AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|6
|1
|Detroit
|100
|200
|12x
|—
|6
|11
|0
S.Gray, Winder (7) and Vázquez; E.Rodriguez, Cisnero (8), Foley (9) and Rogers. W_E.Rodriguez 8-5. L_S.Gray 5-5. HRs_Detroit, Rogers (14).
|Houston
|002
|000
|014
|—
|7
|10
|0
|Baltimore
|230
|100
|000
|—
|6
|8
|0
Valdez, Stanek (8), Pressly (9) and Maldonado, Diaz; G.Rodriguez, Baumann (7), Cano (8), Bautista (9), Krehbiel (9) and McCann. W_Stanek 3-1. L_Bautista 6-2. Sv_Pressly (27). HRs_Houston, Tucker (20). Baltimore, Mountcastle (14), Rutschman (15).
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|9
|0
|Cleveland
|010
|000
|00x
|—
|1
|3
|0
Kikuchi, G.Cabrera (8) and D.Jansen; Bibee, Stephan (8), Clase (9) and Naylor. W_Bibee 8-2. L_Kikuchi 9-4. Sv_Clase (30).
|Kansas City
|010
|203
|300
|—
|9
|15
|0
|Boston
|000
|020
|100
|—
|3
|6
|1
Singer, Zerpa (7), Davidson (8), Coleman (9) and Perez; Crawford, Bernardino (4), Lamet (5), N.Robertson (7) and Wong. W_Singer 8-8. L_Crawford 5-6. HRs_Kansas City, Waters (7), Melendez (10), Massey (10). Boston, Duvall (10).
INTERLEAGUE
|St. Louis
|010
|000
|001
|—
|2
|5
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|13x
|—
|4
|12
|1
Mikolas, Pallante (8), VerHagen (8) and Contreras; Eflin, Adam (8), Fairbanks (9) and Bethancourt, Pinto. W_Adam 3-2. L_Mikolas 6-8. Sv_Fairbanks (15). HRs_St. Louis, Arenado (24), Contreras (12). Tampa Bay, Paredes (22).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Washington
|012
|000
|010
|—
|4
|11
|1
|Philadelphia
|003
|302
|00x
|—
|8
|10
|1
T.Williams, Willingham (5), La Sorsa (7) and Ruiz; Wheeler, Strahm (7), Ortiz (8) and Realmuto. W_Wheeler 9-5. L_T.Williams 5-7. HRs_Washington, Ruiz (12), Thomas (20). Philadelphia, Schwarber (30), Bohm (12), Cave (2).
|Miami
|010
|000
|200
|—
|3
|7
|1
|Cincinnati
|010
|010
|000
|—
|2
|6
|0
B.Garrett, Nardi (7), Scott (8), D.Robertson (9) and Fortes; Weaver, Moll (5), B.Farmer (6), Sims (7), Cruz (8), Law (9) and Maile. W_B.Garrett 6-3. L_Sims 3-3. Sv_D.Robertson (16). HRs_Miami, Soler (28).
|Atlanta
|102
|002
|003
|—
|8
|14
|0
|Pittsburgh
|300
|120
|000
|—
|6
|9
|0
Chirinos, Jiménez (6), Hand (7), Yates (8), Iglesias (9) and d'Arnaud, S.Murphy; Keller, Borucki (6), Holderman (6), A.Jackson (7), Bednar (9) and Delay. W_Yates 6-0. L_Bednar 3-2. Sv_Iglesias (21). HRs_Atlanta, Acuña Jr. (26), Arcia (12). Pittsburgh, Hayes (6), Rivas (2), Palacios (4), Reynolds (15).
|Chicago
|000
|110
|010
|—
|3
|8
|0
|New York
|200
|000
|000
|—
|2
|6
|0
Taillon, Merryweather (8), Alzolay (9) and Gomes; Carrasco, Bickford (6), Gott (7), Dr.Smith (8), Jos.Walker (8), Ottavino (9) and Narváez, F.Alvarez. W_Taillon 7-6. L_Dr.Smith 4-4. Sv_Alzolay (15). HRs_Chicago, Bellinger (17), Tauchman (7). New York, Alonso (34).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.