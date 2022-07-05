INTERLEAGUE
|Seattle
|001
|300
|002
|—
|6
|11
|1
|San Diego
|001
|001
|000
|—
|2
|8
|1
Gilbert, Muñoz (6), Swanson (8), Sewald (9) and Raleigh; Clevinger, L.García (7), Ta.Rogers (9) and Nola, Alfaro. W_Gilbert 10-3. L_Clevinger 2-1. HRs_Seattle, Haggerty (1).
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|3
|2
|Miami
|001
|010
|00x
|—
|2
|8
|1
Syndergaard, Peguero (6), Ortega (8), Barria (8) and Stassi; Alcantara, Tan.Scott (9) and Stallings. W_Alcantara 9-3. L_Syndergaard 5-7. Sv_Tan.Scott (10). HRs_Miami, Cooper (6), De La Cruz (6).
|New York
|000
|010
|010
|—
|2
|10
|1
|Pittsburgh
|010
|301
|00x
|—
|5
|9
|0
Taillon, Luetge (6), Chapman (8) and Trevino; Quintana, Crowe (6), Underwood Jr. (8), Bednar (9) and Perez. W_Quintana 2-4. L_Taillon 9-2. Sv_Bednar (13). HRs_Pittsburgh, Vogelbach (11), Suwinski (14).
