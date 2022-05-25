AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Baltimore
|000
|010
|400
|01
|—
|6
|7
|0
|New York
|101
|100
|200
|02
|—
|7
|11
|0
(11 innings)
Zimmermann, Gillaspie (7), Akin (7), Tate (10), Baker (11) and Rutschman; Montgomery, M.King (7), Luetge (7), Holmes (8), Wa.Peralta (9), Schmidt (10) and Trevino. W_Schmidt 3-2. L_Baker 1-2. HRs_Baltimore, Hays (4), Odor (3). New York, Rizzo (11), Trevino (2), Torres (7).
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|5
|0
|Minnesota
|011
|000
|00x
|—
|2
|8
|0
Brieske, Foley (5), J.Barnes (6), Fulmer (7), Carlton (8) and Barnhart; S.Gray, Duffey (8), Duran (9) and Jeffers. W_S.Gray 2-1. L_Brieske 0-4. Sv_Duran (4).
|Cleveland
|100
|001
|100
|—
|3
|7
|1
|Houston
|002
|140
|00x
|—
|7
|9
|0
Plesac, E.De Los Santos (5), Gose (7), Morgan (8) and Hedges; Valdez, Neris (8), Montero (9) and Maldonado. W_Valdez 4-2. L_Plesac 1-4. HRs_Cleveland, J.Ramírez (11). Houston, Tucker (8).
|Boston
|421
|360
|000
|—
|16
|19
|0
|Chicago
|000
|210
|000
|—
|3
|6
|0
Pivetta, Sawamura (7), M.Barnes (8), Danish (9) and Vázquez, Plawecki; Cease, J.Ruiz (4), Sousa (4), Foster (5), Velasquez (6), Bummer (9) and Grandal, McGuire. W_Pivetta 3-4. L_Cease 4-2. HRs_Boston, K.Hernández (2), Story (8), Devers (10), Vázquez (2). Chicago, J.Abreu (5).
|Texas
|000
|000
|012
|—
|3
|6
|1
|Los Angeles
|000
|410
|00x
|—
|5
|12
|0
Dunning, G.Richards (7) and Heim; Syndergaard, Loup (9), R.Iglesias (9) and Stassi. W_Syndergaard 4-2. L_Dunning 1-3. Sv_R.Iglesias (11). HRs_Texas, Heim (5), Garver (5). Los Angeles, Walsh (9).
|Oakland
|101
|021
|200
|—
|7
|13
|0
|Seattle
|002
|030
|000
|—
|5
|9
|1
Kaprielian, Moll (6), Acevedo (7), Jackson (8), D.Jiménez (9) and Murphy; Kirby, Steckenrider (6), Misiewicz (6), Romo (7), Murfee (9) and Raleigh. W_Moll 2-0. L_Misiewicz 0-1. Sv_D.Jiménez (9). HRs_Oakland, Lowrie (3), Andrus (2). Seattle, Ju.Rodríguez (5).
INTERLEAGUE
|Miami
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|5
|0
|Tampa Bay
|110
|002
|00x
|—
|4
|10
|0
P.López, Bass (8) and Stallings; McClanahan, Knight (7), R.Thompson (9) and Zunino. W_McClanahan 4-2. L_P.López 4-2. HRs_Tampa Bay, Kiermaier (6), H.Ramírez (1), Choi (3).
|Toronto
|100
|303
|100
|—
|8
|12
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|6
|2
Gausman, Stripling (7), Vasquez (9) and D.Jansen; J.Hicks, Wittgren (4), VerHagen (6), Fernández (8) and Knizner, I.Herrera. W_Gausman 4-3. L_J.Hicks 1-4. HRs_Toronto, D.Jansen (5), Guerrero Jr. (8).
|Kansas City
|021
|003
|000
|—
|6
|9
|0
|Arizona
|110
|105
|00x
|—
|8
|9
|0
Heasley, Garrett (6), Clarke (6), Speier (7) and Melendez; Gallen, Mantiply (6), Ramirez (7), Kennedy (8), Melancon (9) and Varsho. W_Ramirez 1-1. L_Clarke 1-1. Sv_Melancon (10). HRs_Kansas City, Melendez (3). Arizona, Varsho (8), D.Peralta (8), Luplow (6), P.Smith (6).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Colorado
|000
|000
|010
|1
|—
|2
|7
|1
|Pittsburgh
|000
|010
|000
|0
|—
|1
|5
|1
(10 innings)
Freeland, Chacín (5), Gilbreath (7), Colomé (8), Bard (9) and El.Díaz, Serven; R.Contreras, Underwood Jr. (6), Stratton (8), Bednar (10) and Perez. W_Bard 2-2. L_Bednar 1-1.
|Chicago
|302
|050
|001
|—
|11
|15
|0
|Cincinnati
|200
|000
|011
|—
|4
|8
|1
Stroman, Hughes (6), Gsellman (7) and Higgins; Mahle, Cessa (5), Kuhnel (6), Solomon (8), M.Reynolds (9) and Stephenson. W_Stroman 2-4. L_Mahle 2-5. Sv_Gsellman (1). HRs_Chicago, Schwindel (6). Cincinnati, Naquin (5).
|Los Angeles
|232
|101
|000
|—
|9
|9
|1
|Washington
|300
|000
|100
|—
|4
|10
|0
Buehler, Price (7), Graterol (8) and W.Smith; Jos.Gray, Arano (4), J.Rogers (5), Edwards Jr. (6), Finnegan (8), Espino (9) and K.Ruiz. W_Buehler 6-1. L_Jos.Gray 4-4. HRs_Los Angeles, T.Turner (3), Betts (12), C.Taylor (4).
|Philadelphia
|010
|001
|102
|—
|5
|10
|1
|Atlanta
|020
|002
|002
|—
|6
|14
|0
Gibson, Norwood (6), Bellatti (6), Hand (7), Nelson (8) and Realmuto; Fried, W.Smith (7), Minter (8), K.Jansen (9) and d'Arnaud. W_K.Jansen 3-0. L_Nelson 1-1. HRs_Philadelphia, Harper (10). Atlanta, Olson (5).
|Milwaukee
|000
|013
|000
|—
|4
|5
|1
|San Diego
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|8
|1
Burnes, Milner (7), Gott (8), D.Williams (9) and Caratini; Snell, Stammen (6), Wilson (8), T.Hill (9) and Au.Nola. W_Burnes 2-2. L_Snell 0-2. Sv_D.Williams (3). HRs_Milwaukee, Brosseau (3), T.Taylor (4).
|New York
|010
|010
|271
|—
|12
|18
|0
|San Francisco
|102
|320
|032
|—
|13
|19
|0
Bassitt, Nogosek (5), Dr.Smith (8), Jo.Rodríguez (8), Ottavino (8), Ed.Díaz (9) and Nido, Mazeika; Webb, J.García (6), Leone (7), Ty.Rogers (8), Doval (8), Brebbia (9) and Papierski, Bart. W_Brebbia 2-0. L_Ed.Díaz 1-1. HRs_New York, Lindor (7). San Francisco, Pederson (10), La Stella (2).
