AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|200
|020
|002
|1
|—
|7
|12
|1
|Detroit
|000
|110
|004
|0
|—
|6
|12
|1
(10 innings)
Canning, J.Soriano (6), M.Moore (8), Estévez (9), Loup (10) and Wallach, Thaiss; E.Rodriguez, Brieske (5), B.White (7), Shreve (9), Lange (10) and J.Rogers. W_Estévez 4-1. L_Lange 5-3. Sv_Loup (1). HRs_Detroit, J.Rogers (12).
|Kansas City
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|5
|0
|Cleveland
|001
|031
|00x
|—
|5
|8
|1
Greinke, Cox (6), Heasley (7), Wittgren (8) and Perez; Civale, Clase (9) and B.Naylor. W_Civale 4-2. L_Greinke 1-11. HRs_Cleveland, B.Naylor (4).
|Seattle
|010
|010
|043
|—
|9
|10
|0
|Minnesota
|401
|001
|001
|—
|7
|8
|0
Kirby, Speier (5), Campbell (6), Saucedo (7), Brash (8), Sewald (9) and Raleigh; P.López, Moran (8), Pagán (8), Ortega (9) and Jeffers. W_Brash 5-3. L_Ortega 0-1. Sv_Sewald (20). HRs_Seattle, Ju.Rodríguez (16), Marlowe (1). Minnesota, Wallner (2), M.Taylor (12).
|Texas
|000
|001
|002
|—
|3
|9
|0
|Houston
|020
|001
|10x
|—
|4
|8
|1
Y.Rodríguez, Bradford (3), Howard (8) and Heim; J.France, Neris (8), Pressly (9) and Maldonado. W_J.France 6-3. L_Y.Rodríguez 0-1. Sv_Pressly (24). HRs_Texas, Garver (5). Houston, Tucker (18), Maldonado (8).
INTERLEAGUE
|Miami
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
|2
|1
|Tampa Bay
|030
|001
|00x
|—
|4
|9
|0
E.Cabrera, G.Soriano (3), Floro (6), Okert (8) and Stallings; Glasnow, Adam (8), Fairbanks (9) and Bethancourt. W_Glasnow 4-3. L_E.Cabrera 5-6. Sv_Fairbanks (12). HRs_Tampa Bay, B.Lowe (11).
|Baltimore
|011
|000
|010
|—
|3
|8
|0
|Philadelphia
|001
|001
|002
|—
|4
|8
|0
Gibson, Fujinami (7), Cano (9) and Rutschman; T.Walker, Strahm (6), Y.Marte (8) and Realmuto. W_Y.Marte 1-1. L_Cano 1-2. HRs_Baltimore, O'Hearn (9). Philadelphia, Harper (5).
|New York
|103
|002
|102
|—
|9
|12
|1
|New York
|000
|000
|210
|—
|3
|5
|2
Verlander, B.Raley (7), Leone (7), Hartwig (8), Robertson (8), Ottavino (9) and Alvarez, Narváez; Germán, Ramirez (7), Marinaccio (9), A.Abreu (9) and Higashioka, Rortvedt. W_Verlander 5-5. L_Germán 5-7. HRs_New York, Alonso (28), Vogelbach (7).
|Atlanta
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|9
|1
|Boston
|200
|210
|02x
|—
|7
|12
|1
Morton, Tonkin (4), J.Jiménez (7), D.Hernández (8) and S.Murphy; Schreiber, Pivetta (2), Bleier (7), Martin (7), Jo.Rodríguez (8) and C.Wong. W_Pivetta 7-5. L_Morton 10-8. HRs_Boston, Yoshida (12).
|Chicago
|030
|110
|200
|—
|7
|13
|0
|Chicago
|000
|010
|200
|—
|3
|5
|1
Hendricks, Leiter Jr. (7), Fulmer (8), Alzolay (9) and Gomes; Kopech, Scholtens (6), Banks (8) and Grandal. W_Hendricks 4-4. L_Kopech 4-9. Sv_Alzolay (10). HRs_Chicago, D.Swanson (12), Morel (16), Hoerner (7).
|Oakland
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
|5
|1
|San Francisco
|000
|010
|01x
|—
|2
|4
|0
Tay.Scott, Waldichuk (2), Pruitt (6), Erceg (8), Moll (8) and Langeliers; Cobb, Ty.Rogers (7), Doval (9) and Bailey. W_Ty.Rogers 4-4. L_Erceg 2-2. Sv_Doval (31).
|Toronto
|102
|000
|013
|0
|—
|7
|12
|0
|Los Angeles
|101
|000
|014
|1
|—
|8
|12
|0
(10 innings)
Bassitt, G.Cabrera (6), Mayza (8), E.Swanson (9), M.White (10) and Kirk, D.Jansen; J.Urías, Almonte (7), Ferguson (8), Bruihl (9), Graterol (10) and W.Smith. W_Graterol 4-2. L_M.White 0-1. HRs_Toronto, Bichette (17). Los Angeles, F.Freeman (21), J.Martinez (25).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Colorado
|022
|000
|010
|—
|5
|15
|2
|Washington
|010
|000
|14x
|—
|6
|10
|0
Gomber, Hand (7), Lawrence (7), Hollowell (8) and E.Díaz; T.Williams, Willingham (7), Ferrer (7), Finnegan (9) and R.Adams. W_Ferrer 1-0. L_Lawrence 3-4. Sv_Finnegan (14). HRs_Colorado, Tovar (10). Washington, S.Garrett (7), Meneses (7).
|Cincinnati
|000
|200
|002
|—
|4
|6
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|003
|—
|3
|10
|0
A.Abbott, Gibaut (7), Sims (8), Duarte (9), Alex.Díaz (9) and Maile; Burnes, Uribe (7), B.Wilson (8) and Caratini. W_A.Abbott 6-2. L_Burnes 9-6. Sv_Alex.Díaz (30). HRs_Cincinnati, Benson (7). Milwaukee, Yelich (15).
|Pittsburgh
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
|3
|0
|San Diego
|020
|000
|12x
|—
|5
|11
|0
R.Hill, Y.De Los Santos (5), A.Perdomo (7), Moreta (7) and Hedges, E.Rodríguez; Snell, S.Wilson (7), Suarez (8), Hader (9) and G.Sánchez. W_Snell 7-8. L_R.Hill 7-10. HRs_San Diego, Machado (20), J.Soto (20), G.Sánchez (10).
|St. Louis
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
|5
|0
|Arizona
|000
|000
|03x
|—
|3
|8
|1
Matz, Romero (7), Stratton (8) and Wills.Contreras; Me.Kelly, Frías (7), M.Castro (8), K.Nelson (8), Ginkel (9) and C.Kelly. W_K.Nelson 5-2. L_Romero 2-1. Sv_Ginkel (3).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.