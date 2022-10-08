|Southern Miss.
|0
|7
|3
|0
|—
|10
|Troy
|3
|7
|7
|10
|—
|27
First Quarter
TROY_FG Buce 48, 1:41.
Second Quarter
USM_Brownlee 13 pass from Wilcke (Bourgeois kick), 14:34.
TROY_Billingsley 1 run (Buce kick), 3:52.
Third Quarter
TROY_Vidal 10 run (Buce kick), 11:23.
USM_FG Bourgeois 34, 2:27.
Fourth Quarter
TROY_FG Buce 30, 9:14.
TROY_T.Johnson 23 pass from Doege (Buce kick), 8:48.
A_26,017.
|USM
|TROY
|First downs
|14
|19
|Total Net Yards
|205
|338
|Rushes-yards
|26-48
|35-101
|Passing
|157
|237
|Punt Returns
|2-30
|1-7
|Kickoff Returns
|2-43
|2-17
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-28
|3-44
|Comp-Att-Int
|19-35-3
|17-23-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|5-36
|4-24
|Punts
|5-46.0
|5-41.4
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|8-85
|4-35
|Time of Possession
|25:12
|34:48
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Southern Miss., Gore 15-67, Dean 1-3, Richard 1-3, (Team) 1-(minus 1), Wilcke 8-(minus 24). Troy, Vidal 17-79, Billingsley 10-32, Taylor 1-3, Doege 7-(minus 13).
PASSING_Southern Miss., Wilcke 19-35-3-157. Troy, Doege 17-23-2-237.
RECEIVING_Southern Miss., Brownlee 12-105, Dean 3-13, L.Jones 2-21, D.Jones 1-15, Cavallo 1-3. Troy, Stoudemire 5-82, T.Johnson 4-80, Rogers 2-29, Barber 2-20, Vidal 2-6, D.Ross 1-16, Vice 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
