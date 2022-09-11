Alabama A&M3001417
Troy07211038

First Quarter

AAMU_FG Alvarez 47, 3:37.

Second Quarter

TROY_R.Johnson 12 pass from Watson (Buce kick), :38.

Third Quarter

TROY_D.Lewis 40 pass from Watson (Buce kick), 13:31.

TROY_Barber 59 pass from Watson (Buce kick), 10:34.

TROY_Stoudemire 13 pass from Watson (Buce kick), 1:47.

Fourth Quarter

TROY_FG Buce 30, 12:19.

AAMU_Quarles 2 run (Alvarez kick), 8:39.

TROY_Higgins 39 pass from Doege (Buce kick), 7:02.

AAMU_Jemison 1 run (Barbosa kick), 3:49.

A_26,189.

AAMUTROY
First downs2226
Total Net Yards356522
Rushes-yards35-6425-58
Passing292464
Punt Returns1-83-20
Kickoff Returns2-502-26
Interceptions Ret.2-232-26
Comp-Att-Int22-47-228-45-2
Sacked-Yards Lost4-202-17
Punts9-34.3334-42.0
Fumbles-Lost0-01-1
Penalties-Yards9-10710-88
Time of Possession34:0226:07

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Alabama A&M, Quarles 16-35, Jemison 3-22, Eaglin 4-7, Ke.Wilkins 1-6, Casey 3-(minus 1), (Team) 1-(minus 2), Lankford 7-(minus 3). Troy, Vidal 10-38, Billingsley 4-22, Taylor 4-15, Ja.Woods 2-6, Doege 1-0, (Team) 1-(minus 9), Watson 3-(minus 14).

PASSING_Alabama A&M, Lankford 16-32-2-182, Casey 6-15-0-110. Troy, Watson 23-34-2-351, Doege 5-11-0-113.

RECEIVING_Alabama A&M, Jenkins 6-40, Hambrick 5-82, Cox 3-99, Quarles 2-22, Young 2-13, Gardner 2-8, Eaglin 1-16, Jemison 1-12. Troy, Barber 5-105, Rogers 5-46, R.Johnson 4-80, Stoudemire 4-42, Higgins 2-77, Ollendieck 2-19, D.Brown 2-12, D.Lewis 1-40, Vice 1-31, D.Ross 1-8, Billingsley 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

