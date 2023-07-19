AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|120
|—
|3
|6
|0
|Texas
|001
|001
|30x
|—
|5
|8
|0
Bradley, R.Stephenson (6), Guerra (7) and F.Mejía; Eovaldi, Leclerc (7), G.Anderson (7), W.Smith (9) and Heim. W_Eovaldi 11-3. L_Bradley 5-6. Sv_W.Smith (17). HRs_Tampa Bay, Arozarena (17), B.Lowe (10). Texas, Semien (13), Seager (14).
|Detroit
|200
|031
|004
|—
|10
|11
|0
|Kansas City
|002
|502
|02x
|—
|11
|13
|1
Skubal, Cisnero (5), Brieske (6), Shreve (7), B.White (8) and J.Rogers; Lynch, Heasley (6), C.Hernández (7), Coleman (8), Barlow (9) and Fermin. W_Lynch 3-4. L_Skubal 0-1. HRs_Detroit, Torkelson (14).
|New York
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
|2
|0
|Los Angeles
|201
|020
|00x
|—
|5
|5
|1
Germán, A.Abreu (7) and Higashioka; Sandoval, J.Webb (8), Estévez (9) and Thaiss. W_Sandoval 5-7. L_Germán 5-6. HRs_New York, Torres (14). Los Angeles, Moniak (11).
|Minnesota
|203
|201
|002
|—
|10
|14
|0
|Seattle
|300
|000
|000
|—
|3
|9
|1
Ober, Balazovic (7), Pagán (8), Sands (9) and Vázquez; Woo, Campbell (4), Saucedo (6), Adcock (8) and Raleigh. W_Ober 6-4. L_Woo 1-2. HRs_Minnesota, Kirilloff (6), Julien (8), K.Farmer (6), Correa (12). Seattle, E.Suárez (13).
|Boston
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|5
|3
|Oakland
|030
|000
|00x
|—
|3
|7
|0
Jacques, C.Murphy (2), Jo.Rodríguez (7), Bleier (8) and Alfaro; Medina, Long (6), Fujinami (7), Moll (8), May (9) and Langeliers. W_Medina 3-7. L_Jacques 1-1. Sv_May (7). HRs_Oakland, Noda (11), Bleday (6).
INTERLEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|050
|000
|410
|—
|10
|13
|1
|Baltimore
|010
|000
|020
|—
|3
|9
|4
Grove, Almonte (6), Bickford (7), N.Robertson (8) and W.Smith; Wells, C.Irvin (3), Ci.Pérez (7), Baumann (8) and Rutschman. W_Grove 2-2. L_Wells 7-5. HRs_Los Angeles, Heyward (9).
|Cleveland
|502
|100
|002
|—
|10
|13
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|5
|1
L.Allen, Morgan (6), Stephan (7), E.De Los Santos (8), Herrin (9) and B.Naylor; Keller, A.Perdomo (7), Mlodzinski (8), Y.Ramirez (9) and E.Rodríguez. W_L.Allen 4-2. L_Keller 9-5. HRs_Cleveland, J.Naylor (15), Bell (10). Pittsburgh, Joe (7).
|San Diego
|202
|020
|012
|—
|9
|9
|0
|Toronto
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|6
|0
Musgrove, Cosgrove (7), Jacob (8) and G.Sánchez; Manoah, Pearson (4), Jackson (6), M.White (8) and D.Jansen. W_Musgrove 9-2. L_Manoah 2-8. HRs_San Diego, J.Soto (17), Machado (18), G.Sánchez (9), Grisham (10).
|Chicago
|011
|020
|501
|—
|10
|12
|0
|New York
|510
|203
|00x
|—
|11
|10
|0
Giolito, Shaw (4), Banks (6), R.López (7), Middleton (8) and Zavala; Carrasco, Hartwig (5), Gott (7), B.Raley (7), Ottavino (8), D.Robertson (9) and Alvarez. W_Hartwig 2-1. L_Giolito 6-6. Sv_D.Robertson (13). HRs_Chicago, Grandal (7). New York, Alvarez (19), Baty (6), Stewart (1).
