AMERICAN LEAGUE

Cleveland0000102350
Minnesota0010000131

McKenzie, Clase (7) and Hedges; Ryan, Alcala (6), Coulombe (7) and Rortvedt. W_McKenzie 5-6. L_Coulombe 3-2. Sv_Clase (23). HRs_Cleveland, Zimmer (7).

New York2030000117131
Baltimore000010001261

Cole, King (6), S.Romano (9), Chapman (9) and Higashioka; A.Wells, Hanhold (5), Diplán (7), Watkins (8) and Severino, Wynns. W_Cole 15-7. L_A.Wells 1-3. HRs_New York, Judge (34), Stanton (28), Voit (10), Gallo (34), LeMahieu (10).

Tampa Bay010000010260
Toronto000000000030

Rasmussen, Fairbanks (6), Chargois (7), Robertson (8), Kittredge (9) and Zunino; Berríos, Mayza (8), Cimber (9) and McGuire. W_Rasmussen 3-1. L_Berríos 11-8. Sv_Kittredge (7). HRs_Tampa Bay, Choi (10), B.Lowe (34).

Cleveland0030000360
Minnesota000402x690

Allen, Stephan (4), Hentges (6) and Pérez; Barnes, Barraclough (5), Minaya (6), Colomé (7) and Jeffers. W_Barraclough 1-0. L_Allen 1-7. Sv_Colomé (14). HRs_Minnesota, Jeffers (13).

Houston000000001161
Texas20200400x870

Greinke, Y.García (6), Taylor (7), Raley (8) and Maldonado, Stubbs; Lyles, Cotton (8), Sborz (9) and Trevino. W_Lyles 9-11. L_Greinke 11-6. HRs_Texas, N.Lowe (15), Ad.García (30), DJ.Peters (12).

Los Angeles100200000360
Chicago02412000x9131

Naughton, Wantz (3), O.Ortega (4), Tyler (6) and Stassi; Giolito, Wright (5), J.Ruiz (6), Bummer (7), Burr (8), Fry (9) and Grandal. W_Bummer 3-5. L_Naughton 0-2. HRs_Los Angeles, Gosselin (6), Walsh (27). Chicago, Robert (8), Sheets (9).

INTERLEAGUE

Milwaukee00000000000040
Detroit00000000001130

(11 innings)

F.Peralta, Boxberger (7), D.Williams (8), Hader (9), Cousins (10), Strickland (11) and Narváez, Piña; Wi.Peralta, Holland (7), Funkhouser (8), G.Soto (9), B.Garcia (11) and Haase. W_B.Garcia 2-1. L_Strickland 3-2.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Cincinnati0000040015112
Pittsburgh30003000x6100

Miley, J.Wilson (5), Cessa (6), Garrett (8) and Barnhart, T.Stephenson; Di.Peters, Mears (6), Shreve (7), Stratton (9) and Stallings. W_Di.Peters 1-2. L_Miley 12-6. Sv_Stratton (5). HRs_Cincinnati, Castellanos (29).

Miami000010100242
Washington01102004x8141

Luzardo, Okert (5), Z.Thompson (6), Guenther (7), Ta.Williams (8) and A.Jackson; Fedde, Baldonado (6), Machado (7), Voth (8), Suero (9) and K.Ruiz. W_Fedde 7-9. L_Luzardo 5-8. HRs_Miami, L.Díaz (5). Washington, Zimmerman (14).

Chicago000040200691
Philadelphia100002000360

Sampson, M.Rodríguez (6), Nance (7), Effross (8), Wick (9) and Wills.Contreras; Gibson, Hammer (6), Coonrod (7), Bedrosian (7), A.Bradley (8), Falter (9) and Knapp. W_Sampson 1-2. L_Gibson 10-7. Sv_Wick (4). HRs_Chicago, Wisdom (26), Rivas (1). Philadelphia, Herrera (13).

St. Louis000200020037102
New York20001000102663

(11 innings)

Woodford, Ponce de Leon (5), Whitley (5), G.Cabrera (7), Lu.García (8), Gallegos (9), A.Reyes (10), Kim (11) and Molina; Stroman, Loup (7), Familia (8), May (8), Ed.Díaz (9), Hembree (10), Reed (11), Tr.Williams (11) and Nido, McCann. W_A.Reyes 8-8. L_Reed 0-1. Sv_Kim (1). HRs_St. Louis, O'Neill (26). New York, Báez (31).

Colorado020021000571
Atlanta100100020480

Jon.Gray, Bard (6), Kinley (7), Chacín (8), Estévez (9) and El.Díaz; Toussaint, Webb (5), Chavez (6), R.Rodríguez (7), Newcomb (8) and d'Arnaud. W_Jon.Gray 8-10. L_Toussaint 3-3. Sv_Estévez (8). HRs_Colorado, Story (22), Rodgers (12). Atlanta, Duvall (35).

