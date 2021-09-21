AMERICAN LEAGUE

Chicago0020000103121
Detroit00110030x5161

Keuchel, Fry (6), Bummer (7), Hendriks (8) and Grandal; Alexander, Krol (6), Garcia (6), Foley (8), Fulmer (8) and Haase. W_Garcia 3-2. L_Fry 0-1. Sv_Fulmer (11).

Kansas City000000100190
Cleveland31000000x450

Lynch, Coleman (7), G.Holland (8) and S.Perez; Quantrill, Parker (7), B.Shaw (8), Clase (9) and Hedges. W_Quantrill 7-3. L_Lynch 4-6. Sv_Clase (24). HRs_Kansas City, Dozier (15). Cleveland, Clement (3).

Texas000100000160
New York10101130x790

Dunning, Allard (3), D.Santana (8) and Trevino; Montgomery, King (6), L.Severino (8) and G.Sánchez. W_Montgomery 6-6. L_Dunning 5-9. HRs_New York, Stanton (31), Gallo (38), Judge (36).

Toronto001011010480
Tampa Bay010010000250

Manoah, Mayza (7), T.Richards (8), Romano (9) and Kirk, Jansen; Rasmussen, N.Anderson (6), Wacha (7) and Zunino. W_Manoah 7-2. L_N.Anderson 0-1. Sv_Romano (20). HRs_Toronto, Gurriel Jr. (21).

INTERLEAGUE

Baltimore0001000001270
Philadelphia0000010002391

(10 innings)

Greene, Diplán (2), Eshelman (4), Tate (6), Abad (8), Hanhold (8), T.Wells (9), Valdez (10) and P.Severino, Wynns; Medina, Alvarado (4), A.Bradley (6), Neris (7), Kennedy (9) and Realmuto. W_Kennedy 3-1. L_Valdez 2-2.

New York000200010380
Boston00013200x680

Stroman, M.Castro (6), Hand (6), Hembree (7) and Nido; E.Rodríguez, Brasier (5), A.Davis (6), Robles (7), G.Richards (8), D.Hernandez (9) and Vázquez. W_Brasier 1-1. L_Stroman 9-13. HRs_New York, Alonso (34). Boston, K.Hernández (18), Bogaerts (23).

Minnesota2003202009161
Chicago1110020005111

Jax, Barraclough (4), Coulombe (5), Alcala (6), Duffey (7), Thielbar (8), Colomé (9) and Garver; Mills, Effross (5), Nance (6), Tr.Megill (7), Rucker (8), Brothers (9) and Contreras. W_Barraclough 2-0. L_Mills 6-7. HRs_Minnesota, Gordon (3). Chicago, T.Thompson (2), Contreras (21).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Washington000004003790
Miami000010000153

J.Rogers, Machado (8), M.Thompson (9) and K.Ruiz; T.Rogers, Bass (6), Guenther (8), Ta.Williams (9) and Fortes. W_J.Rogers 2-0. L_T.Rogers 7-8. HRs_Miami, Fortes (2).

Pittsburgh0001200306100
Cincinnati0101000002100

M.Keller, Banda (6), Mears (7), Shreve (8), Stratton (9) and M.Perez; Mahle, Santillan (5), Wilson (6), Sims (7), Lorenzen (8), Warren (8), Hoffman (9) and Barnhart. W_M.Keller 5-11. L_Mahle 12-6. HRs_Pittsburgh, Gamel (8).

St. Louis100000010250
Milwaukee000000010140

Woodford, A.Reyes (6), G.Cabrera (7), Lu.García (8), Gallegos (9) and Molina; Woodruff, Boxberger (7), Cousins (8), Suter (9) and Narváez, Piña. W_Woodford 3-3. L_Woodruff 9-10. Sv_Gallegos (11).

