7
|7
|3
|—
|27
First Quarter
TROY_FG Buce 29, 10:43.
TROY_Barber 15 pass from Watson (Buce kick), :37.
Second Quarter
GASO_FG Raynor 27, 12:17.
TROY_Woods 34 run (Buce kick), 5:07.
Third Quarter
TROY_Todd 26 pass from Watson (Buce kick), 11:06.
GASO_L.Wright 1 run (Tomlin run), 7:57.
GASO_Hood 23 run (Raynor kick), 6:45.
Fourth Quarter
GASO_FG Raynor 42, 12:53.
GASO_FG Raynor 38, 6:08.
TROY_FG Buce 23, 1:46.
A_25,424.
|GASO
|TROY
|First downs
|16
|18
|Total Net Yards
|301
|409
|Rushes-yards
|38-82
|28-139
|Passing
|219
|270
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|3-70
|1-16
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|3-2
|Comp-Att-Int
|16-27-3
|24-36-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|5-34
|4-24
|Punts
|6-45.167
|6-43.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|6-55
|6-60
|Time of Possession
|32:50
|27:10
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Georgia Southern, Green 5-33, Hood 2-23, J.White 3-11, Ransom 2-9, King 4-7, Tomlin 13-0, L.Wright 9-(minus 1). Troy, Woods 9-98, Vidal 13-63, (Team) 1-(minus 1), Watson 5-(minus 21).
PASSING_Georgia Southern, Tomlin 15-22-3-210, Ransom 1-5-0-9. Troy, Watson 24-36-0-270.
RECEIVING_Georgia Southern, Hood 3-56, McAfee 3-19, Burgess 2-76, Jones 2-35, B.Johnson 2-23, L.Wright 2-(minus 2), Green 1-10, Baker 1-2. Troy, T.Johnson 6-38, Vidal 5-36, Todd 4-71, Stoudemire 2-44, Barber 2-21, Lacey 1-31, D.Lewis 1-12, Woods 1-8, Whittemore 1-6, A.Lewis 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.