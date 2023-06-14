AMERICAN LEAGUE

Toronto1001000226151
Baltimore02611100x11170

Bassitt, Francis (4), White (6), Hatch (8) and D.Jansen; Kremer, B.Baker (7), Voth (8), Ci.Pérez (8), Baumann (9) and Rutschman, Kolozsvary. W_Kremer 7-3. L_Bassitt 7-5. HRs_Toronto, Biggio (6). Baltimore, Frazier (8), O'Hearn (5), Henderson (10), A.Hicks (3).

Tampa Bay000010000151
Oakland00000011x260

Beeks, Chirinos (2), Diekman (6), R.Stephenson (7), Poche (8) and Mejía; Fujinami, Harris (2), May (9) and Langeliers. W_Harris 2-0. L_Poche 4-2. Sv_May (3).

INTERLEAGUE

Colorado00310000037120
Boston0002110002691

(10 innings)

C.Anderson, Bird (5), Hand (7), Lawrence (7), Bard (9), Carasiti (10), Johnson (10) and E.Díaz, Wynns; K.Crawford, Jacques (5), Kluber (7), Martin (9), Garza (10) and McGuire. W_Bard 3-0. L_Garza 0-1. Sv_Johnson (12). HRs_Boston, Devers (17).

New York1005010007111
New York221010000690

Severino, Marinaccio (5), Cordero (6), Kahnle (7), W.Peralta (8), Holmes (8), King (9) and Higashioka; Scherzer, Leone (4), Jos.Walker (6), Brigham (6), Dr.Smith (7), Curtiss (7), Robertson (9) and Álvarez, Narváez. W_Marinaccio 3-3. L_Jos.Walker 0-1. Sv_King (4). HRs_New York, Stanton (6), LeMahieu (7). New York, Nimmo (6).

Milwaukee0030002005100
Minnesota0020001047121

Burnes, Milner (7), Peguero (7), Payamps (8), D.Williams (9) and Caratini; P.López, De León (7), Winder (8) and Jeffers, Vázquez. W_Winder 1-0. L_D.Williams 3-1. HRs_Milwaukee, Yelich (9). Minnesota, K.Farmer (4), Taylor (10), Correa (9).

Washington000000010160
Houston00002022x690

Corbin, M.Thompson (6), Kuhl (7), Ward (8) and K.Ruiz; H.Brown, B.Abreu (8), Maton (9) and Maldonado. W_H.Brown 6-3. L_Corbin 4-7. HRs_Houston, Dubón (3), Tucker (9), Maldonado (4), McCormick (6).

Cincinnati050000000551
Kansas City112000000481

Williamson, Duarte (6), Gibaut (7), Sims (7), Alex.Díaz (9) and T.Stephenson; Lyles, Kowar (7), Cox (8) and Perez. W_Williamson 1-0. L_Lyles 0-11. Sv_Alex.Díaz (16). HRs_Kansas City, Witt Jr. (11).

Cleveland010011000390
San Diego41001000x680

Bibee, Curry (5), Morris (7), Morgan (8) and Gallagher, Fry; Musgrove, S.Wilson (7), N.Martinez (8), Hader (9) and Sánchez. W_Musgrove 4-2. L_Bibee 2-2. Sv_Hader (16). HRs_Cleveland, Bell (6). San Diego, Sánchez (6), Tatis Jr. (13).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

San Francisco20103300211170
St. Louis200000010371

Cobb, Jackson (5), Winn (6) and Bailey; Flaherty, G.Cabrera (5), Woodford (7), VerHagen (9) and Wills.Contreras. W_Jackson 1-0. L_Flaherty 3-5. Sv_Winn (1). HRs_San Francisco, Yastrzemski (7), Bailey (3).

Pittsburgh110001000370
Chicago30000143x11140

Ortiz, Moreta (6), Y.Ramirez (7), Zastryzny (7) and Hedges; Taillon, Merryweather (7), Leiter Jr. (8), Kay (9) and Barnhart. W_Taillon 2-4. L_Ortiz 1-3. HRs_Pittsburgh, Suwinski (15). Chicago, Happ (5), Morel (11).

