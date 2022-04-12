AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Boston
|000
|003
|020
|—
|5
|9
|1
|Detroit
|003
|000
|000
|—
|3
|5
|1
Hill, Sawamura (5), Whitlock (6) and Plawecki; Alexander, J.Barnes (6), J.Jiménez (7), Lange (8), Vest (8), Foley (9) and Garneau. W_Whitlock 1-0. L_Lange 0-1.
|Seattle
|010
|000
|001
|—
|2
|7
|1
|Chicago
|001
|001
|01x
|—
|3
|6
|0
Brash, Festa (6), Steckenrider (7), Castillo (8) and Torrens; Velasquez, Sousa (5), R.López (5), Bummer (7), Graveman (8), Hendriks (9) and McGuire. W_R.López 1-0. L_Brash 0-1. Sv_Hendriks (1). HRs_Seattle, E.Suárez (1). Chicago, Robert (1).
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|5
|1
|New York
|020
|100
|01x
|—
|4
|7
|1
Kikuchi, Phelps (4), Merryweather (5), Mayza (6), Kay (7) and Heineman, Collins; Cortes Jr., Holmes (5), M.Castro (7), Loáisiga (8), A.Chapman (9) and Higashioka. W_Holmes 1-0. L_Kikuchi 0-1. HRs_New York, Hicks (1).
INTERLEAGUE
|Cleveland
|003
|100
|006
|—
|10
|10
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|004
|001
|—
|5
|5
|1
Bieber, Gose (6), A.Castro (7), Stephan (8), Hentges (9) and Hedges; Mahle, Hoffman (5), Ar.Warren (7), Santillan (8), Strickland (9), Duarte (9) and Stephenson. W_Stephan 1-0. L_Strickland 0-1. HRs_Cleveland, Giménez (1), Ramírez (2). Cincinnati, Naquin (1).
|Miami
|001
|000
|200
|—
|3
|5
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|102
|001
|—
|4
|4
|2
Luzardo, Scott (6), Bass (7), Sulser (8), Bender (9) and Stallings; Sandoval, O.Ortega (5), Mayers (7), Herget (7), Iglesias (9) and Stassi. W_Iglesias 1-0. L_Bender 0-1. HRs_Miami, Chisholm Jr. (2). Los Angeles, Rendon (1).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Chicago
|000
|010
|100
|—
|2
|8
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
|6
|0
Smyly, Martin (6), Roberts (7), Givens (8), Robertson (9) and W.Contreras; Quintana, Banda (6), Stratton (8), Bednar (9) and Pérez. W_Smyly 1-0. L_Quintana 0-1. Sv_Robertson (2). HRs_Chicago, S.Suzuki (3). Pittsburgh, Reynolds (1).
|New York
|000
|010
|010
|—
|2
|3
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|5
|0
Megill, Shreve (6), Dr.Smith (7), Díaz (9) and McCann; Wheeler, C.Sánchez (5), Brogdon (8), Familia (9) and Realmuto. W_Megill 2-0. L_Wheeler 0-1. Sv_Díaz (1). HRs_New York, Nimmo (1).
