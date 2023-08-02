AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|013
|010
|000
|—
|5
|6
|1
|New York
|000
|000
|002
|—
|2
|7
|0
Eflin, Armstrong (7), Poche (9), Fairbanks (9) and Bethancourt; Rodón, Hamilton (5), A.Abreu (7), Ramirez (8) and Higashioka. W_Eflin 12-6. L_Rodón 1-4. Sv_Fairbanks (14). HRs_Tampa Bay, Y.Díaz (15), Arozarena (18).
|Baltimore
|210
|001
|342
|—
|13
|16
|0
|Toronto
|021
|000
|000
|—
|3
|5
|0
Bradish, C.Pérez (8), Krehbiel (8) and Rutschman, McCann; Ryu, Richards (6), G.Cabrera (7), Pearson (8), Hicks (9) and D.Jansen. W_Bradish 7-6. L_Ryu 0-1. HRs_Baltimore, Henderson (18), Santander (19). Toronto, D.Jansen (15), Belt (9).
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|3
|0
|Texas
|000
|010
|10x
|—
|2
|4
|0
Scholtens, Cronin (7), Shaw (8) and Zavala, Grandal; Heaney, Sborz (7), A.Chapman (8), W.Smith (9) and Garver. W_Heaney 8-6. L_Scholtens 1-4. Sv_W.Smith (18). HRs_Texas, Garver (6), Ad.García (26).
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|0
|0
|Houston
|002
|000
|00x
|—
|2
|6
|0
G.Williams, Curry (6), Hentges (7), E.De Los Santos (8) and Gallagher; Valdez, and Maldonado. W_Valdez 9-7. L_G.Williams 1-3.
|Boston
|000
|321
|000
|—
|6
|9
|2
|Seattle
|100
|021
|000
|—
|4
|9
|0
Bello, Martin (7), Winckowski (8), K.Jansen (9) and McGuire, Wong; Bry.Miller, Thornton (6), Sweet (9) and Raleigh. W_Bello 8-6. L_Bry.Miller 7-4. Sv_K.Jansen (24). HRs_Boston, Verdugo (8), McGuire (1). Seattle, E.Suárez (15).
INTERLEAGUE
|Detroit
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|6
|0
|Pittsburgh
|030
|100
|00x
|—
|4
|8
|0
Manning, Shreve (7), Wingenter (8) and J.Rogers; Oviedo, A.Perdomo (8), Bednar (9) and E.Rodríguez. W_Oviedo 5-11. L_Manning 3-3. Sv_Bednar (22). HRs_Pittsburgh, L.Peguero (3).
|Los Angeles
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|6
|0
|Atlanta
|100
|010
|30x
|—
|5
|7
|0
Sandoval, J.Webb (6), Mederos (8) and Thaiss; Strider, J.Jiménez (7), Minter (8), Iglesias (9) and S.Murphy. W_Strider 12-3. L_Sandoval 6-8. HRs_Atlanta, Harris II (11), Arcia (11).
|Minnesota
|000
|010
|200
|—
|3
|7
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|001
|001
|—
|2
|7
|1
P.López, Pagán (7), Jax (8), Jh.Duran (9) and Jeffers; Mikolas, J.King (8), VerHagen (9) and Wills.Contreras. W_P.López 6-6. L_Mikolas 6-7. Sv_Jh.Duran (18). HRs_St. Louis, O'Neill (3).
|New York
|010
|000
|030
|2
|—
|6
|8
|2
|Kansas City
|000
|010
|210
|3
|—
|7
|9
|0
(10 innings)
Quintana, Gott (7), Ottavino (8), Dr.Smith (9), B.Raley (10), Hartwig (10), Jos.Walker (10) and F.Alvarez; Greinke, A.Marsh (6), Cox (7), Cox (8), Coleman (8), Wittgren (8), C.Hernández (10) and Fermin. W_C.Hernández 1-6. L_B.Raley 0-2. HRs_New York, Alonso (31), F.Alvarez (21).
|Oakland
|000
|001
|200
|—
|3
|6
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|400
|21x
|—
|7
|7
|0
Waldichuk, Tay.Scott (4), Tarnok (5), Long (7), Snead (8) and Soderstrom, Langeliers; Lynn, Ferguson (8), Graterol (9) and W.Smith. W_Lynn 7-9. L_Waldichuk 2-7. HRs_Oakland, Gelof (4), Rooker (18), J.Diaz (7). Los Angeles, Betts (28).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|003
|—
|3
|6
|0
|Miami
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
|11
|0
R.Suárez, Y.Marte (7), G.Soto (8), Domínguez (9) and Stubbs; Alcantara, Robertson (9) and Stallings. W_G.Soto 3-4. L_Robertson 4-3. Sv_Domínguez (1). HRs_Philadelphia, Castellanos (15).
|Milwaukee
|010
|400
|100
|—
|6
|6
|0
|Washington
|030
|000
|100
|—
|4
|7
|0
F.Peralta, Uribe (7), Payamps (8), D.Williams (9) and Willi.Contreras; Jos.Gray, A.Machado (4), Willingham (6), Hob.Harris (8), La Sorsa (9) and Ruiz. W_F.Peralta 7-8. L_Jos.Gray 7-9. Sv_D.Williams (27).
|Cincinnati
|020
|012
|004
|—
|9
|13
|2
|Chicago
|523
|300
|34x
|—
|20
|21
|1
Lively, Law (5), Moll (6), Cruz (7), Maile (7) and T.Stephenson; Steele, Wesneski (7), Wesneski (8), Kay (9) and Barnhart. W_Steele 12-3. L_Lively 4-7. HRs_Cincinnati, T.Stephenson (8). Chicago, D.Swanson (15), Bellinger (16), Tauchman (6), Hoerner (8), Wisdom (19), Amaya (3).
|San Diego
|001
|040
|012
|—
|8
|9
|0
|Colorado
|100
|000
|301
|—
|5
|12
|0
Avila, Honeywell Jr. (5), S.Wilson (7), Suarez (8), Hill (9), Hader (9) and Campusano; Lambert, T.Doyle (5), Kinley (8), Bird (9) and E.Díaz. W_Suarez 1-0. L_Lambert 2-2. Sv_Hader (26). HRs_San Diego, J.Soto (22). Colorado, McMahon (18).
|Arizona
|000
|012
|000
|—
|3
|6
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|003
|10x
|—
|4
|9
|0
Gallen, M.Castro (7), A.Adams (8), Frías (8) and C.Kelly; Cobb, R.Walker (7), Manaea (9) and Sabol, Bailey. W_R.Walker 4-0. L_M.Castro 5-5. Sv_Manaea (1). HRs_Arizona, Gurriel Jr. (16), A.Thomas (7), K.Marte (18). San Francisco, B.Crawford (6), Wade Jr. (10).
