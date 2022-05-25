AMERICAN LEAGUE

Baltimore00001040001670
New York101100200027110

(11 innings)

Zimmermann, Gillaspie (7), Akin (7), Tate (10), Baker (11) and Rutschman; Montgomery, M.King (7), Luetge (7), Holmes (8), Wa.Peralta (9), Schmidt (10) and Trevino. W_Schmidt 3-2. L_Baker 1-2. HRs_Baltimore, Hays (4), Odor (3). New York, Rizzo (11), Trevino (2), Torres (7).

Detroit000000000050
Minnesota01100000x280

Brieske, Foley (5), J.Barnes (6), Fulmer (7), Carlton (8) and Barnhart; S.Gray, Duffey (8), Duran (9) and Jeffers. W_S.Gray 2-1. L_Brieske 0-4. Sv_Duran (4).

Cleveland100001100371
Houston00214000x790

Plesac, E.De Los Santos (5), Gose (7), Morgan (8) and Hedges; Valdez, Neris (8), Montero (9) and Maldonado. W_Valdez 4-2. L_Plesac 1-4. HRs_Cleveland, J.Ramírez (11). Houston, Tucker (8).

Boston42136000016190
Chicago000210000360

Pivetta, Sawamura (7), M.Barnes (8), Danish (9) and Vázquez, Plawecki; Cease, J.Ruiz (4), Sousa (4), Foster (5), Velasquez (6), Bummer (9) and Grandal, McGuire. W_Pivetta 3-4. L_Cease 4-2. HRs_Boston, K.Hernández (2), Story (8), Devers (10), Vázquez (2). Chicago, J.Abreu (5).

Texas000000012361
Los Angeles00041000x5120

Dunning, G.Richards (7) and Heim; Syndergaard, Loup (9), R.Iglesias (9) and Stassi. W_Syndergaard 4-2. L_Dunning 1-3. Sv_R.Iglesias (11). HRs_Texas, Heim (5), Garver (5). Los Angeles, Walsh (9).

Oakland1010212007130
Seattle002030000591

Kaprielian, Moll (6), Acevedo (7), Jackson (8), D.Jiménez (9) and Murphy; Kirby, Steckenrider (6), Misiewicz (6), Romo (7), Murfee (9) and Raleigh. W_Moll 2-0. L_Misiewicz 0-1. Sv_D.Jiménez (9). HRs_Oakland, Lowrie (3), Andrus (2). Seattle, Ju.Rodríguez (5).

INTERLEAGUE

Miami000000000050
Tampa Bay11000200x4100

P.López, Bass (8) and Stallings; McClanahan, Knight (7), R.Thompson (9) and Zunino. W_McClanahan 4-2. L_P.López 4-2. HRs_Tampa Bay, Kiermaier (6), H.Ramírez (1), Choi (3).

Toronto1003031008120
St. Louis000000100162

Gausman, Stripling (7), Vasquez (9) and D.Jansen; J.Hicks, Wittgren (4), VerHagen (6), Fernández (8) and Knizner, I.Herrera. W_Gausman 4-3. L_J.Hicks 1-4. HRs_Toronto, D.Jansen (5), Guerrero Jr. (8).

Kansas City021003000690
Arizona11010500x890

Heasley, Garrett (6), Clarke (6), Speier (7) and Melendez; Gallen, Mantiply (6), Ramirez (7), Kennedy (8), Melancon (9) and Varsho. W_Ramirez 1-1. L_Clarke 1-1. Sv_Melancon (10). HRs_Kansas City, Melendez (3). Arizona, Varsho (8), D.Peralta (8), Luplow (6), P.Smith (6).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Colorado0000000101271
Pittsburgh0000100000151

(10 innings)

Freeland, Chacín (5), Gilbreath (7), Colomé (8), Bard (9) and El.Díaz, Serven; R.Contreras, Underwood Jr. (6), Stratton (8), Bednar (10) and Perez. W_Bard 2-2. L_Bednar 1-1.

Chicago30205000111150
Cincinnati200000011481

Stroman, Hughes (6), Gsellman (7) and Higgins; Mahle, Cessa (5), Kuhnel (6), Solomon (8), M.Reynolds (9) and Stephenson. W_Stroman 2-4. L_Mahle 2-5. Sv_Gsellman (1). HRs_Chicago, Schwindel (6). Cincinnati, Naquin (5).

Los Angeles232101000991
Washington3000001004100

Buehler, Price (7), Graterol (8) and W.Smith; Jos.Gray, Arano (4), J.Rogers (5), Edwards Jr. (6), Finnegan (8), Espino (9) and K.Ruiz. W_Buehler 6-1. L_Jos.Gray 4-4. HRs_Los Angeles, T.Turner (3), Betts (12), C.Taylor (4).

Philadelphia0100011025101
Atlanta0200020026140

Gibson, Norwood (6), Bellatti (6), Hand (7), Nelson (8) and Realmuto; Fried, W.Smith (7), Minter (8), K.Jansen (9) and d'Arnaud. W_K.Jansen 3-0. L_Nelson 1-1. HRs_Philadelphia, Harper (10). Atlanta, Olson (5).

Milwaukee000013000451
San Diego100000000181

Burnes, Milner (7), Gott (8), D.Williams (9) and Caratini; Snell, Stammen (6), Wilson (8), T.Hill (9) and Au.Nola. W_Burnes 2-2. L_Snell 0-2. Sv_D.Williams (3). HRs_Milwaukee, Brosseau (3), T.Taylor (4).

New York01001027112180
San Francisco10232003213190

Bassitt, Nogosek (5), Dr.Smith (8), Jo.Rodríguez (8), Ottavino (8), Ed.Díaz (9) and Nido, Mazeika; Webb, J.García (6), Leone (7), Ty.Rogers (8), Doval (8), Brebbia (9) and Papierski, Bart. W_Brebbia 2-0. L_Ed.Díaz 1-1. HRs_New York, Lindor (7). San Francisco, Pederson (10), La Stella (2).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you