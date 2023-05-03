AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Cleveland
|002
|000
|000
|—
|2
|6
|1
|New York
|000
|002
|11x
|—
|4
|9
|1
Bibee, Karinchak (6), Morgan (7) and Zunino; Cole, Marinaccio (7), W.Peralta (7), King (8) and Trevino. W_W.Peralta 2-0. L_Karinchak 0-4. Sv_King (2). HRs_New York, Volpe (3), Calhoun (1).
|Toronto
|000
|060
|000
|—
|6
|8
|0
|Boston
|011
|121
|01x
|—
|7
|14
|0
Kikuchi, Pop (5), Mayza (6), Y.García (6), E.Swanson (8) and D.Jansen; Houck, Schreiber (7), Bleier (8), Winckowski (9) and C.Wong. W_Bleier 1-0. L_E.Swanson 1-1. Sv_Winckowski (1). HRs_Toronto, Varsho (3). Boston, Arroyo (1), Yoshida (5), C.Wong (3).
|Minnesota
|000
|001
|010
|0
|—
|2
|3
|0
|Chicago
|000
|000
|200
|1
|—
|3
|5
|0
(10 innings)
Ryan, J.López (7), Jax (8), Stewart (9), Thielbar (10) and Vázquez; Kopech, Santos (7), Colomé (8), Middleton (8), Lambert (10) and Grandal, Zavala. W_Lambert 2-1. L_Thielbar 0-1. HRs_Minnesota, Gordon (1). Chicago, E.Jiménez (3).
|Baltimore
|000
|523
|010
|—
|11
|15
|0
|Kansas City
|300
|001
|300
|—
|7
|7
|1
Wells, Baumann (7), Ci.Pérez (7), Baker (8), Cano (9) and Rutschman; Yarbrough, Cuas (4), J.Taylor (6), C.Hernández (7), Clarke (8), Barlow (9) and Perez, Fermin. W_Wells 2-1. L_Yarbrough 0-4. HRs_Baltimore, Mountcastle (8). Kansas City, Witt Jr. (5), Melendez (3), Perez (5).
|Seattle
|000
|000
|020
|—
|2
|3
|0
|Oakland
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|3
|0
Bry.Miller, Gott (7), Speier (7), Topa (8), Sewald (9) and Raleigh; M.Miller, Lovelady (8), Familia (8), Fujinami (9) and Langeliers. W_Speier 1-0. L_Lovelady 0-1. Sv_Sewald (8). HRs_Seattle, Pollock (3).
INTERLEAGUE
|Pittsburgh
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|5
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|121
|00x
|—
|4
|6
|0
R.Contreras, Moreta (6), Y.Ramirez (8) and Hedges; Guerra, Fleming (1), Poche (5), R.Thompson (6), Beeks (7), K.Kelly (8), Adam (9) and Bethancourt. W_Poche 3-0. L_R.Contreras 3-2. Sv_Adam (1). HRs_Tampa Bay, H.Ramírez (6).
|Los Angeles
|400
|001
|000
|—
|5
|8
|1
|St. Louis
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|4
|0
Sandoval, Devenski (6), Moore (8), Estévez (9) and Wallach; Matz, VerHagen (6), Stratton (7), Zuñiga (9) and Knizner. W_Sandoval 3-1. L_Matz 0-4. HRs_Los Angeles, Ta.Ward (4).
|Arizona
|211
|000
|000
|—
|4
|9
|0
|Texas
|100
|022
|10x
|—
|6
|10
|0
Gallen, McGough (6), K.Nelson (7), Ginkel (7), Chafin (8) and Moreno; Jon.Gray, Burke (6), J.Hernández (7), W.Smith (8) and Heim. W_Burke 2-0. L_McGough 0-3. Sv_W.Smith (4). HRs_Arizona, Marte (4), Walker (5). Texas, E.Duran (3).
|San Francisco
|100
|100
|000
|—
|2
|7
|1
|Houston
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|3
|0
DeSclafani, Doval (9) and Bart; Brown, Gage (5), Stanek (7), Neris (8), Blanco (9) and Y.Diaz. W_DeSclafani 3-1. L_Brown 3-1. Sv_Doval (4).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Atlanta
|011
|010
|030
|—
|6
|9
|1
|Miami
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|4
|0
Elder, Yates (8), J.Jiménez (9) and S.Murphy; Alcantara, Barnes (6), Okert (7), Quezada (8), Nardi (8) and Stallings. W_Elder 3-0. L_Alcantara 1-3. HRs_Atlanta, Albies (8).
|Chicago
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|8
|1
|Washington
|001
|000
|30x
|—
|4
|9
|0
Wesneski, K.Thompson (7), Rucker (7), J.Estrada (8) and Barnhart; T.Williams, Edwards Jr. (6), M.Thompson (7), Harvey (7), Finnegan (9) and K.Ruiz. W_Harvey 1-0. L_K.Thompson 1-2. Sv_Finnegan (6). HRs_Chicago, Wisdom (11).
|Milwaukee
|000
|002
|000
|—
|2
|8
|0
|Colorado
|001
|100
|01x
|—
|3
|9
|0
F.Peralta, Payamps (7), Strzelecki (8) and Willi.Contreras; Feltner, Bird (6), Lawrence (8), Johnson (9) and E.Díaz. W_Lawrence 1-1. L_Strzelecki 2-1. Sv_Johnson (4). HRs_Colorado, Tovar (1), E.Díaz (3).
