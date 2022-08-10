AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Chicago
|001
|000
|001
|—
|2
|7
|1
|Kansas City
|002
|002
|00x
|—
|4
|9
|0
Lynn, Kelly (7), Foster (8) and Zavala, Grandal; Singer, Barlow (8), Coleman (9), Cuas (9) and Perez. W_Singer 5-4. L_Lynn 2-5. Sv_Cuas (1). HRs_Chicago, Harrison (6). Kansas City, Pasquantino (5), Pratto (3).
|Toronto
|010
|004
|000
|—
|5
|9
|1
|Baltimore
|201
|000
|12x
|—
|6
|12
|3
Manoah, Pop (6), Bass (6), Cimber (7), Y.García (8) and Kirk; Bradish, Baker (6), Head (7), Vespi (8), Bautista (9) and Rutschman. W_Vespi 4-0. L_Y.García 1-4. Sv_Bautista (6). HRs_Toronto, Bichette (17). Baltimore, Odor (11).
|Cleveland
|000
|011
|030
|—
|5
|11
|0
|Detroit
|000
|000
|002
|—
|2
|6
|0
Bieber, Karinchak (8), Morgan (9), Clase (9) and Hedges; T.Alexander, Vest (8), W.Peralta (9) and Barnhart. W_Bieber 7-6. L_T.Alexander 2-6. Sv_Clase (25).
|Chicago
|001
|001
|010
|—
|3
|8
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|100
|001
|—
|2
|5
|0
D.Martin, Diekman (6), R.López (7), Graveman (8), Hendriks (9) and Grandal; Heasley, A.Garrett (6), Mills (7), Cuas (8), Staumont (9) and Melendez. W_D.Martin 2-3. L_Heasley 1-7. Sv_Hendriks (23). HRs_Chicago, L.Sosa (1), Moncada (6). Kansas City, Pasquantino (5).
|Texas
|102
|110
|000
|—
|5
|7
|0
|Houston
|000
|421
|00x
|—
|7
|7
|0
M.Pérez, Leclerc (6), B.Martin (8) and Heim; Urquidy, W.Smith (6), R.Montero (7), Neris (8), Pressly (9) and Vázquez. W_Urquidy 11-4. L_M.Pérez 9-3. Sv_Pressly (22). HRs_Texas, Semien (16), Seager (25), A.García (19). Houston, Aled.Díaz (10).
INTERLEAGUE
|Atlanta
|103
|001
|010
|12
|—
|9
|13
|0
|Boston
|021
|110
|010
|10
|—
|7
|11
|0
(11 innings)
Morton, McHugh (7), Minter (7), R.Iglesias (8), K.Jansen (9), Lee (10), Matzek (11) and Willi.Contreras; R.Hill, Brasier (5), Barnes (6), Sawamura (6), Schreiber (7), Whitlock (8), Ort (10), A.Davis (11) and Plawecki. W_Lee 3-0. L_Ort 0-1. Sv_Matzek (1). HRs_Atlanta, Riley (30). Boston, Arroyo (5), Pham (13), J.Duran (3).
|Tampa Bay
|002
|000
|100
|—
|3
|4
|1
|Milwaukee
|110
|030
|00x
|—
|5
|7
|0
Yacabonis, Yarbrough (2), R.Thompson (5), Beeks (6), Armstrong (7) and Bethancourt; F.Peralta, Gott (6), Milner (7), Boxberger (8), Bush (9) and Caratini. W_F.Peralta 4-2. L_Yarbrough 0-7. Sv_Bush (2). HRs_Tampa Bay, Y.Díaz (6).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Miami
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|5
|1
|Philadelphia
|100
|210
|00x
|—
|4
|8
|1
B.Garrett, Bender (5), Bleier (7), Elies.Hernandez (8) and Stallings; Wheeler, Alvarado (7), Robertson (8), Domínguez (9) and Realmuto. W_Wheeler 11-5. L_B.Garrett 2-6. Sv_Domínguez (7). HRs_Miami, Bleday (2). Philadelphia, Realmuto (13), Segura (7).
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|200
|—
|2
|8
|0
|New York
|002
|101
|20x
|—
|6
|9
|0
Minor, Cessa (6), Kuhnel (7), Detwiler (7), Hendrix (8) and Romine; Carrasco, Givens (7), May (8), Lugo (9) and Nido. W_Carrasco 13-4. L_Minor 1-9. HRs_Cincinnati, Fraley (3). New York, Lindor (20), McNeil (7).
|Washington
|010
|300
|020
|—
|6
|9
|0
|Chicago
|010
|000
|400
|—
|5
|15
|0
Espino, E.Ramírez (6), Finnegan (7), Machado (8), Edwards Jr. (8) and K.Ruiz; Stroman, Uelmen (6), Leiter Jr. (8) and Wills.Contreras. W_Finnegan 3-2. L_Leiter Jr. 2-5. Sv_Edwards Jr. (1). HRs_Washington, K.Ruiz (6), Meneses (3). Chicago, Suzuki (9).
|St. Louis
|000
|023
|000
|—
|5
|8
|1
|Colorado
|309
|002
|20x
|—
|16
|22
|0
Mikolas, Naughton (3), McFarland (6) and Knizner; Feltner, Bird (6), Lamet (8) and El.Díaz. W_Feltner 2-3. L_Mikolas 8-9. HRs_St. Louis, DeJong (5). Colorado, Cron (23), Grichuk (12), McMahon (11).
