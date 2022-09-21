AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Houston
|103
|010
|000
|—
|5
|8
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|3
|0
Javier, P.Maton (6), Stanek (7), W.Smith (8), B.Abreu (9), Pressly (9) and Maldonado; McClanahan, Armstrong (5), Chargois (7), Guerra (8), Poche (9) and Mejía. W_Javier 10-9. L_McClanahan 12-6. Sv_Pressly (29). HRs_Houston, Peña (19).
|Detroit
|002
|000
|100
|—
|3
|10
|1
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|200
|—
|2
|6
|0
Wentz, Lange (6), J.Jiménez (7), Chafin (7), G.Soto (9) and Haase; Voth, Krehbiel (6), C.Pérez (8), Baker (9) and Rutschman. W_Wentz 2-2. L_Voth 5-3. Sv_G.Soto (26). HRs_Detroit, Baddoo (2), Carpenter (5). Baltimore, Henderson (3).
|Los Angeles
|020
|003
|000
|—
|5
|13
|0
|Texas
|100
|010
|000
|—
|2
|5
|0
Sandoval, Wantz (6), Loup (8), Herget (9) and Stassi; Ragans, D.Santana (5), King (6), Tinoco (8) and Heim. W_Sandoval 6-9. L_D.Santana 3-8. Sv_Herget (6). HRs_Los Angeles, Duffy (2).
|Cleveland
|010
|000
|200
|25
|—
|10
|11
|1
|Chicago
|000
|003
|000
|22
|—
|7
|10
|1
(11 innings)
Civale, Sandlin (6), Stephan (7), Karinchak (8), De Los Santos (9), Clase (10), Shaw (11) and Hedges, Maile; Cease, Lambert (7), Bummer (7), R.López (8), Hendriks (9), Graveman (10), Diekman (11) and Zavala. W_Clase 3-4. L_Diekman 5-4. HRs_Chicago, Pollock (13).
|Minnesota
|030
|001
|000
|—
|4
|12
|0
|Kansas City
|002
|020
|10x
|—
|5
|11
|0
Bundy, Jax (5), Thielbar (6), Fulmer (7), Tr.Megill (8) and G.Sánchez, C.Hamilton; Greinke, A.Garrett (6), Coleman (7), Cuas (8), Barlow (8) and Perez. W_Coleman 5-2. L_Fulmer 5-6. Sv_Barlow (22). HRs_Kansas City, Melendez (16), Dozier (11).
|Seattle
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
|1
|1
|Oakland
|000
|040
|00x
|—
|4
|7
|2
L.Castillo, Brash (5), Festa (6), Flexen (7) and Casali; Sears, Payamps (6), Puk (7), Cyr (8), Acevedo (9) and Murphy. W_Sears 6-2. L_L.Castillo 7-6. Sv_Acevedo (3). HRs_Oakland, Kemp (7).
INTERLEAGUE
|Boston
|001
|110
|002
|—
|5
|7
|0
|Cincinnati
|001
|000
|002
|—
|3
|9
|1
Bello, Brasier (6), Z.Kelly (7), M.Barnes (8), Strahm (9), Schreiber (9) and C.Wong; Lodolo, Moreta (6), Gibaut (7), Sanmartin (8), Strickland (9) and Romine. W_Bello 2-6. L_Lodolo 4-7. Sv_Schreiber (8). HRs_Boston, Refsnyder (5), J.Martinez (12), Devers (27). Cincinnati, Friedl (7).
|Toronto
|321
|011
|244
|—
|18
|21
|1
|Philadelphia
|000
|140
|051
|—
|11
|15
|3
Stripling, Pop (5), Mayza (7), Merryweather (8), Phelps (8) and D.Jansen; Gibson, Eflin (6), Brogdon (7), Coonrod (8), Hand (9), Stubbs (9) and Realmuto. W_Pop 3-0. L_Gibson 10-7. HRs_Toronto, M.Chapman (27), Bradley Jr. (4). Philadelphia, Guthrie (1), Schwarber (40), Realmuto (20).
