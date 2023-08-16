AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Detroit
|020
|000
|001
|—
|3
|7
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|005
|00x
|—
|5
|7
|0
Faedo, Cisnero (6), Vest (6), Vasquez (6), White (7) and Haase; Ober, Floro (6), Pagán (7), Thielbar (8), Jh.Duran (9) and Jeffers. W_Floro 4-5. L_Cisnero 2-3. Sv_Jh.Duran (22). HRs_Detroit, M.Cabrera (2), Torkelson (19). Minnesota, Wallner (9).
|Los Angeles
|000
|010
|002
|—
|3
|8
|1
|Texas
|003
|100
|12x
|—
|7
|11
|1
Giolito, Loup (7), Leone (7) and Wallach, Thaiss; Montgomery, Sborz (7), A.Chapman (8), Stratton (9), W.Smith (9) and Heim. W_Montgomery 8-10. L_Giolito 7-9. HRs_Los Angeles, Grichuk (11). Texas, Seager (22).
|Seattle
|000
|700
|100
|2
|—
|10
|14
|1
|Kansas City
|000
|050
|003
|0
|—
|8
|15
|1
(10 innings)
Hancock, Speier (6), Topa (7), Muñoz (8), Saucedo (10) and Raleigh; Lyles, M.Castillo (6), Hearn (7), Coleman (8), McArthur (9), Davidson (10) and Fermin. W_Muñoz 3-5. L_Davidson 1-2. Sv_Saucedo (1). HRs_Seattle, E.Suárez (17), T.France (10), T.Hernández (18), Jos.Rojas (1). Kansas City, Witt Jr. (23).
INTERLEAGUE
|Houston
|000
|221
|100
|—
|6
|8
|2
|Miami
|012
|110
|000
|—
|5
|8
|1
Javier, R.Montero (5), H.Brown (6), B.Abreu (8), Pressly (9) and Y.Diaz; Cueto, G.Soriano (6), Puk (7), Okert (8) and Stallings. W_H.Brown 9-8. L_Puk 5-5. Sv_Pressly (28). HRs_Houston, Y.Diaz (16), McCormick (16), Tucker (23). Miami, Soler (30).
|Cleveland
|200
|000
|100
|—
|3
|7
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|6
|1
L.Allen, De Los Santos (7), Stephan (8), Clase (9) and Naylor; Ashcraft, Young (8) and T.Stephenson, Maile. W_L.Allen 6-5. L_Ashcraft 6-8. Sv_Clase (32).
|Boston
|102
|200
|000
|—
|5
|7
|0
|Washington
|004
|000
|000
|—
|4
|6
|1
Pivetta, Bernardino (5), Schreiber (6), Martin (7), Winckowski (8), K.Jansen (9) and McGuire, Wong; Jos.Gray, R.Garcia (4), Machado (6), Ferrer (7), Weems (8), Harvey (9) and K.Ruiz. W_Schreiber 2-1. L_Jos.Gray 7-10. Sv_K.Jansen (28). HRs_Boston, Verdugo (9).
|Philadelphia
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|4
|0
|Toronto
|000
|001
|01x
|—
|2
|4
|0
Wheeler, Domínguez (8), Hoffman (8) and Realmuto; Kikuchi, Y.García (7), Hicks (8), Romano (9) and Kirk. W_Hicks 2-7. L_Domínguez 2-3. Sv_Romano (29).
|New York
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|1
|2
|Atlanta
|300
|200
|00x
|—
|5
|6
|0
Severino, Peralta (5), Loáisiga (6), Kahnle (7), Holmes (8) and Rortvedt; Elder, Minter (8), Yates (9) and S.Murphy. W_Elder 9-4. L_Severino 2-8. HRs_Atlanta, Ozuna (24), Acuña Jr. (27).
|Oakland
|000
|000
|200
|—
|2
|6
|0
|St. Louis
|400
|100
|01x
|—
|6
|14
|0
Watkins, Pruitt (5), Tay.Scott (6), Neal (7) and Soderstrom; Hudson, VerHagen (7), J.King (8), Romero (9) and Knizner. W_Hudson 4-0. L_Watkins 0-1. HRs_Oakland, Butler (1). St. Louis, Arenado (25), J.Walker (11), Edman (11).
|Chicago
|120
|000
|101
|—
|5
|10
|0
|Chicago
|200
|100
|000
|—
|3
|5
|0
Toussaint, Banks (5), Ramsey (6), Bummer (7), Santos (8) and Grandal; Hendricks, Merryweather (7), Leiter Jr. (8), Alzolay (9) and Gomes. W_Ramsey 1-0. L_Merryweather 4-1. Sv_Santos (4). HRs_Chicago, Robert Jr. (32). Chicago, Happ (14), Suzuki (11).
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|3
|2
|San Francisco
|000
|003
|22x
|—
|7
|9
|1
Littell, K.Kelly (6), E.Ramírez (8) and Pinto; Junis, Manaea (5), Ty.Rogers (8), L.Jackson (9) and Bailey. W_Manaea 4-3. L_Littell 2-4. HRs_San Francisco, Estrada (10), Flores (16).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Pittsburgh
|010
|000
|600
|—
|7
|9
|0
|New York
|100
|000
|300
|—
|4
|7
|1
Falter, Selby (6), A.Perdomo (7), Holderman (8), Bednar (9) and Delay; D.Peterson, Butto (4), Hartwig (7), Dr.Smith (7), B.Raley (9) and F.Alvarez. W_Selby 1-0. L_Butto 0-2. Sv_Bednar (25). HRs_Pittsburgh, Peguero (5). New York, Nimmo (17), Stewart (2), Araúz (2).
|Arizona
|002
|000
|105
|—
|8
|14
|0
|Colorado
|001
|001
|300
|—
|5
|10
|2
Mantiply, Jarvis (2), T.Gilbert (5), Frías (6), Ginkel (8), Sewald (9) and Moreno; Blach, Bird (6), Suter (7), Koch (8), J.Lawrence (9), Kinley (9) and E.Díaz. W_Ginkel 6-0. L_J.Lawrence 3-6. Sv_Sewald (24). HRs_Arizona, C.Walker (26). Colorado, Doyle (8).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.