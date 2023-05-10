AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|9
|0
|Cleveland
|100
|000
|01x
|—
|2
|7
|2
Lorenzen, Cisnero (8), T.Alexander (8) and J.Rogers; Bieber, Karinchak (7), Hentges (7), Stephan (8), Clase (9) and Gallagher. W_Bieber 3-1. L_Lorenzen 1-2. Sv_Clase (13).
|Tampa Bay
|100
|010
|000
|—
|2
|8
|0
|Baltimore
|003
|100
|00x
|—
|4
|7
|2
Eflin, C.Anderson (7) and Bethancourt; G.Rodriguez, Baumann (6), Cano (7), Bautista (8) and Rutschman. W_G.Rodriguez 2-0. L_Eflin 4-1. Sv_Bautista (8). HRs_Tampa Bay, Franco (7), Walls (6). Baltimore, Rutschman (5).
|Oakland
|010
|100
|120
|—
|5
|10
|2
|New York
|005
|020
|21x
|—
|10
|10
|0
Rucinski, Patton (6) and Langeliers; Schmidt, A.Abreu (7), W.Peralta (7), Weissert (8), Holmes (9) and Trevino. W_Schmidt 1-3. L_Rucinski 0-3. HRs_Oakland, J.Diaz (4). New York, Torres (6), Bauers (2).
|Chicago
|000
|102
|100
|—
|4
|6
|0
|Kansas City
|100
|001
|000
|—
|2
|5
|0
Giolito, J.Kelly (7), R.López (8), Graveman (9) and Zavala; Lyles, and Fermin. W_Giolito 2-2. L_Lyles 0-6. Sv_Graveman (1). HRs_Chicago, Robert Jr. (8), Vaughn (4). Kansas City, Pasquantino (7).
|Houston
|000
|030
|000
|—
|3
|7
|2
|Los Angeles
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
|3
|1
F.Valdez, Pressly (9) and Maldonado; Ohtani, Wantz (8) and Okey, Thaiss. W_F.Valdez 3-4. L_Ohtani 4-1. Sv_Pressly (5). HRs_Houston, Maldonado (2). Los Angeles, Neto (1).
|Texas
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|7
|1
|Seattle
|002
|000
|21x
|—
|5
|6
|0
Heaney, Kennedy (7) and Heim; Kirby, Topa (8), Then (9) and T.Murphy. W_Kirby 4-2. L_Heaney 2-3. HRs_Seattle, T.Murphy (1).
INTERLEAGUE
|Toronto
|001
|001
|200
|—
|4
|7
|1
|Philadelphia
|000
|212
|03x
|—
|8
|9
|1
Manoah, Mayza (5), Pearson (6), Richards (6), E.Swanson (8) and Kirk; Aa.Nola, Domínguez (7), G.Soto (7), Brogdon (8), Kimbrel (9) and Realmuto. W_Aa.Nola 3-2. L_Manoah 1-3. HRs_Toronto, Bichette (8). Philadelphia, Castellanos (5).
|Boston
|001
|001
|010
|—
|3
|8
|0
|Atlanta
|410
|210
|01x
|—
|9
|12
|0
Pivetta, Bernardino (5), Brasier (6), Littell (7) and McGuire; Morton, Yates (7), Minter (8), D.Young (9) and S.Murphy. W_Morton 4-3. L_Pivetta 2-3. HRs_Boston, J.Turner (3). Atlanta, Olson (11).
|San Diego
|000
|100
|203
|—
|6
|9
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|6
|3
Wacha, L.García (7), S.Wilson (7), N.Martinez (8), T.Hill (9) and Au.Nola; L.Varland, Jax (7), Pagán (7), Alcala (9) and Vázquez, Jeffers. W_Wacha 3-1. L_Jax 1-4. HRs_San Diego, M.Machado (5).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Colorado
|010
|400
|500
|—
|10
|11
|0
|Pittsburgh
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
|4
|1
Seabold, Suter (6), Bird (7), Mears (8) and E.Díaz; Ortiz, Hernandez (6), Underwood Jr. (7), Ramirez (8), R.Stephenson (9) and Delay. W_Seabold 1-0. L_Ortiz 0-1. HRs_Colorado, Profar (5).
|New York
|001
|001
|220
|—
|6
|7
|0
|Cincinnati
|120
|130
|00x
|—
|7
|10
|0
D.Peterson, Nogosek (4), Brigham (6), Ottavino (7), Dr.Smith (8) and Álvarez; Weaver, Law (7), A.Young (8), Sims (8), A.Díaz (8) and Maile, Casali. W_Weaver 1-2. L_D.Peterson 1-5. Sv_A.Díaz (7). HRs_New York, Álvarez (3), Alonso (12), Lindor (6).
|Los Angeles
|211
|002
|000
|—
|6
|8
|1
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|200
|—
|2
|5
|1
Syndergaard, Bickford (2), Bruihl (3), Almonte (5), V.González (6), S.Miller (7), Graterol (8), E.Phillips (9) and W.Smith; Lauer, B.Wilson (4), G.Varland (7), Peguero (8) and Caratini. W_Bruihl 1-0. L_Lauer 3-4. Sv_E.Phillips (6). HRs_Los Angeles, Betts (7), W.Smith (5), M.Vargas (3). Milwaukee, Tellez (10), Caratini (2).
|St. Louis
|103
|000
|002
|—
|6
|9
|0
|Chicago
|102
|001
|000
|—
|4
|9
|0
Flaherty, Pallante (6), Stratton (7), Gallegos (9) and Knizner; Taillon, Merryweather (3), Assad (4), Rucker (9) and Amaya. W_Stratton 1-0. L_Assad 0-2. Sv_Gallegos (2). HRs_St. Louis, Gorman (8), Nootbaar (3), DeJong (3). Chicago, D.Swanson (3), Morel (1).
|Miami
|130
|020
|000
|—
|6
|9
|0
|Arizona
|000
|100
|010
|—
|2
|11
|0
Luzardo, Brazoban (7), M.Barnes (8), Floro (9) and Fortes; Pfaadt, Ginkel (6), McGough (8) and Moreno. W_Luzardo 3-2. L_Pfaadt 0-1. HRs_Miami, Soler (9). Arizona, Longoria (4).
|Washington
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|10
|1
|San Francisco
|200
|100
|10x
|—
|4
|10
|1
Corbin, M.Thompson (7), Harris (8) and K.Ruiz; Webb, Ty.Rogers (8), Doval (9) and Bart. W_Webb 3-5. L_Corbin 1-5. Sv_Doval (8). HRs_San Francisco, Schmitt (1).