|Pittsburgh
|000
|102
|140
|—
|8
|10
|2
|New York
|000
|022
|005
|—
|9
|11
|1
Ortiz, Underwood Jr. (6), Stephenson (7), Ramirez (8), Crowe (9) and Delay; Cortes, Marinaccio (6), Trivino (6), Loáisiga (7), Holmes (8), A.Chapman (9) and Trevino. W_A.Chapman 3-3. L_Crowe 5-10. HRs_Pittsburgh, B.Reynolds (24), R.Castro (11). New York, Judge (60), Stanton (27).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Arizona
|011
|120
|000
|—
|5
|10
|2
|Los Angeles
|100
|000
|05x
|—
|6
|13
|2
Davies, Widener (4), Ca.Smith (6), Ginkel (8), Mantiply (8) and Hummel; Grove, Pepiot (6), C.Martin (9) and A.Barnes. W_Pepiot 3-0. L_Ginkel 1-1. Sv_C.Martin (2). HRs_Arizona, Varsho (26), C.Walker (35). Los Angeles, A.Barnes (8).
|Chicago
|000
|000
|110
|—
|2
|6
|0
|Miami
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
|9
|0
Sampson, Alzolay (7), Hughes (9) and Higgins; P.López, Brazoban (7), Okert (8), Floro (9) and Stallings. W_Alzolay 1-1. L_Okert 5-4. Sv_Hughes (6). HRs_Chicago, Bote (3).
|Washington
|000
|001
|001
|—
|2
|7
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|200
|01x
|—
|3
|7
|3
Corbin, E.Ramírez (1), Weems (4), Harvey (7), Finnegan (8) and Adams; Morton, McHugh (6), Minter (8), K.Jansen (9) and d'Arnaud. W_Morton 9-6. L_E.Ramírez 4-2. Sv_K.Jansen (36). HRs_Atlanta, d'Arnaud (18), D.Swanson (21).
|New York
|000
|003
|400
|—
|7
|4
|0
|Milwaukee
|030
|010
|010
|—
|5
|11
|0
Carrasco, T.Williams (5), Jo.Rodríguez (6), T.May (7), Ottavino (8), Ed.Díaz (8) and McCann; Ashby, Strzelecki (3), Milner (4), Boxberger (6), Ta.Rogers (7), Bush (8), Suter (9) and Narváez. W_Jo.Rodríguez 2-4. L_Ta.Rogers 4-8. Sv_Ed.Díaz (31). HRs_New York, Alonso (37), Lindor (25).
|San Francisco
|001
|002
|201
|—
|6
|9
|0
|Colorado
|000
|001
|020
|—
|3
|10
|1
Brebbia, Ty.Rogers (2), Hjelle (4), Szapucki (8), Y.Marte (9), J.García (9) and Bart; Freeland, Bird (7), Ch.Smith (7), Lamet (9) and El.Díaz. W_Ty.Rogers 3-4. L_Freeland 9-10. Sv_J.García (1). HRs_San Francisco, Villar (6). Colorado, Cron (29).
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|5
|0
|San Diego
|200
|110
|10x
|—
|5
|10
|0
Wainwright, Naughton (7) and Molina; Clevinger, N.Martinez (6), T.Hill (8), Lu.García (9) and Au.Nola. W_Clevinger 6-7. L_Wainwright 11-10. HRs_San Diego, Kim (10).
|Arizona
|010
|002
|101
|—
|5
|5
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|002
|000
|—
|2
|8
|4
Jameson, Melancon (7), Frias (8), Mantiply (8), Moronta (9) and C.Kelly; T.Anderson, Bickford (7), Bruihl (9) and W.Smith. W_Jameson 2-0. L_T.Anderson 15-4. Sv_Moronta (1). HRs_Arizona, K.Marte (12). Los Angeles, Muncy (21).
