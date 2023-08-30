AMERICAN LEAGUE
|New York
|100
|011
|001
|—
|4
|6
|1
|Detroit
|000
|000
|002
|—
|2
|7
|1
M.King, Brito (5), W.Peralta (8), Holmes (9) and Higashioka; Skubal, Vest (7), G.Hill (8) and C.Kelly. W_Brito 5-6. L_Skubal 3-3. HRs_New York, Torres (22), Higashioka (10), Volpe (19).
|Chicago
|001
|000
|002
|—
|3
|10
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|010
|35x
|—
|9
|14
|0
Scholtens, Banks (6), Bummer (7), Shaw (7), Ramsey (8) and Lee; Kremer, Coulombe (7), Cano (8), Fujinami (9) and Rutschman. W_Coulombe 4-1. L_Bummer 4-3. HRs_Chicago, L.Sosa (5).
|Houston
|200
|012
|100
|—
|6
|9
|2
|Boston
|001
|001
|000
|—
|2
|6
|1
J.France, R.Montero (6), Neris (8), B.Abreu (9) and Y.Diaz; Bello, Jacques (5), Schreiber (6), Winckowski (7), Llovera (9) and McGuire. W_J.France 10-5. L_Bello 10-8. HRs_Houston, Bregman (22), Y.Alvarez (23). Boston, Duvall (18).
|Cleveland
|011
|100
|100
|—
|4
|11
|1
|Minnesota
|000
|100
|001
|—
|2
|7
|0
G.Williams, Gaddis (2), Hentges (5), Stephan (7), Sandlin (8), Clase (9) and Naylor; P.López, Pagán (7), Sands (8) and Vázquez. W_Gaddis 2-1. L_P.López 9-7. Sv_Clase (35). HRs_Cleveland, Naylor (7). Minnesota, Lewis (9), M.Taylor (20).
|Oakland
|120
|000
|000
|—
|3
|9
|1
|Seattle
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|4
|0
Waldichuk, Erceg (5), Newcomb (6), D.Jiménez (7), Snead (8), May (9) and Langeliers; Weaver, Campbell (4), Brash (6), Thornton (7), Saucedo (9) and Raleigh. W_Newcomb 1-0. L_Weaver 2-5. Sv_May (15). HRs_Oakland, S.Brown (12), Langeliers (16).
INTERLEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|010
|003
|403
|—
|11
|15
|0
|Miami
|101
|000
|000
|—
|2
|10
|1
Civale, R.Stephenson (6), E.Ramírez (7), Diekman (9) and Pinto, Bethancourt; Alcantara, Okert (6), G.Soriano (7), J.López (8) and Stallings. W_Civale 7-3. L_Alcantara 6-12. HRs_Tampa Bay, Arozarena (21), J.Lowe (18), Paredes (27). Miami, Chisholm Jr. (13).
|Los Angeles
|011
|110
|102
|—
|7
|11
|1
|Philadelphia
|011
|006
|31x
|—
|12
|13
|3
Ty.Anderson, J.Soriano (6), Barría (6) and O'Hoppe; Lorenzen, Alvarado (7), Domínguez (8), Bellatti (9) and Realmuto. W_Lorenzen 8-8. L_Ty.Anderson 5-6. HRs_Los Angeles, Rengifo (14), Grichuk (12). Philadelphia, Harper (14), Schwarber (37), Bohm (15), Stott (14), T.Turner (18).
|Washington
|020
|030
|000
|—
|5
|8
|0
|Toronto
|001
|000
|111
|—
|4
|11
|0
Gore, M.Thompson (6), Harvey (7), Finnegan (9) and K.Ruiz; Berríos, Francis (7) and D.Jansen. W_Gore 7-10. L_Berríos 9-10. Sv_Finnegan (25). HRs_Washington, Kieboom (3), K.Ruiz (16). Toronto, Schneider (6).
|Texas
|000
|000
|101
|—
|2
|6
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|7
|0
Heaney, Stratton (6), Burke (7), W.Smith (8), Chapman (9) and Hedges, Heim; Quintana, Dr.Smith (7), Bickford (8), Coonrod (9) and F.Alvarez. W_Stratton 2-1. L_Dr.Smith 4-5. Sv_Chapman (4). HRs_Texas, Garver (13). New York, Vientos (3).
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|024
|—
|6
|9
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|100
|002
|—
|3
|6
|1
Selby, Ortiz (3), Holderman (8), Bolton (9) and E.Rodríguez; Ragans, Cox (8), C.Hernández (8), S.Cruz (9), Davidson (9) and Fermin. W_Ortiz 3-4. L_C.Hernández 1-9. HRs_Pittsburgh, Hayes (11), L.Peguero (6).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|San Diego
|100
|201
|010
|0
|—
|5
|12
|1
|St. Louis
|001
|101
|020
|1
|—
|6
|9
|1
(10 innings)
Lugo, Barlow (7), Suarez (8), N.Martinez (9), Hader (10) and Campusano; Z.Thompson, C.Lawrence (5), J.King (8), Romero (9) and Wills.Contreras. W_Romero 4-1. L_Hader 0-2. HRs_San Diego, Campusano (5). St. Louis, Wills.Contreras (15).
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|7
|0
|Chicago
|100
|000
|00x
|—
|1
|8
|0
Burnes, Uribe (8) and Caratini; Steele, Leiter Jr. (7), Merryweather (8), Alzolay (9) and Gomes. W_Steele 15-3. L_Burnes 9-7. Sv_Alzolay (22).
|Atlanta
|020
|010
|000
|—
|3
|15
|0
|Colorado
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
|3
|1
Morton, Johnson (7), Minter (8), Iglesias (9) and Murphy; P.Lambert, Suter (6), Hollowell (7), Koch (9) and E.Díaz. W_Morton 14-10. L_P.Lambert 3-5. Sv_Iglesias (26). HRs_Atlanta, Ozuna (30).
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|1
|1
|San Francisco
|023
|000
|01x
|—
|6
|7
|1
Williamson, Moll (7), Law (8) and T.Stephenson; Cobb, and Bailey. W_Cobb 7-5. L_Williamson 4-4. HRs_San Francisco, Bailey (7).
|Arizona
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|6
|1
|Los Angeles
|312
|012
|00x
|—
|9
|16
|0
M.Kelly, McGough (6), M.Castro (7), Herrera (8) and Moreno; Kershaw, Varland (6), T.Miller (7), González (9) and W.Smith. W_Kershaw 12-4. L_M.Kelly 10-6. HRs_Arizona, Carroll (23). Los Angeles, Betts (36), W.Smith (17).
