AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Texas
|100
|000
|200
|—
|3
|8
|2
|Cleveland
|014
|000
|100
|—
|6
|9
|1
Jon.Gray, G.Richards (6), Sborz (8) and Huff; Quantrill, Morgan (8), Clase (9) and Hedges. W_Quantrill 3-3. L_Jon.Gray 1-3. Sv_Clase (10). HRs_Texas, S.Walker (1), Semien (6).
|New York
|300
|110
|320
|—
|10
|14
|3
|Minnesota
|101
|110
|000
|—
|4
|12
|0
Taillon, Luetge (5), Wa.Peralta (6), Marinaccio (8) and Trevino; Sands, Minaya (4), Cano (5), Duffey (7), Megill (8) and G.Sánchez. W_Luetge 2-2. L_Sands 0-2. HRs_New York, Judge (22), Stanton (12), Rizzo (14). Minnesota, Polanco (7).
|Texas
|011
|300
|010
|—
|6
|12
|1
|Cleveland
|000
|003
|000
|—
|3
|5
|1
Hearn, D.Santana (6), J.King (8), J.Barlow (9) and Heim; McCarty, Sandlin (5), Stephan (6), Shaw (7), Gose (8), Hentges (9) and Maile. W_Hearn 4-4. L_McCarty 0-1. Sv_J.Barlow (11). HRs_Texas, Semien (6), Heim (7), Lowe (6).
|Toronto
|020
|000
|302
|—
|7
|12
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|6
|0
Manoah, Y.García (7), Phelps (8), Romano (9) and Kirk; B.Keller, Snider (7), Coleman (7), Clarke (8) and S.Perez. W_Manoah 7-1. L_B.Keller 1-7.
|Seattle
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|6
|0
|Houston
|000
|200
|02x
|—
|4
|7
|0
Flexen, Festa (7), Borucki (8), Murfee (8) and Raleigh; Verlander, R.Montero (8), Pressly (9) and J.Castro. W_Verlander 7-2. L_Flexen 2-7. Sv_Pressly (11). HRs_Houston, Y.Alvarez (17).
|Boston
|030
|001
|100
|1
|—
|6
|15
|1
|Los Angeles
|211
|010
|000
|0
|—
|5
|8
|0
(10 innings)
Whitlock, Diekman (5), Sawamura (6), A.Davis (7), Houck (8), Strahm (10) and Vázquez; Suarez, O.Ortega (6), Tepera (7), Quijada (8), R.Iglesias (9), Barria (10) and Stassi. W_Houck 4-3. L_Barria 1-1. Sv_Strahm (2). HRs_Los Angeles, Trout (14).
INTERLEAGUE
|Chicago
|100
|011
|000
|—
|3
|7
|0
|Baltimore
|232
|011
|00x
|—
|9
|9
|0
K.Thompson, Mills (4) and Wills.Contreras, Higgins; Bradish, Baker (5), Bautista (7), Vespi (8), Gillaspie (9) and Rutschman. W_Baker 2-3. L_K.Thompson 6-1. HRs_Chicago, Morel (3), Wills.Contreras (10). Baltimore, Mullins (6), Mancini (6), Mateo (4), Hays (7), R.Urías (6).
|Detroit
|001
|300
|010
|—
|5
|11
|0
|Pittsburgh
|010
|200
|000
|—
|3
|6
|0
Skubal, Lange (8), G.Soto (9) and Barnhart; Quintana, Beede (4), Banda (6), Underwood Jr. (7), Y.De Los Santos (9) and Heineman. W_Skubal 5-2. L_Quintana 1-3. Sv_G.Soto (11). HRs_Pittsburgh, Mitchell (2).
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|010
|1
|—
|2
|9
|1
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|100
|3
|—
|4
|3
|0
(10 innings)
Dak.Hudson, Gallegos (8), Helsley (9), VerHagen (10) and Molina; Springs, Wisler (7), Kittredge (8), Raley (9), Poche (10) and Mejía. W_Poche 2-0. L_VerHagen 3-1. HRs_Tampa Bay, Walls (3).
|Oakland
|200
|000
|000
|—
|2
|5
|0
|Atlanta
|101
|000
|10x
|—
|3
|9
|0
Irvin, Acevedo (6), Trivino (7), Z.Jackson (8) and Murphy; Wright, Jansen (9) and Willi.Contreras. W_Wright 6-3. L_Trivino 1-4. Sv_Jansen (15). HRs_Atlanta, Acuña Jr. (5), Heredia (3).
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|5
|0
|Chicago
|000
|004
|00x
|—
|4
|7
|0
M.White, Bickford (6), Price (6), Almonte (7), Bruihl (8) and W.Smith; Kopech, R.López (7), Bummer (7), Graveman (8), Hendriks (9) and McGuire. W_Kopech 2-2. L_Bickford 0-1.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Washington
|000
|001
|010
|—
|2
|8
|0
|Miami
|050
|520
|000
|—
|12
|14
|1
Adon, A.Machado (4), Weems (6), E.Lee (7) and K.Ruiz; E.Cabrera, Bleier (7), Head (8), Sulser (9) and Fortes. W_E.Cabrera 2-0. L_Adon 1-10. HRs_Washington, Lu.García (1). Miami, Chisholm Jr. (10), Fortes (2), Soler (12).
|Arizona
|000
|000
|053
|—
|8
|10
|1
|Cincinnati
|432
|000
|05x
|—
|14
|16
|0
T.Gilbert, C.Smith (2), Wendelken (7), Ramirez (8), Hager (8) and Varsho; Ashcraft, Hoffman (7), Solomon (8), Kuhnel (8) and T.Stephenson. W_Ashcraft 3-0. L_T.Gilbert 0-3. HRs_Arizona, Perdomo (1), K.Marte (4). Cincinnati, Votto (5), Drury (11), M.Reynolds (2), Pham (7), T.Stephenson (5).
|Philadelphia
|001
|000
|002
|—
|3
|9
|0
|Milwaukee
|100
|100
|000
|—
|2
|7
|1
R.Suárez, Brogdon (8), Knebel (9) and Realmuto; Alexander, Milner (6), Boxberger (7), D.Williams (8), Hader (9) and Caratini. W_Brogdon 1-0. L_Hader 0-1. Sv_Knebel (10). HRs_Philadelphia, Bohm (4), Vierling (1).
|New York
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|2
|1
|San Diego
|130
|000
|30x
|—
|7
|6
|0
T.Walker, Holderman (7), Shreve (7) and Mazeika; Darvish, Morejon (8) and Au.Nola. W_Darvish 5-3. L_T.Walker 3-2. HRs_San Diego, Profar (7).
|Colorado
|101
|003
|000
|—
|5
|8
|0
|San Francisco
|300
|000
|000
|—
|3
|5
|1
Márquez, Kinley (7), Colomé (8), D.Bard (9) and El.Díaz; Rodón, Brebbia (5), Littell (6), Álvarez (6), Long (7) and Casali. W_Márquez 2-5. L_Littell 1-2. Sv_D.Bard (12). HRs_Colorado, Joe (5), Blackmon (9). San Francisco, Flores (7).
