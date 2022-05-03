AMERICAN LEAGUE

Minnesota0001130027102
Baltimore000110000270

Ryan, Thielbar (5), Duffey (7), Stashak (9) and Jeffers; Zimmermann, Krehbiel (6), Akin (7), Fry (9) and Bemboom. W_Thielbar 1-0. L_Krehbiel 1-3. HRs_Minnesota, Jeffers (3).

New York0000016029101
Toronto000010000182

Taillon, W.Peralta (7), M.Castro (8), Luetge (9) and Trevino; Manoah, Cimber (7), Merryweather (7), Thornton (7), Vasquez (9) and Kirk. W_Taillon 2-1. L_Cimber 4-1. HRs_New York, Judge (9), Stanton (5).

Los Angeles000000000030
Boston00020011x491

Syndergaard, Peguero (8) and Stassi; Wacha, Diekman (6), Brasier (8), Sawamura (9) and Plawecki. W_Wacha 3-0. L_Syndergaard 2-1. HRs_Boston, Devers (4), Martinez (3).

Seattle000000000040
Houston00010210x450

Flexen, Misiewicz (6), Castillo (6), Festa (7), Murfee (8) and Murphy; Javier, B.Taylor (6), Maton (8), B.Abreu (9) and Maldonado. W_Javier 2-0. L_Flexen 1-4. HRs_Houston, Alvarez (8), Altuve (2).

INTERLEAGUE

Texas200103000690
Philadelphia3000000104111

Jon.Gray, Burke (4), D.Santana (6), J.King (7), Bush (8), J.Barlow (9) and Heim; R.Suárez, Domínguez (6), N.Nelson (7), Bellatti (9) and Realmuto. W_Burke 3-0. L_R.Suárez 2-1. Sv_J.Barlow (2). HRs_Texas, Garver (3), Heim (3). Philadelphia, Realmuto (2).

Chicago021000000371
Chicago000001000161

Kopech, R.López (5), J.Ruiz (6), Bummer (7), Foster (8), Hendriks (9) and McGuire; Effross, Thompson (2), Rucker (6), Givens (8), Ch.Martin (9) and Gomes. W_R.López 3-0. L_Effross 0-1. Sv_Hendriks (6). HRs_Chicago, T.Anderson (4).

St. Louis000000010160
Kansas City01010050x7150

Hudson, McFarland (7), Woodford (7) and Knizner; Keller, Snider (7), Garrett (8), Speier (9) and Perez. W_Keller 1-2. L_Hudson 2-2. HRs_Kansas City, Witt Jr. (1).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Atlanta010030000452
New York22010000x571

Morton, Chavez (6) and d'Arnaud; D.Peterson, Ottavino (6), Dr.Smith (7), Ed.Díaz (9) and Nido. W_D.Peterson 1-0. L_Morton 1-3. Sv_Ed.Díaz (5). HRs_Atlanta, Olson (3).

Arizona011030000590
Miami000000400460

H.Castellanos, K.Nelson (6), Frías (7), C.Smith (7), Middleton (8), Mantiply (9) and C.Kelly; T.Rogers, Poteet (5), Okert (8), Bass (9) and Stallings. W_H.Castellanos 2-1. L_T.Rogers 1-4. Sv_Mantiply (2). HRs_Arizona, C.Walker (6), P.Smith (2).

Atlanta000000000070
New York20000100x390

Wright, W.Smith (8) and Willi.Contreras; Carrasco, Lugo (9) and McCann. W_Carrasco 2-1. L_Wright 3-1. Sv_Lugo (2). HRs_New York, Alonso (5).

Cincinnati000201000361
Milwaukee00320001x660

Mahle, Diaz (4), Hoffman (6), Diehl (7) and T.Stephenson; Woodruff, Ashby (6), D.Williams (9) and Narváez. W_Woodruff 3-1. L_Mahle 1-4. Sv_D.Williams (2). HRs_Cincinnati, Pham (4), Moustakas (1). Milwaukee, Adames (6), Tellez (5).

Washington00313020110160
Colorado001000010270

Fedde, Ramírez (8), Espino (9) and K.Ruiz; Márquez, Blach (6), Lawrence (9) and El.Díaz. W_Fedde 2-2. L_Márquez 0-2. HRs_Washington, Bell (3), Soto (5). Colorado, Cron (9).

