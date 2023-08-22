AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Toronto
|020
|100
|000
|3
|—
|6
|12
|1
|Baltimore
|100
|020
|000
|0
|—
|3
|9
|0
(10 innings)
Kikuchi, García (5), Richards (6), Hicks (7), E.Swanson (8), Mayza (9), Romano (10) and D.Jansen; G.Rodriguez, J.Webb (7), Ci.Pérez (7), Cano (8), Bautista (9), Baumann (10) and McCann. W_Mayza 3-1. L_Baumann 9-1. Sv_Romano (31). HRs_Toronto, Varsho (16), Belt (14).
|Seattle
|020
|202
|000
|—
|6
|9
|0
|Chicago
|100
|001
|001
|—
|3
|10
|0
Woo, Saucedo (5), Thornton (5), Campbell (6), Topa (7), Speier (9), Muñoz (9) and Raleigh; Clevinger, Shaw (6), J.Lambert (7), Ramsey (9) and Grandal. W_Topa 3-3. L_Clevinger 5-6. Sv_Muñoz (8). HRs_Seattle, Jos.Rojas (2). Chicago, Benintendi (3).
|Boston
|000
|000
|012
|—
|3
|10
|3
|Houston
|200
|100
|40x
|—
|7
|8
|1
Houck, Winckowski (6), Llovera (7), Bernardino (8) and Wong; Verlander, Graveman (7), Stanek (8), R.Montero (9) and Maldonado. W_Verlander 9-6. L_Houck 3-7. HRs_Boston, Duvall (13). Houston, Tucker (25).
INTERLEAGUE
|Colorado
|020
|002
|000
|—
|4
|8
|0
|Tampa Bay
|101
|100
|09x
|—
|12
|16
|0
Blach, T.Doyle (5), Koch (7), Suter (8), Bard (8), Bruihl (8) and E.Díaz; Littell, Poche (6), Armstrong (7), Kittredge (8), Stephenson (9) and Pinto, Bethancourt. W_Kittredge 1-0. L_Suter 4-1. HRs_Colorado, Toglia (3). Tampa Bay, Basabe (1).
|Chicago
|000
|420
|000
|—
|6
|8
|2
|Detroit
|210
|400
|01x
|—
|8
|9
|1
Smyly, Wesneski (4), Palencia (7), Cuas (8) and Amaya; R.Olson, White (5), Holton (7), Foley (8), Lange (9) and J.Rogers. W_Holton 3-2. L_Smyly 9-9. Sv_Lange (19). HRs_Chicago, D.Swanson (19), Candelario (18). Detroit, Ibáñez (9).
|Washington
|001
|000
|010
|—
|2
|7
|0
|New York
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
|2
|1
J.Gray, M.Thompson (7), Harvey (8), Finnegan (9) and Adams; Rodón, Loáisiga (7), Kahnle (8), Middleton (9) and Rortvedt. W_M.Thompson 4-4. L_Kahnle 1-2. Sv_Finnegan (22). HRs_Washington, Kieboom (1), Abrams (13). New York, Rortvedt (2).
|Los Angeles
|201
|000
|000
|—
|3
|6
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|200
|51x
|—
|8
|12
|0
Bo.Miller, Ferguson (7), B.Hudson (8) and W.Smith; Syndergaard, Hentges (7), Stephan (8), Clase (9) and Naylor. W_Hentges 2-2. L_Bo.Miller 7-3. HRs_Los Angeles, W.Smith (16). Cleveland, Gonzalez (2), Calhoun (2).
|Minnesota
|020
|100
|000
|—
|3
|7
|1
|Milwaukee
|200
|005
|00x
|—
|7
|8
|0
Ober, Floro (6), O.Ortega (7), Sands (7) and Vázquez; Miley, Wilson (6), Milner (8), Tr.Megill (9) and Willi.Contreras. W_Wilson 5-0. L_Floro 4-6. HRs_Minnesota, Vázquez (4). Milwaukee, Adames (20).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|San Francisco
|100
|020
|000
|—
|3
|8
|1
|Philadelphia
|200
|000
|002
|—
|4
|9
|2
Harrison, R.Walker (4), L.Jackson (6), Ty.Rogers (7), Ta.Rogers (8), Doval (9) and Bailey; T.Walker, Domínguez (6), Alvarado (7), Soto (8), Kimbrel (9) and Realmuto. W_Kimbrel 7-3. L_Doval 5-4. HRs_Philadelphia, Harper (11).
|St. Louis
|000
|011
|100
|—
|3
|9
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|150
|00x
|—
|6
|8
|0
Wainwright, J.King (5), J.Barnes (7), Pallante (8) and Wills.Contreras, Knizner; Oviedo, Moreta (6), Holderman (7), Bednar (9) and E.Rodríguez. W_Oviedo 7-13. L_Wainwright 3-9. Sv_Bednar (27). HRs_St. Louis, R.Palacios (1). Pittsburgh, McCutchen (12).
|New York
|000
|002
|000
|—
|2
|5
|1
|Atlanta
|020
|010
|00x
|—
|3
|9
|0
Ty.Megill, Kolarek (5), R.Garrett (7), B.Raley (8) and F.Alvarez; Elder, Johnson (6), J.Jiménez (7), Minter (8), Iglesias (9) and d'Arnaud. W_Elder 10-4. L_Ty.Megill 7-7. Sv_Iglesias (25). HRs_New York, Vogelbach (11). Atlanta, E.Rosario (20), Ozuna (27).
