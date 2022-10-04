AMERICAN LEAGUE
|New York
|110
|010
|020
|—
|5
|8
|0
|Texas
|200
|020
|000
|—
|4
|8
|0
Taillon, Chapman (7), Weissert (8), Loáisiga (9) and Higashioka; Jon.Gray, Burke (7), D.Santana (8), J.Hernández (9) and Plawecki, Heim. W_Chapman 4-4. L_Burke 7-5. Sv_Loáisiga (2). HRs_New York, O.Cabrera (6), Peraza (1), Higashioka (10). Texas, Ad.García (27).
|Detroit
|001
|200
|200
|1
|—
|6
|10
|1
|Seattle
|003
|000
|200
|2
|—
|7
|13
|2
(10 innings)
Ed.Rodriguez, Lange (7), Chafin (7), Diaz (8), Foley (9), Soto (10) and Haase; Flexen, Festa (5), E.Swanson (7), Muñoz (9), Torrens (10) and Casali. W_Torrens 1-0. L_Soto 2-10. HRs_Detroit, Torkelson (7), V.Reyes (3). Seattle, Casali (5), Haniger (10).
|Kansas City
|000
|010
|011
|—
|3
|6
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|050
|00x
|—
|5
|8
|1
Lynch, Snider (5), Misiewicz (7) and Melendez; Quantrill, Plesac (6), Hentges (7), Karinchak (8), Clase (9) and Hedges, B.Naylor. W_Quantrill 15-5. L_Lynch 4-13. Sv_Clase (42). HRs_Cleveland, Miller (6).
|Tampa Bay
|000
|00
|—
|0
|2
|2
|Boston
|010
|05
|—
|6
|5
|0
Springs, Cleavinger (4), Poche (5), Raley (5) and Bethancourt; Eovaldi, and Wong. W_Eovaldi 6-3. L_Springs 9-5. HRs_Boston, Bogaerts (15).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Washington
|000
|020
|000
|—
|2
|7
|0
|New York
|021
|100
|00x
|—
|4
|8
|1
Abbott, Weems (5), Machado (7) and Adams; Carrasco, D.Smith (5), Peterson (6), Ottavino (7), E.Díaz (8) and Nido. W_Ottavino 6-3. L_Abbott 0-5. Sv_E.Díaz (32). HRs_Washington, Adams (5). New York, Nimmo (15).
|Atlanta
|010
|010
|000
|—
|2
|8
|0
|Miami
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|4
|0
Odorizzi, McHugh (6), Iglesias (7), Minter (8), Jansen (9) and d'Arnaud; B.Garrett, Brazoban (5), Nance (7), Scott (8), Floro (9) and Stallings. W_Odorizzi 6-6. L_B.Garrett 3-7. Sv_Jansen (41). HRs_Miami, J.Sánchez (13).
|Chicago
|000
|100
|100
|—
|2
|3
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|201
|—
|3
|6
|2
Assad, K.Thompson (6), Hughes (9) and Wills.Contreras; Cessa, Gibaut (6), F.Cruz (7), B.Farmer (8), A.Díaz (8) and Robinson. W_A.Díaz 7-3. L_Hughes 2-3. HRs_Chicago, Wills.Contreras (22), Hoerner (10). Cincinnati, Robinson (2).
