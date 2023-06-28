AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Detroit
|020
|000
|010
|—
|3
|5
|1
|Texas
|000
|003
|05x
|—
|8
|12
|0
Manning, Shreve (6), B.White (6), Misiewicz (8) and J.Rogers; M.Pérez, Sborz (7), G.Anderson (9) and Heim. W_Sborz 4-2. L_B.White 1-2. HRs_Detroit, Torkelson (9). Texas, E.Duran (10), A.García (19).
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|002
|—
|2
|7
|2
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
|2
|1
G.Williams, Stephan (8), Clase (9) and B.Naylor; Singer, C.Hernández (7), A.Chapman (8), S.Barlow (9) and Fermin. W_Stephan 4-3. L_S.Barlow 2-4. Sv_Clase (24).
|Chicago
|000
|000
|101
|—
|2
|9
|1
|Los Angeles
|100
|100
|20x
|—
|4
|6
|0
Kopech, Toussaint (5), Santos (7), R.López (8) and Grandal, Zavala; Ohtani, J.Webb (7), Devenski (8), Estévez (9) and Wallach. W_Ohtani 7-3. L_Kopech 3-7. Sv_Estévez (20). HRs_Los Angeles, Ohtani (28).
|New York
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|7
|0
|Oakland
|001
|100
|00x
|—
|2
|5
|0
Brito, Ramirez (6), Kahnle (7), W.Peralta (8) and Trevino, Higashioka; Blackburn, Erceg (6), May (8), Moll (9) and Langeliers. W_Blackburn 1-0. L_Brito 4-4. Sv_Moll (1). HRs_New York, Donaldson (7). Oakland, S.Brown (6).
INTERLEAGUE
|Cincinnati
|000
|101
|010
|—
|3
|5
|1
|Baltimore
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
|3
|0
A.Abbott, Sims (7), B.Farmer (8), Alex.Díaz (9) and Maile; Wells, Akin (7), Baker (8), Ci.Pérez (9) and Rutschman. W_A.Abbott 4-0. L_Wells 6-4. Sv_Alex.Díaz (22). HRs_Cincinnati, McLain (6), Friedl (5).
|San Francisco
|000
|010
|002
|—
|3
|6
|0
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|8
|0
R.Walker, Wood (2), Ty.Rogers (7), Doval (8) and Bailey; Gausman, Pearson (7), E.Swanson (8), M.White (9) and D.Jansen. W_Wood 3-2. L_Gausman 7-4. Sv_Doval (23).
|Miami
|300
|210
|040
|—
|10
|19
|0
|Boston
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|9
|0
Alcantara, A.Bradley (8) and Stallings; Whitlock, Jacques (5), Garza (8) and C.Wong. W_Alcantara 3-6. L_Whitlock 4-3. HRs_Miami, B.De La Cruz (9), Segura (2).
|Minnesota
|100
|100
|000
|—
|2
|7
|0
|Atlanta
|420
|000
|00x
|—
|6
|10
|4
Ryan, Ortega (4), Headrick (7) and Vázquez; Elder, Tonkin (7), Heller (9) and S.Murphy. W_Elder 6-1. L_Ryan 8-5. HRs_Atlanta, Acuña Jr. (19), Riley (14), S.Murphy (13), Harris II (7).
|Houston
|101
|000
|000
|—
|2
|7
|1
|St. Louis
|001
|120
|00x
|—
|4
|8
|1
Valdez, Stanek (7), Maton (8) and Maldonado, Diaz; Montgomery, Gallegos (7), J.Hicks (9) and Knizner. W_Montgomery 5-7. L_Valdez 7-6. Sv_J.Hicks (5). HRs_Houston, Maldonado (5). St. Louis, DeJong (12).
|Washington
|100
|010
|110
|03
|—
|7
|9
|0
|Seattle
|200
|100
|100
|00
|—
|4
|7
|1
(11 innings)
J.Irvin, Thompson (6), Finnegan (7), Harvey (9), Weems (10) and K.Ruiz, R.Adams; Woo, Speier (6), Brash (7), Sewald (8), Muñoz (9), Topa (10), Gott (11) and Raleigh. W_Weems 1-0. L_Gott 0-3. HRs_Washington, K.Ruiz (9). Seattle, T.Hernández (15).
|Tampa Bay
|040
|000
|000
|—
|4
|6
|1
|Arizona
|501
|101
|00x
|—
|8
|9
|1
T.Bradley, Armstrong (5), R.Stephenson (7), Diekman (8) and Bethancourt; Gallen, M.Castro (7), Ginkel (8), J.Ruiz (9) and Moreno. W_Gallen 10-2. L_T.Bradley 5-4. HRs_Tampa Bay, Siri (15). Arizona, Carroll (17), C.Walker (16), Longoria (11), K.Marte (15).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|San Diego
|030
|001
|000
|—
|4
|11
|1
|Pittsburgh
|032
|102
|10x
|—
|9
|16
|0
Knehr, Carlton (3), Morejon (6), Honeywell Jr. (7) and G.Sánchez; R.Hill, R.Contreras (7) and Hedges. W_R.Hill 7-7. L_Knehr 0-1. Sv_R.Contreras (1). HRs_Pittsburgh, Santana (7), Suwinski (16), Gonzales (1).
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|020
|—
|2
|7
|0
|New York
|000
|223
|00x
|—
|7
|9
|0
Teheran, Strzelecki (6), Wilson (8) and Willi.Contreras; D.Peterson, Dr.Smith (7), Brigham (8), Leone (8) and Narváez. W_D.Peterson 2-6. L_Teheran 2-3. HRs_New York, Nimmo (10), Lindor (16), Vogelbach (5).
|Philadelphia
|110
|030
|000
|—
|5
|9
|2
|Chicago
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
|6
|0
R.Suárez, G.Soto (8), Kimbrel (9) and Stubbs; Taillon, Rucker (6), Assad (7) and Gomes. W_R.Suárez 2-2. L_Taillon 2-6. HRs_Philadelphia, Marsh (7).
|Los Angeles
|022
|001
|000
|—
|5
|8
|0
|Colorado
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|3
|1
Kershaw, Graterol (7), Brasier (8), Bickford (9), Phillips (9) and W.Smith; Seabold, Hand (6), Mears (7), Koch (8) and E.Díaz. W_Kershaw 10-4. L_Seabold 1-4. Sv_Phillips (11). HRs_Los Angeles, J.Martinez (18).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.