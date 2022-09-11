|Alabama A&M
|3
|0
|0
|14
|—
|17
|Troy
|0
|7
|21
|10
|—
|38
First Quarter
AAMU_FG Alvarez 47, 3:37.
Second Quarter
TROY_R.Johnson 12 pass from Watson (Buce kick), :38.
Third Quarter
TROY_D.Lewis 40 pass from Watson (Buce kick), 13:31.
TROY_Barber 59 pass from Watson (Buce kick), 10:34.
TROY_Stoudemire 13 pass from Watson (Buce kick), 1:47.
Fourth Quarter
TROY_FG Buce 30, 12:19.
AAMU_Quarles 2 run (Alvarez kick), 8:39.
TROY_Higgins 39 pass from Doege (Buce kick), 7:02.
AAMU_Jemison 1 run (Barbosa kick), 3:49.
A_26,189.
|AAMU
|TROY
|First downs
|22
|26
|Total Net Yards
|356
|522
|Rushes-yards
|35-64
|25-58
|Passing
|292
|464
|Punt Returns
|1-8
|3-20
|Kickoff Returns
|2-50
|2-26
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-23
|2-26
|Comp-Att-Int
|22-47-2
|28-45-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-20
|2-17
|Punts
|9-34.333
|4-42.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|9-107
|10-88
|Time of Possession
|34:02
|26:07
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Alabama A&M, Quarles 16-35, Jemison 3-22, Eaglin 4-7, Ke.Wilkins 1-6, Casey 3-(minus 1), (Team) 1-(minus 2), Lankford 7-(minus 3). Troy, Vidal 10-38, Billingsley 4-22, Taylor 4-15, Ja.Woods 2-6, Doege 1-0, (Team) 1-(minus 9), Watson 3-(minus 14).
PASSING_Alabama A&M, Lankford 16-32-2-182, Casey 6-15-0-110. Troy, Watson 23-34-2-351, Doege 5-11-0-113.
RECEIVING_Alabama A&M, Jenkins 6-40, Hambrick 5-82, Cox 3-99, Quarles 2-22, Young 2-13, Gardner 2-8, Eaglin 1-16, Jemison 1-12. Troy, Barber 5-105, Rogers 5-46, R.Johnson 4-80, Stoudemire 4-42, Higgins 2-77, Ollendieck 2-19, D.Brown 2-12, D.Lewis 1-40, Vice 1-31, D.Ross 1-8, Billingsley 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
