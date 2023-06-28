AMERICAN LEAGUE

Detroit020000010351
Texas00000305x8120

Manning, Shreve (6), B.White (6), Misiewicz (8) and J.Rogers; M.Pérez, Sborz (7), G.Anderson (9) and Heim. W_Sborz 4-2. L_B.White 1-2. HRs_Detroit, Torkelson (9). Texas, E.Duran (10), A.García (19).

Cleveland000000002272
Kansas City000000010121

G.Williams, Stephan (8), Clase (9) and B.Naylor; Singer, C.Hernández (7), A.Chapman (8), S.Barlow (9) and Fermin. W_Stephan 4-3. L_S.Barlow 2-4. Sv_Clase (24).

Chicago000000101291
Los Angeles10010020x460

Kopech, Toussaint (5), Santos (7), R.López (8) and Grandal, Zavala; Ohtani, J.Webb (7), Devenski (8), Estévez (9) and Wallach. W_Ohtani 7-3. L_Kopech 3-7. Sv_Estévez (20). HRs_Los Angeles, Ohtani (28).

New York000010000170
Oakland00110000x250

Brito, Ramirez (6), Kahnle (7), W.Peralta (8) and Trevino, Higashioka; Blackburn, Erceg (6), May (8), Moll (9) and Langeliers. W_Blackburn 1-0. L_Brito 4-4. Sv_Moll (1). HRs_New York, Donaldson (7). Oakland, S.Brown (6).

INTERLEAGUE

Cincinnati000101010351
Baltimore010000000130

A.Abbott, Sims (7), B.Farmer (8), Alex.Díaz (9) and Maile; Wells, Akin (7), Baker (8), Ci.Pérez (9) and Rutschman. W_A.Abbott 4-0. L_Wells 6-4. Sv_Alex.Díaz (22). HRs_Cincinnati, McLain (6), Friedl (5).

San Francisco000010002360
Toronto000000000080

R.Walker, Wood (2), Ty.Rogers (7), Doval (8) and Bailey; Gausman, Pearson (7), E.Swanson (8), M.White (9) and D.Jansen. W_Wood 3-2. L_Gausman 7-4. Sv_Doval (23).

Miami30021004010190
Boston100000000190

Alcantara, A.Bradley (8) and Stallings; Whitlock, Jacques (5), Garza (8) and C.Wong. W_Alcantara 3-6. L_Whitlock 4-3. HRs_Miami, B.De La Cruz (9), Segura (2).

Minnesota100100000270
Atlanta42000000x6104

Ryan, Ortega (4), Headrick (7) and Vázquez; Elder, Tonkin (7), Heller (9) and S.Murphy. W_Elder 6-1. L_Ryan 8-5. HRs_Atlanta, Acuña Jr. (19), Riley (14), S.Murphy (13), Harris II (7).

Houston101000000271
St. Louis00112000x481

Valdez, Stanek (7), Maton (8) and Maldonado, Diaz; Montgomery, Gallegos (7), J.Hicks (9) and Knizner. W_Montgomery 5-7. L_Valdez 7-6. Sv_J.Hicks (5). HRs_Houston, Maldonado (5). St. Louis, DeJong (12).

Washington10001011003790
Seattle20010010000471

(11 innings)

J.Irvin, Thompson (6), Finnegan (7), Harvey (9), Weems (10) and K.Ruiz, R.Adams; Woo, Speier (6), Brash (7), Sewald (8), Muñoz (9), Topa (10), Gott (11) and Raleigh. W_Weems 1-0. L_Gott 0-3. HRs_Washington, K.Ruiz (9). Seattle, T.Hernández (15).

Tampa Bay040000000461
Arizona50110100x891

T.Bradley, Armstrong (5), R.Stephenson (7), Diekman (8) and Bethancourt; Gallen, M.Castro (7), Ginkel (8), J.Ruiz (9) and Moreno. W_Gallen 10-2. L_T.Bradley 5-4. HRs_Tampa Bay, Siri (15). Arizona, Carroll (17), C.Walker (16), Longoria (11), K.Marte (15).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

San Diego0300010004111
Pittsburgh03210210x9160

Knehr, Carlton (3), Morejon (6), Honeywell Jr. (7) and G.Sánchez; R.Hill, R.Contreras (7) and Hedges. W_R.Hill 7-7. L_Knehr 0-1. Sv_R.Contreras (1). HRs_Pittsburgh, Santana (7), Suwinski (16), Gonzales (1).

Milwaukee000000020270
New York00022300x790

Teheran, Strzelecki (6), Wilson (8) and Willi.Contreras; D.Peterson, Dr.Smith (7), Brigham (8), Leone (8) and Narváez. W_D.Peterson 2-6. L_Teheran 2-3. HRs_New York, Nimmo (10), Lindor (16), Vogelbach (5).

Philadelphia110030000592
Chicago000000010160

R.Suárez, G.Soto (8), Kimbrel (9) and Stubbs; Taillon, Rucker (6), Assad (7) and Gomes. W_R.Suárez 2-2. L_Taillon 2-6. HRs_Philadelphia, Marsh (7).

Los Angeles022001000580
Colorado000000000031

Kershaw, Graterol (7), Brasier (8), Bickford (9), Phillips (9) and W.Smith; Seabold, Hand (6), Mears (7), Koch (8) and E.Díaz. W_Kershaw 10-4. L_Seabold 1-4. Sv_Phillips (11). HRs_Los Angeles, J.Martinez (18).

