AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Cleveland
|000
|010
|2
|—
|3
|5
|0
|Minnesota
|001
|000
|0
|—
|1
|3
|1
McKenzie, Clase (7) and Hedges; Ryan, Alcala (6), Coulombe (7) and Rortvedt. W_McKenzie 5-6. L_Coulombe 3-2. Sv_Clase (23). HRs_Cleveland, Zimmer (7).
|New York
|203
|000
|011
|—
|7
|13
|1
|Baltimore
|000
|010
|001
|—
|2
|6
|1
Cole, King (6), S.Romano (9), Chapman (9) and Higashioka; A.Wells, Hanhold (5), Diplán (7), Watkins (8) and Severino, Wynns. W_Cole 15-7. L_A.Wells 1-3. HRs_New York, Judge (34), Stanton (28), Voit (10), Gallo (34), LeMahieu (10).
|Tampa Bay
|010
|000
|010
|—
|2
|6
|0
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|3
|0
Rasmussen, Fairbanks (6), Chargois (7), Robertson (8), Kittredge (9) and Zunino; Berríos, Mayza (8), Cimber (9) and McGuire. W_Rasmussen 3-1. L_Berríos 11-8. Sv_Kittredge (7). HRs_Tampa Bay, Choi (10), B.Lowe (34).
|Cleveland
|003
|000
|0
|—
|3
|6
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|402
|x
|—
|6
|9
|0
Allen, Stephan (4), Hentges (6) and Pérez; Barnes, Barraclough (5), Minaya (6), Colomé (7) and Jeffers. W_Barraclough 1-0. L_Allen 1-7. Sv_Colomé (14). HRs_Minnesota, Jeffers (13).
|Houston
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|6
|1
|Texas
|202
|004
|00x
|—
|8
|7
|0
Greinke, Y.García (6), Taylor (7), Raley (8) and Maldonado, Stubbs; Lyles, Cotton (8), Sborz (9) and Trevino. W_Lyles 9-11. L_Greinke 11-6. HRs_Texas, N.Lowe (15), Ad.García (30), DJ.Peters (12).
|Los Angeles
|100
|200
|000
|—
|3
|6
|0
|Chicago
|024
|120
|00x
|—
|9
|13
|1
Naughton, Wantz (3), O.Ortega (4), Tyler (6) and Stassi; Giolito, Wright (5), J.Ruiz (6), Bummer (7), Burr (8), Fry (9) and Grandal. W_Bummer 3-5. L_Naughton 0-2. HRs_Los Angeles, Gosselin (6), Walsh (27). Chicago, Robert (8), Sheets (9).
INTERLEAGUE
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|000
|00
|—
|0
|4
|0
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000
|01
|—
|1
|3
|0
(11 innings)
F.Peralta, Boxberger (7), D.Williams (8), Hader (9), Cousins (10), Strickland (11) and Narváez, Piña; Wi.Peralta, Holland (7), Funkhouser (8), G.Soto (9), B.Garcia (11) and Haase. W_B.Garcia 2-1. L_Strickland 3-2.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Cincinnati
|000
|004
|001
|—
|5
|11
|2
|Pittsburgh
|300
|030
|00x
|—
|6
|10
|0
Miley, J.Wilson (5), Cessa (6), Garrett (8) and Barnhart, T.Stephenson; Di.Peters, Mears (6), Shreve (7), Stratton (9) and Stallings. W_Di.Peters 1-2. L_Miley 12-6. Sv_Stratton (5). HRs_Cincinnati, Castellanos (29).
|Miami
|000
|010
|100
|—
|2
|4
|2
|Washington
|011
|020
|04x
|—
|8
|14
|1
Luzardo, Okert (5), Z.Thompson (6), Guenther (7), Ta.Williams (8) and A.Jackson; Fedde, Baldonado (6), Machado (7), Voth (8), Suero (9) and K.Ruiz. W_Fedde 7-9. L_Luzardo 5-8. HRs_Miami, L.Díaz (5). Washington, Zimmerman (14).
|Chicago
|000
|040
|200
|—
|6
|9
|1
|Philadelphia
|100
|002
|000
|—
|3
|6
|0
Sampson, M.Rodríguez (6), Nance (7), Effross (8), Wick (9) and Wills.Contreras; Gibson, Hammer (6), Coonrod (7), Bedrosian (7), A.Bradley (8), Falter (9) and Knapp. W_Sampson 1-2. L_Gibson 10-7. Sv_Wick (4). HRs_Chicago, Wisdom (26), Rivas (1). Philadelphia, Herrera (13).
|St. Louis
|000
|200
|020
|03
|—
|7
|10
|2
|New York
|200
|010
|001
|02
|—
|6
|6
|3
(11 innings)
Woodford, Ponce de Leon (5), Whitley (5), G.Cabrera (7), Lu.García (8), Gallegos (9), A.Reyes (10), Kim (11) and Molina; Stroman, Loup (7), Familia (8), May (8), Ed.Díaz (9), Hembree (10), Reed (11), Tr.Williams (11) and Nido, McCann. W_A.Reyes 8-8. L_Reed 0-1. Sv_Kim (1). HRs_St. Louis, O'Neill (26). New York, Báez (31).
|Colorado
|020
|021
|000
|—
|5
|7
|1
|Atlanta
|100
|100
|020
|—
|4
|8
|0
Jon.Gray, Bard (6), Kinley (7), Chacín (8), Estévez (9) and El.Díaz; Toussaint, Webb (5), Chavez (6), R.Rodríguez (7), Newcomb (8) and d'Arnaud. W_Jon.Gray 8-10. L_Toussaint 3-3. Sv_Estévez (8). HRs_Colorado, Story (22), Rodgers (12). Atlanta, Duvall (35).