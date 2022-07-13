AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Chicago
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|3
|0
|Cleveland
|003
|010
|00x
|—
|4
|8
|1
D.Martin, J.Ruiz (7), J.Kelly (8) and McGuire; Bieber, and Hedges. W_Bieber 4-5. L_D.Martin 1-3.
|Boston
|000
|020
|000
|—
|2
|6
|2
|Tampa Bay
|000
|003
|00x
|—
|3
|6
|0
Sale, Brasier (6), Strahm (6), Ort (6), Schreiber (7), Sawamura (8) and Vázquez, C.Wong; Kluber, Beeks (7), B.Raley (9) and Bethancourt, Mejía. W_Kluber 5-5. L_Strahm 3-3. Sv_B.Raley (5).
|Chicago
|211
|000
|003
|—
|7
|9
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|8
|1
Cease, R.López (6), Graveman (8), Foster (9) and Zavala; Pilkington, Sandlin (6), Karinchak (7), Shaw (9) and Maile, Hedges. W_Cease 8-4. L_Pilkington 1-2. HRs_Chicago, J.Abreu (11), J.Harrison (3), Robert (11).
|Oakland
|010
|030
|010
|108
|—
|14
|13
|0
|Texas
|200
|100
|002
|101
|—
|7
|9
|2
(12 innings)
Kaprielian, Moll (6), Puk (7), Trivino (9), Jackson (10), Snead (11), Pruitt (12) and Murphy; Otto, Moore (5), Bush (7), J.Barlow (8), Burke (9), B.Martin (10), Santana (11), Allard (12) and Huff. W_Snead 1-0. L_Santana 3-4. HRs_Oakland, Pinder (7). Texas, Semien (12), Seager (21).
|Detroit
|020
|010
|400
|—
|7
|11
|0
|Kansas City
|120
|000
|020
|—
|5
|9
|4
Brieske, Chafin (7), J.Jiménez (8), Fulmer (8), Soto (9) and Haase; Bubic, A.Garrett (6), Cuas (7), Payamps (7) and Melendez. W_Brieske 3-6. L_Cuas 2-1. Sv_Soto (18).
|Houston
|201
|002
|001
|—
|6
|8
|2
|Los Angeles
|100
|000
|400
|—
|5
|2
|2
L.Garcia, Maton (7), R.Montero (7), Neris (8), Pressly (9) and Maldonado; Syndergaard, J.Marte (5), Wantz (6), Warren (7), Quijada (8), R.Iglesias (9) and Stassi. W_Neris 2-3. L_R.Iglesias 2-6. Sv_Pressly (19). HRs_Houston, Aled.Díaz (6).
INTERLEAGUE
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|004
|—
|4
|7
|0
|New York
|201
|000
|000
|—
|3
|9
|0
Ashcraft, Hoffman (6), Gibaut (7), Sanmartin (8), Alex.Díaz (9) and T.Stephenson, Papierski; Cole, King (8), Holmes (9), W.Peralta (9) and Trevino. W_Sanmartin 2-4. L_Holmes 4-1. Sv_Alex.Díaz (3).
|Philadelphia
|010
|110
|000
|—
|3
|7
|0
|Toronto
|200
|101
|00x
|—
|4
|14
|1
Bellatti, Appel (2), Familia (5), Knebel (6), Alvarado (7), Mi.Kelly (8) and Stubbs; Berríos, Mayza (7), Y.García (8), Romano (9) and Jansen. W_Berríos 7-4. L_Familia 1-1. Sv_Romano (19). HRs_Philadelphia, Stott (5).
|Milwaukee
|200
|031
|000
|—
|6
|7
|0
|Minnesota
|010
|100
|100
|—
|3
|6
|1
J.Alexander, Gustave (5), Milner (6), Boxberger (7), D.Williams (8), Hader (9) and Narváez; Winder, Megill (6), Moran (7), Pagán (9) and G.Sánchez. W_Gustave 2-0. L_Winder 4-3. Sv_Hader (27). HRs_Milwaukee, McCutchen (9), Adames (18). Minnesota, Polanco (13).
|Baltimore
|001
|200
|100
|—
|4
|8
|1
|Chicago
|110
|000
|000
|—
|2
|7
|1
Lyles, C.Pérez (8), J.López (9) and Rutschman; Sampson, Hughes (6), Effross (7), Givens (8), Swarmer (9) and Gomes. W_Lyles 6-7. L_Sampson 0-1. Sv_J.López (17). HRs_Baltimore, R.Urías (7), Mateo (7). Chicago, Happ (9).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Pittsburgh
|001
|020
|000
|—
|3
|7
|0
|Miami
|001
|010
|000
|—
|2
|5
|0
Stratton, Peters (3), Beede (6), Crowe (8), Bednar (9) and Delay; Castano, Hernandez (6), Bleier (9) and Fortes. W_Peters 5-2. L_Castano 1-3. Sv_Bednar (16). HRs_Pittsburgh, Marisnick (2).
|New York
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|5
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|002
|20x
|—
|4
|5
|0
D.Peterson, Lugo (6), Holderman (7) and Mazeika; Strider, Matzek (5), McHugh (7), Minter (9) and d'Arnaud. W_Matzek 1-2. L_D.Peterson 5-2. Sv_Minter (4). HRs_Atlanta, Olson (14), Duvall (11).
|Los Angeles
|001
|021
|101
|—
|6
|10
|0
|St. Louis
|031
|200
|01x
|—
|7
|13
|2
White, Bickford (6), Almonte (7), Price (8) and Barnes, W.Smith; J.Hicks, Oviedo (2), Liberatore (4), Fernández (6), Naughton (7), Helsley (8), Gallegos (9) and Knizner. W_Oviedo 2-1. L_White 1-2. Sv_Gallegos (10). HRs_Los Angeles, T.Turner (12), Freeman (12). St. Louis, Pujols (6), Gorman (8).
|San Diego
|010
|000
|020
|—
|3
|10
|1
|Colorado
|000
|013
|10x
|—
|5
|6
|0
Clevinger, N.Martinez (6), Knehr (7) and Nola; Gomber, R.Stephenson (7), Colomé (8), Gilbreath (8), Bard (9) and Serven. W_Gomber 5-7. L_Clevinger 2-2. Sv_Bard (19). HRs_Colorado, Blackmon (14).
|Arizona
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|8
|1
|San Francisco
|431
|000
|23x
|—
|13
|14
|0
Keuchel, Uceta (3), Weaver (6), C.Smith (7), C.Kelly (8) and C.Kelly, Varsho; Webb, Y.Marte (7), González (9) and Bart. W_Webb 8-3. L_Keuchel 2-7. HRs_San Francisco, Bart (5), Mercedes (1), Estrada (9).