|Houston
|300
|000
|000
|—
|3
|8
|0
|Colorado
|300
|100
|00x
|—
|4
|7
|1
H.Brown, Stanek (6), Neris (7), B.Abreu (8) and Y.Diaz; Bird, T.Doyle (2), Abad (4), Hollowell (5), P.Johnson (7), Bard (8), Lawrence (9) and E.Díaz. W_Abad 1-0. L_H.Brown 6-7. Sv_Lawrence (6). HRs_Colorado, Bryant (8), McMahon (15).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|San Francisco
|001
|001
|000
|2
|—
|4
|6
|0
|Cincinnati
|100
|000
|100
|0
|—
|2
|4
|0
(10 innings)
L.Webb, R.Walker (8), Ty.Rogers (9), Doval (10) and Bailey; Williamson, Cruz (7), A.Young (8), Sims (8), Alex.Díaz (9), Gibaut (10) and T.Stephenson. W_Ty.Rogers 3-4. L_Gibaut 8-2. Sv_Doval (29). HRs_San Francisco, Slater (4), Flores (11). Cincinnati, McLain (8), India (14).
|Milwaukee
|000
|020
|010
|—
|3
|4
|0
|Philadelphia
|111
|010
|00x
|—
|4
|12
|3
Teheran, Megill (5), Uribe (6), J.Mejía (8) and Willi.Contreras; Nola, G.Soto (8), Kimbrel (9) and Realmuto. W_Nola 9-6. L_Teheran 2-4. Sv_Kimbrel (16). HRs_Philadelphia, Schwarber (26).
|Arizona
|250
|104
|013
|—
|16
|16
|0
|Atlanta
|500
|422
|000
|—
|13
|11
|3
Davies, J.Ruiz (4), A.Adams (6), T.Gilbert (7), M.Castro (8), Ginkel (9) and C.Kelly, Moreno; Elder, Tonkin (3), Heller (6), J.Jiménez (7), Yates (8), Iglesias (9), D.Rodríguez (9) and S.Murphy. W_M.Castro 5-3. L_Iglesias 3-4. Sv_Ginkel (1). HRs_Arizona, Rivera (2), C.Walker (20). Atlanta, Riley (18), Arcia (8).
|San Francisco
|103
|031
|300
|—
|11
|11
|1
|Cincinnati
|221
|030
|200
|—
|10
|14
|1
DeSclafani, Manaea (3), Llovera (5), Alexander (6), Junis (7), Ta.Rogers (8), Doval (9) and Sabol, Bailey; Weaver, A.Young (3), Law (5), Duarte (5), B.Farmer (6), Santillan (7), Cruz (9) and Casali, T.Stephenson. W_Alexander 6-0. L_B.Farmer 2-4. Sv_Doval (30). HRs_San Francisco, Flores (11). Cincinnati, Fraley (13), Benson (5), Encarnacion-Strand (1), Votto (8).
|Miami
|000
|010
|100
|0
|—
|2
|11
|1
|St. Louis
|000
|001
|100
|3
|—
|5
|6
|0
(10 innings)
E.Cabrera, Chargois (6), Okert (7), Scott (7), Brazoban (9), Puk (10) and Stallings, Fortes; Montgomery, Stratton (7), Gallegos (8), J.Hicks (9), Romero (10) and Wills.Contreras. W_Romero 2-0. L_Puk 4-4. HRs_St. Louis, Donovan (11), Arenado (21).
|Washington
|120
|000
|000
|—
|3
|9
|1
|Chicago
|000
|102
|68x
|—
|17
|20
|0
Corbin, Willingham (6), Ferrer (7), Espino (8), La Sorsa (8) and K.Ruiz; Taillon, Fulmer (6), Alzolay (8), Kay (9) and Amaya. W_Fulmer 1-5. L_Willingham 0-2. HRs_Washington, L.Thomas (15). Chicago, Suzuki (8), Wisdom (17).
