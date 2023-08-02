AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tampa Bay013010000561
New York000000002270

Eflin, Armstrong (7), Poche (9), Fairbanks (9) and Bethancourt; Rodón, Hamilton (5), A.Abreu (7), Ramirez (8) and Higashioka. W_Eflin 12-6. L_Rodón 1-4. Sv_Fairbanks (14). HRs_Tampa Bay, Y.Díaz (15), Arozarena (18).

Baltimore21000134213160
Toronto021000000350

Bradish, C.Pérez (8), Krehbiel (8) and Rutschman, McCann; Ryu, Richards (6), G.Cabrera (7), Pearson (8), Hicks (9) and D.Jansen. W_Bradish 7-6. L_Ryu 0-1. HRs_Baltimore, Henderson (18), Santander (19). Toronto, D.Jansen (15), Belt (9).

Chicago000000000030
Texas00001010x240

Scholtens, Cronin (7), Shaw (8) and Zavala, Grandal; Heaney, Sborz (7), A.Chapman (8), W.Smith (9) and Garver. W_Heaney 8-6. L_Scholtens 1-4. Sv_W.Smith (18). HRs_Texas, Garver (6), Ad.García (26).

Cleveland000000000000
Houston00200000x260

G.Williams, Curry (6), Hentges (7), E.De Los Santos (8) and Gallagher; Valdez, and Maldonado. W_Valdez 9-7. L_G.Williams 1-3.

Boston000321000692
Seattle100021000490

Bello, Martin (7), Winckowski (8), K.Jansen (9) and McGuire, Wong; Bry.Miller, Thornton (6), Sweet (9) and Raleigh. W_Bello 8-6. L_Bry.Miller 7-4. Sv_K.Jansen (24). HRs_Boston, Verdugo (8), McGuire (1). Seattle, E.Suárez (15).

INTERLEAGUE

Detroit000000100160
Pittsburgh03010000x480

Manning, Shreve (7), Wingenter (8) and J.Rogers; Oviedo, A.Perdomo (8), Bednar (9) and E.Rodríguez. W_Oviedo 5-11. L_Manning 3-3. Sv_Bednar (22). HRs_Pittsburgh, L.Peguero (3).

Los Angeles000010000160
Atlanta10001030x570

Sandoval, J.Webb (6), Mederos (8) and Thaiss; Strider, J.Jiménez (7), Minter (8), Iglesias (9) and S.Murphy. W_Strider 12-3. L_Sandoval 6-8. HRs_Atlanta, Harris II (11), Arcia (11).

Minnesota000010200370
St. Louis000001001271

P.López, Pagán (7), Jax (8), Jh.Duran (9) and Jeffers; Mikolas, J.King (8), VerHagen (9) and Wills.Contreras. W_P.López 6-6. L_Mikolas 6-7. Sv_Jh.Duran (18). HRs_St. Louis, O'Neill (3).

New York0100000302682
Kansas City0000102103790

(10 innings)

Quintana, Gott (7), Ottavino (8), Dr.Smith (9), B.Raley (10), Hartwig (10), Jos.Walker (10) and F.Alvarez; Greinke, A.Marsh (6), Cox (7), Cox (8), Coleman (8), Wittgren (8), C.Hernández (10) and Fermin. W_C.Hernández 1-6. L_B.Raley 0-2. HRs_New York, Alonso (31), F.Alvarez (21).

Oakland000001200360
Los Angeles00040021x770

Waldichuk, Tay.Scott (4), Tarnok (5), Long (7), Snead (8) and Soderstrom, Langeliers; Lynn, Ferguson (8), Graterol (9) and W.Smith. W_Lynn 7-9. L_Waldichuk 2-7. HRs_Oakland, Gelof (4), Rooker (18), J.Diaz (7). Los Angeles, Betts (28).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Philadelphia000000003360
Miami0010000001110

R.Suárez, Y.Marte (7), G.Soto (8), Domínguez (9) and Stubbs; Alcantara, Robertson (9) and Stallings. W_G.Soto 3-4. L_Robertson 4-3. Sv_Domínguez (1). HRs_Philadelphia, Castellanos (15).

Milwaukee010400100660
Washington030000100470

F.Peralta, Uribe (7), Payamps (8), D.Williams (9) and Willi.Contreras; Jos.Gray, A.Machado (4), Willingham (6), Hob.Harris (8), La Sorsa (9) and Ruiz. W_F.Peralta 7-8. L_Jos.Gray 7-9. Sv_D.Williams (27).

Cincinnati0200120049132
Chicago52330034x20211

Lively, Law (5), Moll (6), Cruz (7), Maile (7) and T.Stephenson; Steele, Wesneski (7), Wesneski (8), Kay (9) and Barnhart. W_Steele 12-3. L_Lively 4-7. HRs_Cincinnati, T.Stephenson (8). Chicago, D.Swanson (15), Bellinger (16), Tauchman (6), Hoerner (8), Wisdom (19), Amaya (3).

San Diego001040012890
Colorado1000003015120

Avila, Honeywell Jr. (5), S.Wilson (7), Suarez (8), Hill (9), Hader (9) and Campusano; Lambert, T.Doyle (5), Kinley (8), Bird (9) and E.Díaz. W_Suarez 1-0. L_Lambert 2-2. Sv_Hader (26). HRs_San Diego, J.Soto (22). Colorado, McMahon (18).

Arizona000012000360
San Francisco00000310x490

Gallen, M.Castro (7), A.Adams (8), Frías (8) and C.Kelly; Cobb, R.Walker (7), Manaea (9) and Sabol, Bailey. W_R.Walker 4-0. L_M.Castro 5-5. Sv_Manaea (1). HRs_Arizona, Gurriel Jr. (16), A.Thomas (7), K.Marte (18). San Francisco, B.Crawford (6), Wade Jr. (10).

