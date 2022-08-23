AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Chicago
|200
|000
|100
|—
|3
|11
|1
|Baltimore
|300
|001
|10x
|—
|5
|5
|0
Cease, R.López (6), Diekman (7), Lambert (7), Banks (8) and Zavala; Voth, Baker (6), Tate (7), Ci.Pérez (7), Krehbiel (8), Bautista (8) and Rutschman. W_Voth 4-1. L_Cease 12-6. Sv_Bautista (9). HRs_Chicago, E.Jiménez (7). Baltimore, Mountcastle (18).
|Toronto
|008
|000
|100
|—
|9
|13
|1
|Boston
|010
|000
|101
|—
|3
|9
|0
Stripling, Kikuchi (7), Phelps (7), Richards (9) and Kirk; Winckowski, A.Davis (3), Familia (6), Sawamura (7), Brasier (8), McGuire (9) and Plawecki. W_Stripling 6-3. L_Winckowski 5-7.
|Los Angeles
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|7
|0
|Tampa Bay
|002
|001
|62x
|—
|11
|14
|0
Suarez, Chavez (6), Toussaint (7), Quijada (8), Gosselin (8) and Stassi; Kluber, Raley (7), Chargois (8), Bethancourt (9) and Bethancourt, Mejía. W_Kluber 8-7. L_Suarez 4-6. HRs_Los Angeles, Trout (25). Tampa Bay, Paredes (15), Bethancourt (8).
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|002
|—
|2
|6
|1
|Houston
|010
|100
|20x
|—
|4
|12
|1
Sanchez, Sands (5), Megill (7), Pagán (8) and G.Sánchez; Verlander, Stanek (7), Smith (8), Neris (8), B.Abreu (9) and Maldonado. W_Verlander 16-3. L_Sanchez 3-4. Sv_B.Abreu (2). HRs_Houston, Bregman (19).
INTERLEAGUE
|New York
|000
|011
|000
|—
|2
|9
|0
|New York
|000
|200
|20x
|—
|4
|8
|1
T.Walker, Lugo (6), Rodríguez (7), Ottavino (7) and Nido; Montas, Schmidt (6), W.Peralta (9) and Higashioka, Trevino. W_Schmidt 5-2. L_Rodríguez 0-3. Sv_W.Peralta (2). HRs_New York, Judge (48).
|San Francisco
|100
|002
|000
|—
|3
|5
|0
|Detroit
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|7
|0
Rodón, Brebbia (8), Doval (9) and Wynns; Hutchison, Norris (6), Cisnero (7), J.Jiménez (8), Chafin (9) and Haase. W_Rodón 12-6. L_Hutchison 1-7. Sv_Doval (18). HRs_San Francisco, Longoria (12).
|Arizona
|000
|001
|132
|—
|7
|13
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|100
|020
|—
|3
|5
|2
Davies, Mantiply (6), Devenski (8), Kennedy (8), Melancon (9) and C.Kelly; Heasley, Cuas (5), Staumont (7), Weaver (8) and S.Perez. W_Mantiply 2-4. L_Staumont 3-3. HRs_Kansas City, Witt Jr. (17).
|Texas
|300
|030
|000
|—
|6
|9
|1
|Colorado
|030
|010
|30x
|—
|7
|12
|1
Dunning, Sborz (6), Burke (7), J.Hernández (8) and Viloria; Márquez, Lawrence (7), Lamet (8), D.Bard (9) and El.Díaz. W_Lawrence 2-1. L_Burke 6-3. Sv_D.Bard (26). HRs_Texas, Semien (20), N.Lowe (19). Colorado, El.Díaz (7), Cron (24).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|5
|1
|Chicago
|002
|000
|00x
|—
|2
|5
|1
Wainwright, Romero (7) and Molina; Assad, Rucker (5), Newcomb (7), Uelmen (7), Hughes (9) and Gomes. W_Rucker 3-1. L_Wainwright 9-9. Sv_Hughes (3).
|Atlanta
|000
|050
|100
|—
|6
|10
|0
|Pittsburgh
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
|3
|0
Fried, McHugh (9) and d'Arnaud; Brubaker, De Jong (7) and Delay. W_Fried 12-4. L_Brubaker 3-11. HRs_Atlanta, d'Arnaud (13). Pittsburgh, Chavis (13).
|Cincinnati
|000
|003
|012
|—
|6
|11
|1
|Philadelphia
|000
|004
|102
|—
|7
|7
|1
Lodolo, B.Farmer (6), Gibaut (7), Strickland (8), A.Díaz (9) and Romine; Suárez, Plassmeyer (6), Alvarado (8), Hand (9) and Realmuto. W_Hand 3-1. L_A.Díaz 4-2. HRs_Philadelphia, Vierling (5).
|St. Louis
|000
|511
|006
|—
|13
|16
|2
|Chicago
|000
|001
|020
|—
|3
|7
|1
Woodford, Stratton (6), Liberatore (7) and Knizner; Sampson, Padilla (4), Espinoza (6), Brault (9), F.Reyes (9) and Higgins. W_Woodford 3-0. L_Sampson 1-4. HRs_St. Louis, Arenado (26), O'Neill (8), Edman (9).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.