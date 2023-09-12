AMERICAN LEAGUE
|New York
|000
|003
|000
|—
|3
|5
|0
|Boston
|000
|200
|000
|—
|2
|7
|0
Vásquez, Brito (4), Kahnle (7), W.Peralta (8), Holmes (9) and Higashioka; Pivetta, Llovera (6), Schreiber (8) and McGuire. W_Brito 7-7. L_Pivetta 9-9. Sv_Holmes (19). HRs_Boston, Devers (30).
|Kansas City
|000
|100
|010
|—
|2
|7
|0
|Chicago
|500
|001
|00x
|—
|6
|9
|0
Singer, Kowar (6), B.Keller (8) and Perez; Cease, Shaw (6), Ramsey (8), Santos (8) and Lee. W_Cease 7-7. L_Singer 8-11. Sv_Santos (5).
|Texas
|000
|201
|201
|—
|6
|9
|0
|Toronto
|000
|000
|201
|—
|3
|7
|0
Scherzer, Leclerc (6), Burke (7), C.Stratton (7), Chapman (9) and Heim; Ryu, Y.García (7), Mayza (7), Swanson (8), Richards (9) and Heineman, Kirk. W_Scherzer 13-6. L_Ryu 3-3. HRs_Texas, Grossman (9). Toronto, Schneider (8).
INTERLEAGUE
|St. Louis
|110
|100
|200
|—
|5
|8
|1
|Baltimore
|000
|020
|000
|—
|2
|9
|0
Wainwright, Gallegos (6), Liberatore (6), J.King (8), Helsley (9) and Wills.Contreras, Knizner; Means, López (6), Ci.Pérez (7), C.Irvin (8) and McCann. W_Wainwright 4-11. L_Means 0-1. Sv_Helsley (9). HRs_St. Louis, Goldschmidt (24), R.Palacios (3).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Washington
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|6
|0
|Pittsburgh
|020
|020
|10x
|—
|5
|11
|0
Adon, R.Garcia (5), Willingham (6), Machado (8) and Ruiz; Falter, Mlodzinski (7), Holderman (8), Borucki (9) and Rodríguez. W_Falter 2-8. L_Adon 2-2. HRs_Pittsburgh, J.Palacios (8).
|Atlanta
|000
|150
|000
|1
|—
|7
|10
|0
|Philadelphia
|010
|000
|131
|0
|—
|6
|12
|0
(10 innings)
Fried, Tonkin (6), J.Jiménez (8), Minter (8), Iglesias (9), Hand (10) and d'Arnaud; Wheeler, Domínguez (6), Y.Marte (7), Alvarado (9), Kimbrel (10) and Realmuto. W_Iglesias 5-4. L_Kimbrel 7-6. Sv_Hand (1). HRs_Atlanta, Olson (50), Acuña Jr. (36), Ozuna (33). Philadelphia, Castellanos (22), Harper (16), Stott (14), T.Turner (25).
|Arizona
|001
|001
|020
|—
|4
|6
|0
|New York
|001
|230
|01x
|—
|7
|13
|1
R.Nelson, Mantiply (5), M.Castro (6), McGough (7) and Herrera, Zavala; Butto, Hartwig (6), Bickford (7), Coonrod (8), Ottavino (8) and Alvarez. W_Butto 1-2. L_R.Nelson 7-8. Sv_Ottavino (10). HRs_New York, Mauricio (1), Alonso (44), Alvarez (23).
|Miami
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|2
|0
|Milwaukee
|010
|100
|10x
|—
|3
|5
|0
Chargois, E.Cabrera (2), Puk (6), Soriano (7) and Stallings; F.Peralta, Milner (7), Uribe (8), D.Williams (9) and Willi.Contreras. W_F.Peralta 12-8. L_E.Cabrera 6-7. Sv_D.Williams (33). HRs_Miami, Arraez (7). Milwaukee, Donaldson (11).
