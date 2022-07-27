AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|001
|200
|000
|—
|3
|12
|0
|Baltimore
|100
|100
|03x
|—
|5
|5
|1
McClanahan, Poche (8), Armstrong (8) and Bethancourt; Watkins, Krehbiel (6), Akin (8), J.López (9) and Rutschman. W_Akin 2-1. L_Poche 2-1. Sv_J.López (19). HRs_Tampa Bay, Paredes (14). Baltimore, Mullins (8), Santander (17), R.Urías (11).
|Cleveland
|113
|200
|010
|—
|8
|12
|0
|Boston
|002
|000
|010
|—
|3
|7
|1
Shaw, Sandlin (3), McCarty (4), Morgan (8), Clase (9) and Hedges; Winckowski, A.Davis (4), Sawamura (5), Diekman (7), Houck (8), Ort (9) and Plawecki. W_McCarty 1-2. L_Winckowski 3-5. HRs_Cleveland, Hedges (6), Jones (2).
|Los Angeles
|001
|010
|301
|—
|6
|9
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|5
|1
Suarez, Quijada (6), Peguero (8) and Stassi; Zerpa, A.Garrett (5), Mills (6), Payamps (7) and Melendez. W_Suarez 2-4. L_Zerpa 2-1. HRs_Los Angeles, Ohtani (21), Stassi (6).
|Houston
|000
|120
|000
|—
|3
|7
|0
|Oakland
|004
|000
|01x
|—
|5
|6
|1
L.Garcia, B.Abreu (6), Neris (8) and Maldonado; Montas, Pruitt (6), Moll (7), Jackson (8), Trivino (9) and Murphy. W_Montas 4-9. L_L.Garcia 8-6. Sv_Trivino (10). HRs_Houston, Tucker (19). Oakland, Pinder (9).
|Texas
|000
|000
|121
|—
|4
|7
|0
|Seattle
|200
|000
|102
|—
|5
|8
|0
Dunning, M.Moore (6), Bush (8), B.Martin (9) and Viloria; Kirby, Festa (6), Borucki (7), Murfee (7), Sewald (8), E.Swanson (9) and Raleigh. W_E.Swanson 1-0. L_B.Martin 0-6. HRs_Seattle, Ju.Rodríguez (17), Raleigh (14).
INTERLEAGUE
|St. Louis
|102
|000
|000
|—
|3
|8
|1
|Toronto
|300
|005
|20x
|—
|10
|14
|0
Pallante, J.Hicks (5), Fernández (6), McFarland (7) and Knizner; Berríos, Mayza (6), Phelps (7), M.Castillo (8), Beasley (9) and Kirk. W_Mayza 5-0. L_J.Hicks 2-5. HRs_St. Louis, Carlson (6). Toronto, Guerrero Jr. (21), Springer (18), Kirk (12).
|San Diego
|003
|000
|000
|3
|—
|6
|6
|0
|Detroit
|000
|000
|201
|1
|—
|4
|11
|1
(10 innings)
Clevinger, Lu.García (8), Ta.Rogers (9), N.Martinez (10) and Alfaro; G.Hill, Lange (6), Cisnero (7), Fulmer (8), G.Soto (9), Foley (10) and Barnhart, Haase. W_Ta.Rogers 1-4. L_G.Soto 2-5. Sv_N.Martinez (4). HRs_Detroit, Candelario (10).
|New York
|200
|100
|000
|—
|3
|9
|1
|New York
|401
|000
|01x
|—
|6
|10
|1
Montgomery, Marinaccio (3), Loáisiga (5), A.Chapman (6), W.Peralta (7), A.Abreu (8) and Trevino; T.Walker, Ottavino (7), Ed.Díaz (8) and Nido. W_T.Walker 8-2. L_Montgomery 3-3. Sv_Ed.Díaz (22). HRs_New York, Judge (38), Rizzo (23). New York, S.Marte (10), E.Escobar (12).
|Minnesota
|102
|030
|000
|—
|6
|7
|0
|Milwaukee
|041
|010
|001
|—
|7
|11
|1
Bundy, Joe.Smith (5), Pagán (6), Jax (7), Jh.Duran (8), Duffey (9) and G.Sánchez; Small, Gott (4), Gustave (6), Boxberger (7), D.Williams (8), Hader (9) and Narváez, Caratini. W_Hader 1-4. L_Duffey 2-4. HRs_Minnesota, Buxton (24), Urshela (9). Milwaukee, Renfroe (17), L.Urías (11), Wong (7).
|Chicago
|000
|100
|100
|—
|2
|9
|0
|Colorado
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|9
|2
Kopech, Lambert (6), J.Kelly (7), Graveman (8), Hendriks (9) and Grandal; Márquez, Bird (7), Estévez (8), Colomé (9) and Serven. W_Kopech 4-6. L_Márquez 6-8. Sv_Hendriks (19). HRs_Colorado, McMahon (8).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|200
|—
|2
|4
|1
|Chicago
|300
|000
|01x
|—
|4
|10
|1
B.Wilson, Beede (7), Crowe (8) and Delay; K.Thompson, Wick (8), Givens (9) and Gomes. W_K.Thompson 8-4. L_B.Wilson 1-6. Sv_Givens (2). HRs_Pittsburgh, O.Cruz (6). Chicago, S.Suzuki (8).
|Miami
|000
|020
|000
|—
|2
|11
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|2
|0
P.López, Bass (8), Scott (9) and Stallings; H.Greene, B.Farmer (7), Gibaut (9) and Papierski. W_P.López 7-5. L_H.Greene 3-12. Sv_Scott (13). HRs_Cincinnati, Moustakas (6).
|Atlanta
|101
|120
|001
|—
|6
|10
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|001
|002
|—
|3
|5
|1
Strider, McHugh (7), W.Smith (9), K.Jansen (9) and d'Arnaud; Aa.Nola, Familia (7), Knebel (8), N.Nelson (9) and Realmuto. W_Strider 5-3. L_Aa.Nola 6-8. Sv_K.Jansen (23). HRs_Atlanta, Harris II (9), Olson (19). Philadelphia, Schwarber (31), Realmuto (9).
|San Francisco
|002
|001
|000
|—
|3
|7
|0
|Arizona
|023
|000
|02x
|—
|7
|5
|0
Rodón, Y.Marte (7), J.García (8) and Bart, Wynns; T.Gilbert, Weaver (5), K.Nelson (6), I.Kennedy (7), Mantiply (8), Melancon (9) and C.Kelly. W_I.Kennedy 4-4. L_Rodón 8-6. HRs_San Francisco, Flores (14). Arizona, Alcántara (3), C.Walker (23).
|Washington
|200
|000
|024
|—
|8
|14
|1
|Los Angeles
|100
|020
|000
|—
|3
|6
|1
Jos.Gray, Weems (6), E.Ramírez (7), Arano (8), Harvey (9) and K.Ruiz; White, Almonte (7), Cleavinger (8), Bickford (9) and W.Smith. W_E.Ramírez 2-1. L_Cleavinger 0-1. HRs_Washington, Lu.García (3). Los Angeles, Betts (23), Bellinger (13).
