AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Chicago
|002
|000
|010
|—
|3
|12
|1
|Detroit
|001
|100
|30x
|—
|5
|16
|1
Keuchel, Fry (6), Bummer (7), Hendriks (8) and Grandal; Alexander, Krol (6), Garcia (6), Foley (8), Fulmer (8) and Haase. W_Garcia 3-2. L_Fry 0-1. Sv_Fulmer (11).
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|9
|0
|Cleveland
|310
|000
|00x
|—
|4
|5
|0
Lynch, Coleman (7), G.Holland (8) and S.Perez; Quantrill, Parker (7), B.Shaw (8), Clase (9) and Hedges. W_Quantrill 7-3. L_Lynch 4-6. Sv_Clase (24). HRs_Kansas City, Dozier (15). Cleveland, Clement (3).
|Texas
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|6
|0
|New York
|101
|011
|30x
|—
|7
|9
|0
Dunning, Allard (3), D.Santana (8) and Trevino; Montgomery, King (6), L.Severino (8) and G.Sánchez. W_Montgomery 6-6. L_Dunning 5-9. HRs_New York, Stanton (31), Gallo (38), Judge (36).
|Toronto
|001
|011
|010
|—
|4
|8
|0
|Tampa Bay
|010
|010
|000
|—
|2
|5
|0
Manoah, Mayza (7), T.Richards (8), Romano (9) and Kirk, Jansen; Rasmussen, N.Anderson (6), Wacha (7) and Zunino. W_Manoah 7-2. L_N.Anderson 0-1. Sv_Romano (20). HRs_Toronto, Gurriel Jr. (21).
INTERLEAGUE
|Baltimore
|000
|100
|000
|1
|—
|2
|7
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|001
|000
|2
|—
|3
|9
|1
(10 innings)
Greene, Diplán (2), Eshelman (4), Tate (6), Abad (8), Hanhold (8), T.Wells (9), Valdez (10) and P.Severino, Wynns; Medina, Alvarado (4), A.Bradley (6), Neris (7), Kennedy (9) and Realmuto. W_Kennedy 3-1. L_Valdez 2-2.
|New York
|000
|200
|010
|—
|3
|8
|0
|Boston
|000
|132
|00x
|—
|6
|8
|0
Stroman, M.Castro (6), Hand (6), Hembree (7) and Nido; E.Rodríguez, Brasier (5), A.Davis (6), Robles (7), G.Richards (8), D.Hernandez (9) and Vázquez. W_Brasier 1-1. L_Stroman 9-13. HRs_New York, Alonso (34). Boston, K.Hernández (18), Bogaerts (23).
|Minnesota
|200
|320
|200
|—
|9
|16
|1
|Chicago
|111
|002
|000
|—
|5
|11
|1
Jax, Barraclough (4), Coulombe (5), Alcala (6), Duffey (7), Thielbar (8), Colomé (9) and Garver; Mills, Effross (5), Nance (6), Tr.Megill (7), Rucker (8), Brothers (9) and Contreras. W_Barraclough 2-0. L_Mills 6-7. HRs_Minnesota, Gordon (3). Chicago, T.Thompson (2), Contreras (21).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Washington
|000
|004
|003
|—
|7
|9
|0
|Miami
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|5
|3
J.Rogers, Machado (8), M.Thompson (9) and K.Ruiz; T.Rogers, Bass (6), Guenther (8), Ta.Williams (9) and Fortes. W_J.Rogers 2-0. L_T.Rogers 7-8. HRs_Miami, Fortes (2).
|Pittsburgh
|000
|120
|030
|—
|6
|10
|0
|Cincinnati
|010
|100
|000
|—
|2
|10
|0
M.Keller, Banda (6), Mears (7), Shreve (8), Stratton (9) and M.Perez; Mahle, Santillan (5), Wilson (6), Sims (7), Lorenzen (8), Warren (8), Hoffman (9) and Barnhart. W_M.Keller 5-11. L_Mahle 12-6. HRs_Pittsburgh, Gamel (8).
|St. Louis
|100
|000
|010
|—
|2
|5
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
|4
|0
Woodford, A.Reyes (6), G.Cabrera (7), Lu.García (8), Gallegos (9) and Molina; Woodruff, Boxberger (7), Cousins (8), Suter (9) and Narváez, Piña. W_Woodford 3-3. L_Woodruff 9-10. Sv_Gallegos (11).