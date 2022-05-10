AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Detroit
|000
|021
|300
|—
|6
|12
|0
|Oakland
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|4
|0
Skubal, J.Jiménez (8), Hutchison (9) and Barnhart; Montas, Snead (7), Kolarek (9) and Bethancourt. W_Skubal 2-2. L_Montas 2-3. HRs_Detroit, Schoop (2).
|Oakland
|000
|200
|101
|—
|4
|8
|0
|Detroit
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|7
|2
Martinez, Jackson (6), Acevedo (8), Trivino (9) and Murphy; Faedo, Vest (6), Chafin (7), García (8), Lange (9) and Haase. W_Martinez 1-0. L_Faedo 0-1.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|205
|000
|400
|—
|11
|15
|2
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
|4
|0
Gonsolin, Graterol (6), Vesia (7), Moronta (8), Bickford (9) and A.Barnes; Wilson, Banda (3), Sulser (4), De Jong (8) and Perez. W_Gonsolin 3-0. L_Wilson 0-2. HRs_Los Angeles, Ríos (3).
