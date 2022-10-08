Southern Miss.073010
Troy3771027

First Quarter

TROY_FG Buce 48, 1:41.

Second Quarter

USM_Brownlee 13 pass from Wilcke (Bourgeois kick), 14:34.

TROY_Billingsley 1 run (Buce kick), 3:52.

Third Quarter

TROY_Vidal 10 run (Buce kick), 11:23.

USM_FG Bourgeois 34, 2:27.

Fourth Quarter

TROY_FG Buce 30, 9:14.

TROY_T.Johnson 23 pass from Doege (Buce kick), 8:48.

A_26,017.

USMTROY
First downs1419
Total Net Yards205338
Rushes-yards26-4835-101
Passing157237
Punt Returns2-301-7
Kickoff Returns2-432-17
Interceptions Ret.2-283-44
Comp-Att-Int19-35-317-23-2
Sacked-Yards Lost5-364-24
Punts5-46.05-41.4
Fumbles-Lost1-10-0
Penalties-Yards8-854-35
Time of Possession25:1234:48

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Southern Miss., Gore 15-67, Dean 1-3, Richard 1-3, (Team) 1-(minus 1), Wilcke 8-(minus 24). Troy, Vidal 17-79, Billingsley 10-32, Taylor 1-3, Doege 7-(minus 13).

PASSING_Southern Miss., Wilcke 19-35-3-157. Troy, Doege 17-23-2-237.

RECEIVING_Southern Miss., Brownlee 12-105, Dean 3-13, L.Jones 2-21, D.Jones 1-15, Cavallo 1-3. Troy, Stoudemire 5-82, T.Johnson 4-80, Rogers 2-29, Barber 2-20, Vidal 2-6, D.Ross 1-16, Vice 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

