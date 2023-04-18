AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Cleveland
|000
|300
|000
|—
|3
|8
|0
|Detroit
|100
|020
|001
|—
|4
|14
|1
Gaddis, Morgan (6), Sandlin (7), Karinchak (8) and Zunino; Boyd, Englert (6), Lange (9) and Haase. W_Lange 1-0. L_Karinchak 0-3. HRs_Cleveland, Gonzalez (1). Detroit, Carpenter (3).
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|4
|0
|Detroit
|000
|001
|00x
|—
|1
|5
|0
Battenfield, Curry (7) and Gallagher, Viloria; Rodriguez, Foley (9) and Rogers. W_Rodriguez 1-2. L_Battenfield 0-1. Sv_Foley (1). HRs_Detroit, Greene (2).
