AMERICAN LEAGUE
|New York
|210
|000
|001
|—
|4
|6
|0
|Detroit
|020
|000
|000
|—
|2
|4
|1
Cole, Schmidt (2), Wa.Peralta (6), Holmes (7), M.Castro (8), A.Chapman (9) and Higashioka; Alexander, R.García (2), Vest (2), Wi.Peralta (4), J.Barnes (5), Lange (7), Fulmer (8), J.Jiménez (9) and Barnhart, Garneau. W_Schmidt 1-2. L_Alexander 0-1. Sv_A.Chapman (2).
|Toronto
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
|8
|2
|Boston
|001
|000
|10x
|—
|2
|3
|0
Kikuchi, Phelps (6), Y.García (7), T.Richards (8) and Kirk; Eovaldi, Strahm (5), H.Robles (7), Diekman (8), Whitlock (9) and C.Wong. W_H.Robles 1-0. L_Y.García 0-1. Sv_Whitlock (1). HRs_Toronto, Collins (2).
|Minnesota
|000
|210
|000
|—
|3
|9
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|112
|00x
|—
|4
|9
|0
Archer, J.Smith (5), Duffey (6), Romero (7) and Jeffers; C.Hernández, Garrett (5), Brentz (7), Snider (7), S.Barlow (8), Staumont (9) and Gallagher. W_Garrett 1-0. L_Duffey 0-2. Sv_Staumont (2). HRs_Kansas City, S.Perez (4), Dozier (2).
|Los Angeles
|010
|150
|000
|—
|7
|13
|2
|Houston
|001
|000
|100
|—
|2
|6
|1
Sandoval, O.Ortega (5), Herget (7), Loup (7), Wantz (9) and K.Suzuki; F.Valdez, B.Abreu (5), Blanco (7), Mushinski (7), Báez (9) and Maldonado. W_O.Ortega 1-1. L_F.Valdez 1-1. HRs_Houston, Peña (2).
|Texas
|001
|010
|000
|—
|2
|6
|0
|Seattle
|310
|000
|20x
|—
|6
|7
|0
Jon.Gray, B.Martin (6), Patton (7), M.Moore (7) and Garver; Ray, Steckenrider (7), Sewald (8), Castillo (9) and T.Murphy. W_Ray 2-1. L_Jon.Gray 0-1. HRs_Seattle, E.Suárez (3), Kelenic (2), Toro (1).
|Baltimore
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|8
|1
|Oakland
|000
|002
|00x
|—
|2
|7
|1
Ellis, Baumann (5), Bautista (7), C.Pérez (8) and Chirinos; Irvin, Logue (6), Castellani (7), Moll (9), Z.Jackson (9) and S.Murphy. W_Logue 1-0. L_Baumann 1-1. Sv_Z.Jackson (1).
INTERLEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|013
|000
|200
|—
|6
|10
|0
|Chicago
|000
|300
|200
|—
|5
|5
|0
Wisler, Fleming (2), Adam (6), Raley (7), R.Thompson (7), Kittredge (8) and Zunino; Steele, Chavez (3), Roberts (6), Ch.Martin (7), Rucker (8) and W.Contreras. W_Fleming 2-1. L_Steele 1-1. Sv_Kittredge (2). HRs_Tampa Bay, W.Franco (1). Chicago, Wisdom (2).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Arizona
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
|6
|2
|Washington
|000
|021
|03x
|—
|6
|7
|0
Bumgarner, Wendelken (6), O.Pérez (8), Peacock (8) and Herrera; Jos.Gray, Doolittle (6), Cishek (7), Finnegan (8), Voth (9) and Ruiz. W_Jos.Gray 2-1. L_Bumgarner 0-1. HRs_Arizona, Varsho (2).
|San Francisco
|022
|000
|000
|0
|—
|4
|9
|1
|New York
|100
|030
|000
|1
|—
|5
|8
|0
(10 innings)
Cobb, Leone (5), Álvarez (6), McGee (7), Ty.Rogers (8), Doval (9), J.García (10) and Bart; Megill, Jo.Rodríguez (7), Lugo (8), Ed.Díaz (9), Ottavino (10) and McCann, Nido. W_Ottavino 1-0. L_J.García 1-1. HRs_San Francisco, Pederson (3).
|St. Louis
|022
|010
|000
|—
|5
|8
|0
|Miami
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|8
|2
Wainwright, McFarland (6), Helsley (7), Gallegos (9) and Molina; Luzardo, Armstrong (5), Head (7), Okert (8), Scott (9) and Stallings. W_Wainwright 2-1. L_Luzardo 0-1. HRs_Miami, De La Cruz (1).
|Arizona
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|5
|1
|Washington
|000
|001
|00x
|—
|1
|4
|0
T.Gilbert, Poppen (6), Mantiply (8) and C.Kelly; Adon, Arano (7), Finnegan (8), Rainey (9) and Adams. W_Adon 1-2. L_T.Gilbert 0-1. Sv_Rainey (3).
|San Francisco
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|2
|0
|New York
|003
|000
|00x
|—
|3
|8
|0
Webb, Long (4), Littell (6), Brebbia (7), Y.Marte (8) and Casali; Scherzer, Dr.Smith (8), May (9) and Nido. W_Scherzer 3-0. L_Webb 1-1. Sv_May (1).
|Pittsburgh
|000
|001
|100
|—
|2
|4
|1
|Milwaukee
|040
|000
|10x
|—
|5
|3
|0
Brubaker, R.Contreras (6) and R.Pérez; Burnes, D.Williams (8), Hader (9) and Caratini. W_Burnes 1-0. L_Brubaker 0-2. Sv_Hader (5). HRs_Pittsburgh, Vogelbach (2), VanMeter (1). Milwaukee, Tellez (2), Renfroe (1).
|Philadelphia
|100
|102
|010
|—
|5
|11
|0
|Colorado
|000
|300
|30x
|—
|6
|8
|0
Gibson, Domínguez (7), Familia (7), Bellatti (8) and Realmuto; Freeland, Blach (6), Lawrence (7), Colomé (8), Bard (9) and El.Díaz. W_Lawrence 1-0. L_Domínguez 1-1. Sv_Bard (5). HRs_Philadelphia, Schwarber (3). Colorado, Cron (6).
|Cincinnati
|100
|001
|000
|—
|2
|5
|0
|San Diego
|300
|200
|01x
|—
|6
|8
|0
Sanmartin, Sanmartin (1), Moreta (6), Hoffman (7), Hendrix (8) and T.Stephenson, A.Garcia; Musgrove, R.Suarez (7), Hill (9) and Au.Nola. W_Musgrove 2-0. L_Sanmartin 0-2. HRs_Cincinnati, Pham (2). San Diego, M.Machado (3).
|Atlanta
|010
|110
|000
|—
|3
|12
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
|2
|0
Fried, Matzek (8), Jansen (9) and d'Arnaud; Buehler, E.Phillips (6), Price (7), Vesia (8), Bruihl (9) and A.Barnes. W_Fried 1-2. L_Buehler 1-1. Sv_Jansen (3). HRs_Atlanta, d'Arnaud (2).
