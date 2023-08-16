AMERICAN LEAGUE

Detroit020000001370
Minnesota00000500x570

Faedo, Cisnero (6), Vest (6), Vasquez (6), White (7) and Haase; Ober, Floro (6), Pagán (7), Thielbar (8), Jh.Duran (9) and Jeffers. W_Floro 4-5. L_Cisnero 2-3. Sv_Jh.Duran (22). HRs_Detroit, M.Cabrera (2), Torkelson (19). Minnesota, Wallner (9).

Los Angeles000010002381
Texas00310012x7111

Giolito, Loup (7), Leone (7) and Wallach, Thaiss; Montgomery, Sborz (7), A.Chapman (8), Stratton (9), W.Smith (9) and Heim. W_Montgomery 8-10. L_Giolito 7-9. HRs_Los Angeles, Grichuk (11). Texas, Seager (22).

Seattle000700100210141
Kansas City00005000308151

(10 innings)

Hancock, Speier (6), Topa (7), Muñoz (8), Saucedo (10) and Raleigh; Lyles, M.Castillo (6), Hearn (7), Coleman (8), McArthur (9), Davidson (10) and Fermin. W_Muñoz 3-5. L_Davidson 1-2. Sv_Saucedo (1). HRs_Seattle, E.Suárez (17), T.France (10), T.Hernández (18), Jos.Rojas (1). Kansas City, Witt Jr. (23).

INTERLEAGUE

Houston000221100682
Miami012110000581

Javier, R.Montero (5), H.Brown (6), B.Abreu (8), Pressly (9) and Y.Diaz; Cueto, G.Soriano (6), Puk (7), Okert (8) and Stallings. W_H.Brown 9-8. L_Puk 5-5. Sv_Pressly (28). HRs_Houston, Y.Diaz (16), McCormick (16), Tucker (23). Miami, Soler (30).

Cleveland200000100370
Cincinnati000000000061

L.Allen, De Los Santos (7), Stephan (8), Clase (9) and Naylor; Ashcraft, Young (8) and T.Stephenson, Maile. W_L.Allen 6-5. L_Ashcraft 6-8. Sv_Clase (32).

Boston102200000570
Washington004000000461

Pivetta, Bernardino (5), Schreiber (6), Martin (7), Winckowski (8), K.Jansen (9) and McGuire, Wong; Jos.Gray, R.Garcia (4), Machado (6), Ferrer (7), Weems (8), Harvey (9) and K.Ruiz. W_Schreiber 2-1. L_Jos.Gray 7-10. Sv_K.Jansen (28). HRs_Boston, Verdugo (9).

Philadelphia000001000140
Toronto00000101x240

Wheeler, Domínguez (8), Hoffman (8) and Realmuto; Kikuchi, Y.García (7), Hicks (8), Romano (9) and Kirk. W_Hicks 2-7. L_Domínguez 2-3. Sv_Romano (29).

New York000000000012
Atlanta30020000x560

Severino, Peralta (5), Loáisiga (6), Kahnle (7), Holmes (8) and Rortvedt; Elder, Minter (8), Yates (9) and S.Murphy. W_Elder 9-4. L_Severino 2-8. HRs_Atlanta, Ozuna (24), Acuña Jr. (27).

Oakland000000200260
St. Louis40010001x6140

Watkins, Pruitt (5), Tay.Scott (6), Neal (7) and Soderstrom; Hudson, VerHagen (7), J.King (8), Romero (9) and Knizner. W_Hudson 4-0. L_Watkins 0-1. HRs_Oakland, Butler (1). St. Louis, Arenado (25), J.Walker (11), Edman (11).

Chicago1200001015100
Chicago200100000350

Toussaint, Banks (5), Ramsey (6), Bummer (7), Santos (8) and Grandal; Hendricks, Merryweather (7), Leiter Jr. (8), Alzolay (9) and Gomes. W_Ramsey 1-0. L_Merryweather 4-1. Sv_Santos (4). HRs_Chicago, Robert Jr. (32). Chicago, Happ (14), Suzuki (11).

Tampa Bay000000000032
San Francisco00000322x791

Littell, K.Kelly (6), E.Ramírez (8) and Pinto; Junis, Manaea (5), Ty.Rogers (8), L.Jackson (9) and Bailey. W_Manaea 4-3. L_Littell 2-4. HRs_San Francisco, Estrada (10), Flores (16).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Pittsburgh010000600790
New York100000300471

Falter, Selby (6), A.Perdomo (7), Holderman (8), Bednar (9) and Delay; D.Peterson, Butto (4), Hartwig (7), Dr.Smith (7), B.Raley (9) and F.Alvarez. W_Selby 1-0. L_Butto 0-2. Sv_Bednar (25). HRs_Pittsburgh, Peguero (5). New York, Nimmo (17), Stewart (2), Araúz (2).

Arizona0020001058140
Colorado0010013005102

Mantiply, Jarvis (2), T.Gilbert (5), Frías (6), Ginkel (8), Sewald (9) and Moreno; Blach, Bird (6), Suter (7), Koch (8), J.Lawrence (9), Kinley (9) and E.Díaz. W_Ginkel 6-0. L_J.Lawrence 3-6. Sv_Sewald (24). HRs_Arizona, C.Walker (26). Colorado, Doyle (8).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you