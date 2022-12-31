TROY (9-6)
Turner 1-2 1-3 4, Williams 5-11 0-0 11, Eugene 5-9 0-0 10, Muhammad 2-4 6-7 10, Punter 5-9 4-5 16, McNeill 2-5 0-0 4, Phillips 0-8 0-0 0, Fields 0-1 0-0 0, Tshimanga 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-50 11-15 55.
TEXAS ST. (7-8)
Ceaser 1-7 1-2 3, Morgan 3-6 4-6 10, Drinnon 3-6 1-2 7, Harrell 6-18 3-4 16, Mason 3-7 2-2 8, Martin 3-7 0-2 6, Coleman 1-4 0-0 2, Sykes 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-56 11-18 52.
Halftime_Texas St. 22-20. 3-Point Goals_Troy 4-16 (Punter 2-6, Turner 1-1, Williams 1-1, Fields 0-1, Tshimanga 0-1, Muhammad 0-2, Phillips 0-4), Texas St. 1-9 (Harrell 1-5, Coleman 0-1, Ceaser 0-3). Rebounds_Troy 22 (Williams 5), Texas St. 34 (Morgan 9). Assists_Troy 12 (Eugene 5), Texas St. 4 (Morgan, Drinnon, Harrell, Mason 1). Total Fouls_Troy 16, Texas St. 17. A_941 (7,200).
