AMERICAN LEAGUE

Minnesota000000000061
Detroit10020012x6110

S.Gray, Winder (7) and Vázquez; E.Rodriguez, Cisnero (8), Foley (9) and Rogers. W_E.Rodriguez 8-5. L_S.Gray 5-5. HRs_Detroit, Rogers (14).

Houston0020000147100
Baltimore230100000680

Valdez, Stanek (8), Pressly (9) and Maldonado, Diaz; G.Rodriguez, Baumann (7), Cano (8), Bautista (9), Krehbiel (9) and McCann. W_Stanek 3-1. L_Bautista 6-2. Sv_Pressly (27). HRs_Houston, Tucker (20). Baltimore, Mountcastle (14), Rutschman (15).

Toronto000000000090
Cleveland01000000x130

Kikuchi, G.Cabrera (8) and D.Jansen; Bibee, Stephan (8), Clase (9) and Naylor. W_Bibee 8-2. L_Kikuchi 9-4. Sv_Clase (30).

Kansas City0102033009150
Boston000020100361

Singer, Zerpa (7), Davidson (8), Coleman (9) and Perez; Crawford, Bernardino (4), Lamet (5), N.Robertson (7) and Wong. W_Singer 8-8. L_Crawford 5-6. HRs_Kansas City, Waters (7), Melendez (10), Massey (10). Boston, Duvall (10).

INTERLEAGUE

St. Louis010000001250
Tampa Bay00000013x4121

Mikolas, Pallante (8), VerHagen (8) and Contreras; Eflin, Adam (8), Fairbanks (9) and Bethancourt, Pinto. W_Adam 3-2. L_Mikolas 6-8. Sv_Fairbanks (15). HRs_St. Louis, Arenado (24), Contreras (12). Tampa Bay, Paredes (22).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Washington0120000104111
Philadelphia00330200x8101

T.Williams, Willingham (5), La Sorsa (7) and Ruiz; Wheeler, Strahm (7), Ortiz (8) and Realmuto. W_Wheeler 9-5. L_T.Williams 5-7. HRs_Washington, Ruiz (12), Thomas (20). Philadelphia, Schwarber (30), Bohm (12), Cave (2).

Miami010000200371
Cincinnati010010000260

B.Garrett, Nardi (7), Scott (8), D.Robertson (9) and Fortes; Weaver, Moll (5), B.Farmer (6), Sims (7), Cruz (8), Law (9) and Maile. W_B.Garrett 6-3. L_Sims 3-3. Sv_D.Robertson (16). HRs_Miami, Soler (28).

Atlanta1020020038140
Pittsburgh300120000690

Chirinos, Jiménez (6), Hand (7), Yates (8), Iglesias (9) and d'Arnaud, S.Murphy; Keller, Borucki (6), Holderman (6), A.Jackson (7), Bednar (9) and Delay. W_Yates 6-0. L_Bednar 3-2. Sv_Iglesias (21). HRs_Atlanta, Acuña Jr. (26), Arcia (12). Pittsburgh, Hayes (6), Rivas (2), Palacios (4), Reynolds (15).

Chicago000110010380
New York200000000260

Taillon, Merryweather (8), Alzolay (9) and Gomes; Carrasco, Bickford (6), Gott (7), Dr.Smith (8), Jos.Walker (8), Ottavino (9) and Narváez, F.Alvarez. W_Taillon 7-6. L_Dr.Smith 4-4. Sv_Alzolay (15). HRs_Chicago, Bellinger (17), Tauchman (7). New York, Alonso (34).

