AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Boston
|010
|001
|000
|—
|2
|3
|2
|Baltimore
|000
|003
|01x
|—
|4
|9
|0
Sale, Robles (6), Houck (7) and Vázquez, Plawecki; Zimmermann, Diplán (5), Krehbiel (7), Sulser (9) and P.Severino. W_Diplán 2-0. L_Sale 5-1. Sv_Sulser (8). HRs_Boston, Schwarber (32), Renfroe (29). Baltimore, Mountcastle (32).
|New York
|001
|020
|301
|—
|7
|11
|0
|Toronto
|100
|100
|000
|—
|2
|3
|0
Taillon, King (3), Holmes (6), Green (7), L.Severino (8), Wa.Peralta (9) and G.Sánchez; Ryu, Cimber (5), Pearson (6), T.Richards (7), Merryweather (7), A.Castro (9) and D.Jansen. W_King 1-4. L_Ryu 13-10. HRs_New York, Judge (37), Stanton (35), Urshela (14).
|Detroit
|000
|000
|002
|—
|2
|8
|0
|Minnesota
|001
|000
|20x
|—
|3
|7
|0
Alexander, Ureña (7) and Garneau; C.Barnes, Alcala (5), Duffey (6), Thielbar (7), Garza Jr. (8), Colomé (9) and Garver. W_Thielbar 7-0. L_Alexander 2-4. Sv_Colomé (17). HRs_Minnesota, Sanó (30).
|Los Angeles
|020
|000
|000
|—
|2
|4
|0
|Texas
|040
|000
|10x
|—
|5
|9
|0
Naughton, O.Ortega (3), Wantz (4), Herget (7), Selman (8) and Stassi; Alexy, Allard (6), D.Santana (7), B.Martin (8), J.Barlow (9) and Heim. W_Alexy 3-1. L_Naughton 0-4. Sv_J.Barlow (10). HRs_Los Angeles, Stassi (13).
|Cleveland
|300
|000
|010
|—
|4
|9
|1
|Kansas City
|200
|101
|02x
|—
|6
|6
|0
Civale, Gose (6), Parker (7), B.Shaw (8) and R.Pérez; Singer, Er.Santana (1), Coleman (4), Speier (6), D.Tapia (7), Brentz (8), Staumont (8) and S.Perez. W_Staumont 4-3. L_Parker 2-1. HRs_Kansas City, Benintendi (17), S.Perez (47).
|Tampa Bay
|200
|000
|001
|—
|3
|6
|0
|Houston
|000
|001
|012
|—
|4
|6
|1
Wacha, Kittredge (6), Robertson (7), Fleming (9), Chargois (9) and Zunino; Urquidy, Y.García (6), B.Taylor (7), Raley (8), Maton (8) and Maldonado. W_Maton 5-0. L_Fleming 10-7. HRs_Tampa Bay, Y.Díaz (13), Arozarena (20). Houston, Bregman (12), Altuve (31).
|Oakland
|000
|100
|100
|—
|2
|7
|2
|Seattle
|000
|201
|10x
|—
|4
|9
|2
Bassitt, Petit (4), Romo (5), Diekman (6), Trivino (8) and S.Murphy; Ty.Anderson, Misiewicz (5), Sadler (5), Castillo (7), Sewald (7), Steckenrider (9) and T.Murphy. W_Misiewicz 5-5. L_Petit 8-3. Sv_Steckenrider (12). HRs_Oakland, Pinder (5). Seattle, Haniger (38).
INTERLEAGUE
|Cincinnati
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|4
|2
|Chicago
|110
|102
|02x
|—
|7
|10
|1
O'Brien, Cessa (2), Lorenzen (5), Santillan (6), Garrett (8) and Barnhart, T.Stephenson; López, J.Ruiz (7), Bummer (8), Foster (9) and Grandal. W_López 4-3. L_O'Brien 0-1. HRs_Cincinnati, E.Suárez (30). Chicago, Robert (12), Moncada (13), Sheets (10).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Miami
|000
|200
|0
|—
|2
|5
|3
|New York
|102
|002
|x
|—
|5
|8
|0
Z.Thompson, Castano (2), Pop (5), Okert (6) and Fortes; Stroman, Lugo (6), Ed.Díaz (7) and Nido. W_Stroman 10-13. L_Z.Thompson 2-7. Sv_Ed.Díaz (31). HRs_Miami, L.Díaz (8). New York, Lindor (19).
|Chicago
|003
|030
|000
|—
|6
|12
|1
|Pittsburgh
|300
|004
|10x
|—
|8
|10
|0
A.Mills, A.Morgan (6), Tr.Megill (6), Rucker (8) and Romine; M.Keller, Banda (5), De Los Santos (6), Shreve (7), Bednar (8), Stratton (9) and Stallings. W_De Los Santos 2-1. L_A.Morgan 1-1. Sv_Stratton (7). HRs_Pittsburgh, C.Moran (10).
|Miami
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
|5
|0
|New York
|000
|010
|001
|—
|2
|5
|0
Tr.Rogers, Bleier (6), Bender (6), Floro (8), Bass (9) and Henry; Syndergaard, T.Williams (2), M.Castro (6), May (7), Familia (8), Hand (9) and McCann. W_Hand 6-7. L_Bass 3-9. HRs_Miami, J.Sánchez (14).
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|3
|1
|Atlanta
|002
|000
|00x
|—
|2
|4
|1
Wheeler, Neris (8) and Realmuto; Morton, L.Jackson (8), W.Smith (9) and d'Arnaud. W_Morton 14-6. L_Wheeler 14-10. Sv_W.Smith (36).
|Milwaukee
|000
|200
|000
|—
|2
|9
|1
|St. Louis
|000
|221
|10x
|—
|6
|11
|0
Woodruff, Gustave (5), Milner (6), Norris (8) and Narváez; Wainwright, McFarland (7), Lu.García (8), Gallegos (9) and Knizner. W_Wainwright 17-7. L_Gustave 1-1. HRs_Milwaukee, L.Urías (22). St. Louis, Carlson (16), Rondón (0), Arenado (34).
|Washington
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|7
|0
|Colorado
|000
|110
|10x
|—
|3
|9
|0
Corbin, Romero (7), P.Murphy (8) and K.Ruiz; Freeland, Kinley (7), Sheffield (8), Estévez (9) and El.Díaz. W_Freeland 7-8. L_Corbin 9-16. Sv_Estévez (10). HRs_Colorado, Story (24).
|Arizona
|001
|000
|120
|—
|4
|8
|1
|San Francisco
|100
|004
|10x
|—
|6
|9
|1
Weaver, C.Smith (5), Poppen (6), Mantiply (6), de Geus (7), Clippard (8) and Varsho, C.Kelly; L.Webb, Álvarez (6), Watson (7), Ty.Rogers (8), Doval (9) and Posey. W_Álvarez 5-2. L_Poppen 1-1. Sv_Doval (1). HRs_Arizona, McCarthy (2).
|San Diego
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|4
|2
|Los Angeles
|101
|000
|00x
|—
|2
|6
|0
Darvish, Knehr (5), J.Guerra (7), Detwiler (7) and Caratini; Buehler, J.Kelly (8), Treinen (9) and W.Smith. W_Buehler 15-4. L_Darvish 8-11. Sv_Treinen (7). HRs_San Diego, Cronenworth (21).