AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tampa Bay0012000003120
Baltimore10010003x551

McClanahan, Poche (8), Armstrong (8) and Bethancourt; Watkins, Krehbiel (6), Akin (8), J.López (9) and Rutschman. W_Akin 2-1. L_Poche 2-1. Sv_J.López (19). HRs_Tampa Bay, Paredes (14). Baltimore, Mullins (8), Santander (17), R.Urías (11).

Cleveland1132000108120
Boston002000010371

Shaw, Sandlin (3), McCarty (4), Morgan (8), Clase (9) and Hedges; Winckowski, A.Davis (4), Sawamura (5), Diekman (7), Houck (8), Ort (9) and Plawecki. W_McCarty 1-2. L_Winckowski 3-5. HRs_Cleveland, Hedges (6), Jones (2).

Los Angeles001010301690
Kansas City000000000051

Suarez, Quijada (6), Peguero (8) and Stassi; Zerpa, A.Garrett (5), Mills (6), Payamps (7) and Melendez. W_Suarez 2-4. L_Zerpa 2-1. HRs_Los Angeles, Ohtani (21), Stassi (6).

Houston000120000370
Oakland00400001x561

L.Garcia, B.Abreu (6), Neris (8) and Maldonado; Montas, Pruitt (6), Moll (7), Jackson (8), Trivino (9) and Murphy. W_Montas 4-9. L_L.Garcia 8-6. Sv_Trivino (10). HRs_Houston, Tucker (19). Oakland, Pinder (9).

Texas000000121470
Seattle200000102580

Dunning, M.Moore (6), Bush (8), B.Martin (9) and Viloria; Kirby, Festa (6), Borucki (7), Murfee (7), Sewald (8), E.Swanson (9) and Raleigh. W_E.Swanson 1-0. L_B.Martin 0-6. HRs_Seattle, Ju.Rodríguez (17), Raleigh (14).

INTERLEAGUE

St. Louis102000000381
Toronto30000520x10140

Pallante, J.Hicks (5), Fernández (6), McFarland (7) and Knizner; Berríos, Mayza (6), Phelps (7), M.Castillo (8), Beasley (9) and Kirk. W_Mayza 5-0. L_J.Hicks 2-5. HRs_St. Louis, Carlson (6). Toronto, Guerrero Jr. (21), Springer (18), Kirk (12).

San Diego0030000003660
Detroit00000020114111

(10 innings)

Clevinger, Lu.García (8), Ta.Rogers (9), N.Martinez (10) and Alfaro; G.Hill, Lange (6), Cisnero (7), Fulmer (8), G.Soto (9), Foley (10) and Barnhart, Haase. W_Ta.Rogers 1-4. L_G.Soto 2-5. Sv_N.Martinez (4). HRs_Detroit, Candelario (10).

New York200100000391
New York40100001x6101

Montgomery, Marinaccio (3), Loáisiga (5), A.Chapman (6), W.Peralta (7), A.Abreu (8) and Trevino; T.Walker, Ottavino (7), Ed.Díaz (8) and Nido. W_T.Walker 8-2. L_Montgomery 3-3. Sv_Ed.Díaz (22). HRs_New York, Judge (38), Rizzo (23). New York, S.Marte (10), E.Escobar (12).

Minnesota102030000670
Milwaukee0410100017111

Bundy, Joe.Smith (5), Pagán (6), Jax (7), Jh.Duran (8), Duffey (9) and G.Sánchez; Small, Gott (4), Gustave (6), Boxberger (7), D.Williams (8), Hader (9) and Narváez, Caratini. W_Hader 1-4. L_Duffey 2-4. HRs_Minnesota, Buxton (24), Urshela (9). Milwaukee, Renfroe (17), L.Urías (11), Wong (7).

Chicago000100100290
Colorado000000001192

Kopech, Lambert (6), J.Kelly (7), Graveman (8), Hendriks (9) and Grandal; Márquez, Bird (7), Estévez (8), Colomé (9) and Serven. W_Kopech 4-6. L_Márquez 6-8. Sv_Hendriks (19). HRs_Colorado, McMahon (8).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Pittsburgh000000200241
Chicago30000001x4101

B.Wilson, Beede (7), Crowe (8) and Delay; K.Thompson, Wick (8), Givens (9) and Gomes. W_K.Thompson 8-4. L_B.Wilson 1-6. Sv_Givens (2). HRs_Pittsburgh, O.Cruz (6). Chicago, S.Suzuki (8).

Miami0000200002110
Cincinnati000010000120

P.López, Bass (8), Scott (9) and Stallings; H.Greene, B.Farmer (7), Gibaut (9) and Papierski. W_P.López 7-5. L_H.Greene 3-12. Sv_Scott (13). HRs_Cincinnati, Moustakas (6).

Atlanta1011200016100
Philadelphia000001002351

Strider, McHugh (7), W.Smith (9), K.Jansen (9) and d'Arnaud; Aa.Nola, Familia (7), Knebel (8), N.Nelson (9) and Realmuto. W_Strider 5-3. L_Aa.Nola 6-8. Sv_K.Jansen (23). HRs_Atlanta, Harris II (9), Olson (19). Philadelphia, Schwarber (31), Realmuto (9).

San Francisco002001000370
Arizona02300002x750

Rodón, Y.Marte (7), J.García (8) and Bart, Wynns; T.Gilbert, Weaver (5), K.Nelson (6), I.Kennedy (7), Mantiply (8), Melancon (9) and C.Kelly. W_I.Kennedy 4-4. L_Rodón 8-6. HRs_San Francisco, Flores (14). Arizona, Alcántara (3), C.Walker (23).

Washington2000000248141
Los Angeles100020000361

Jos.Gray, Weems (6), E.Ramírez (7), Arano (8), Harvey (9) and K.Ruiz; White, Almonte (7), Cleavinger (8), Bickford (9) and W.Smith. W_E.Ramírez 2-1. L_Cleavinger 0-1. HRs_Washington, Lu.García (3). Los Angeles, Betts (23), Bellinger (13).

