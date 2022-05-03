AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Minnesota
|000
|113
|002
|—
|7
|10
|2
|Baltimore
|000
|110
|000
|—
|2
|7
|0
Ryan, Thielbar (5), Duffey (7), Stashak (9) and Jeffers; Zimmermann, Krehbiel (6), Akin (7), Fry (9) and Bemboom. W_Thielbar 1-0. L_Krehbiel 1-3. HRs_Minnesota, Jeffers (3).
|New York
|000
|001
|602
|—
|9
|10
|1
|Toronto
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|8
|2
Taillon, W.Peralta (7), M.Castro (8), Luetge (9) and Trevino; Manoah, Cimber (7), Merryweather (7), Thornton (7), Vasquez (9) and Kirk. W_Taillon 2-1. L_Cimber 4-1. HRs_New York, Judge (9), Stanton (5).
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|3
|0
|Boston
|000
|200
|11x
|—
|4
|9
|1
Syndergaard, Peguero (8) and Stassi; Wacha, Diekman (6), Brasier (8), Sawamura (9) and Plawecki. W_Wacha 3-0. L_Syndergaard 2-1. HRs_Boston, Devers (4), Martinez (3).
|Seattle
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|4
|0
|Houston
|000
|102
|10x
|—
|4
|5
|0
Flexen, Misiewicz (6), Castillo (6), Festa (7), Murfee (8) and Murphy; Javier, B.Taylor (6), Maton (8), B.Abreu (9) and Maldonado. W_Javier 2-0. L_Flexen 1-4. HRs_Houston, Alvarez (8), Altuve (2).
INTERLEAGUE
|Texas
|200
|103
|000
|—
|6
|9
|0
|Philadelphia
|300
|000
|010
|—
|4
|11
|1
Jon.Gray, Burke (4), D.Santana (6), J.King (7), Bush (8), J.Barlow (9) and Heim; R.Suárez, Domínguez (6), N.Nelson (7), Bellatti (9) and Realmuto. W_Burke 3-0. L_R.Suárez 2-1. Sv_J.Barlow (2). HRs_Texas, Garver (3), Heim (3). Philadelphia, Realmuto (2).
|Chicago
|021
|000
|000
|—
|3
|7
|1
|Chicago
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|6
|1
Kopech, R.López (5), J.Ruiz (6), Bummer (7), Foster (8), Hendriks (9) and McGuire; Effross, Thompson (2), Rucker (6), Givens (8), Ch.Martin (9) and Gomes. W_R.López 3-0. L_Effross 0-1. Sv_Hendriks (6). HRs_Chicago, T.Anderson (4).
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
|6
|0
|Kansas City
|010
|100
|50x
|—
|7
|15
|0
Hudson, McFarland (7), Woodford (7) and Knizner; Keller, Snider (7), Garrett (8), Speier (9) and Perez. W_Keller 1-2. L_Hudson 2-2. HRs_Kansas City, Witt Jr. (1).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Atlanta
|010
|030
|000
|—
|4
|5
|2
|New York
|220
|100
|00x
|—
|5
|7
|1
Morton, Chavez (6) and d'Arnaud; D.Peterson, Ottavino (6), Dr.Smith (7), Ed.Díaz (9) and Nido. W_D.Peterson 1-0. L_Morton 1-3. Sv_Ed.Díaz (5). HRs_Atlanta, Olson (3).
|Arizona
|011
|030
|000
|—
|5
|9
|0
|Miami
|000
|000
|400
|—
|4
|6
|0
H.Castellanos, K.Nelson (6), Frías (7), C.Smith (7), Middleton (8), Mantiply (9) and C.Kelly; T.Rogers, Poteet (5), Okert (8), Bass (9) and Stallings. W_H.Castellanos 2-1. L_T.Rogers 1-4. Sv_Mantiply (2). HRs_Arizona, C.Walker (6), P.Smith (2).
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|7
|0
|New York
|200
|001
|00x
|—
|3
|9
|0
Wright, W.Smith (8) and Willi.Contreras; Carrasco, Lugo (9) and McCann. W_Carrasco 2-1. L_Wright 3-1. Sv_Lugo (2). HRs_New York, Alonso (5).
|Cincinnati
|000
|201
|000
|—
|3
|6
|1
|Milwaukee
|003
|200
|01x
|—
|6
|6
|0
Mahle, Diaz (4), Hoffman (6), Diehl (7) and T.Stephenson; Woodruff, Ashby (6), D.Williams (9) and Narváez. W_Woodruff 3-1. L_Mahle 1-4. Sv_D.Williams (2). HRs_Cincinnati, Pham (4), Moustakas (1). Milwaukee, Adames (6), Tellez (5).
|Washington
|003
|130
|201
|—
|10
|16
|0
|Colorado
|001
|000
|010
|—
|2
|7
|0
Fedde, Ramírez (8), Espino (9) and K.Ruiz; Márquez, Blach (6), Lawrence (9) and El.Díaz. W_Fedde 2-2. L_Márquez 0-2. HRs_Washington, Bell (3), Soto (5). Colorado, Cron (9).
