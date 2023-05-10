AMERICAN LEAGUE

Detroit000000000090
Cleveland10000001x272

Lorenzen, Cisnero (8), T.Alexander (8) and J.Rogers; Bieber, Karinchak (7), Hentges (7), Stephan (8), Clase (9) and Gallagher. W_Bieber 3-1. L_Lorenzen 1-2. Sv_Clase (13).

Tampa Bay100010000280
Baltimore00310000x472

Eflin, C.Anderson (7) and Bethancourt; G.Rodriguez, Baumann (6), Cano (7), Bautista (8) and Rutschman. W_G.Rodriguez 2-0. L_Eflin 4-1. Sv_Bautista (8). HRs_Tampa Bay, Franco (7), Walls (6). Baltimore, Rutschman (5).

Oakland0101001205102
New York00502021x10100

Rucinski, Patton (6) and Langeliers; Schmidt, A.Abreu (7), W.Peralta (7), Weissert (8), Holmes (9) and Trevino. W_Schmidt 1-3. L_Rucinski 0-3. HRs_Oakland, J.Diaz (4). New York, Torres (6), Bauers (2).

Chicago000102100460
Kansas City100001000250

Giolito, J.Kelly (7), R.López (8), Graveman (9) and Zavala; Lyles, and Fermin. W_Giolito 2-2. L_Lyles 0-6. Sv_Graveman (1). HRs_Chicago, Robert Jr. (8), Vaughn (4). Kansas City, Pasquantino (7).

Houston000030000372
Los Angeles001000000131

F.Valdez, Pressly (9) and Maldonado; Ohtani, Wantz (8) and Okey, Thaiss. W_F.Valdez 3-4. L_Ohtani 4-1. Sv_Pressly (5). HRs_Houston, Maldonado (2). Los Angeles, Neto (1).

Texas000000000071
Seattle00200021x560

Heaney, Kennedy (7) and Heim; Kirby, Topa (8), Then (9) and T.Murphy. W_Kirby 4-2. L_Heaney 2-3. HRs_Seattle, T.Murphy (1).

INTERLEAGUE

Toronto001001200471
Philadelphia00021203x891

Manoah, Mayza (5), Pearson (6), Richards (6), E.Swanson (8) and Kirk; Aa.Nola, Domínguez (7), G.Soto (7), Brogdon (8), Kimbrel (9) and Realmuto. W_Aa.Nola 3-2. L_Manoah 1-3. HRs_Toronto, Bichette (8). Philadelphia, Castellanos (5).

Boston001001010380
Atlanta41021001x9120

Pivetta, Bernardino (5), Brasier (6), Littell (7) and McGuire; Morton, Yates (7), Minter (8), D.Young (9) and S.Murphy. W_Morton 4-3. L_Pivetta 2-3. HRs_Boston, J.Turner (3). Atlanta, Olson (11).

San Diego000100203690
Minnesota000100000163

Wacha, L.García (7), S.Wilson (7), N.Martinez (8), T.Hill (9) and Au.Nola; L.Varland, Jax (7), Pagán (7), Alcala (9) and Vázquez, Jeffers. W_Wacha 3-1. L_Jax 1-4. HRs_San Diego, M.Machado (5).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Colorado01040050010110
Pittsburgh001000000141

Seabold, Suter (6), Bird (7), Mears (8) and E.Díaz; Ortiz, Hernandez (6), Underwood Jr. (7), Ramirez (8), R.Stephenson (9) and Delay. W_Seabold 1-0. L_Ortiz 0-1. HRs_Colorado, Profar (5).

New York001001220670
Cincinnati12013000x7100

D.Peterson, Nogosek (4), Brigham (6), Ottavino (7), Dr.Smith (8) and Álvarez; Weaver, Law (7), A.Young (8), Sims (8), A.Díaz (8) and Maile, Casali. W_Weaver 1-2. L_D.Peterson 1-5. Sv_A.Díaz (7). HRs_New York, Álvarez (3), Alonso (12), Lindor (6).

Los Angeles211002000681
Milwaukee000000200251

Syndergaard, Bickford (2), Bruihl (3), Almonte (5), V.González (6), S.Miller (7), Graterol (8), E.Phillips (9) and W.Smith; Lauer, B.Wilson (4), G.Varland (7), Peguero (8) and Caratini. W_Bruihl 1-0. L_Lauer 3-4. Sv_E.Phillips (6). HRs_Los Angeles, Betts (7), W.Smith (5), M.Vargas (3). Milwaukee, Tellez (10), Caratini (2).

St. Louis103000002690
Chicago102001000490

Flaherty, Pallante (6), Stratton (7), Gallegos (9) and Knizner; Taillon, Merryweather (3), Assad (4), Rucker (9) and Amaya. W_Stratton 1-0. L_Assad 0-2. Sv_Gallegos (2). HRs_St. Louis, Gorman (8), Nootbaar (3), DeJong (3). Chicago, D.Swanson (3), Morel (1).

Miami130020000690
Arizona0001000102110

Luzardo, Brazoban (7), M.Barnes (8), Floro (9) and Fortes; Pfaadt, Ginkel (6), McGough (8) and Moreno. W_Luzardo 3-2. L_Pfaadt 0-1. HRs_Miami, Soler (9). Arizona, Longoria (4).

Washington0000010001101
San Francisco20010010x4101

Corbin, M.Thompson (7), Harris (8) and K.Ruiz; Webb, Ty.Rogers (8), Doval (9) and Bart. W_Webb 3-5. L_Corbin 1-5. Sv_Doval (8). HRs_San Francisco, Schmitt (1).

