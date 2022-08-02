NATIONAL LEAGUE

Colorado0201002005122
San Diego00031342x13191

Feltner, Bird (4), Stephenson (7), Blach (7) and Serven; Darvish, Crismatt (7), Hill (8), Baez (9) and Nola. W_Darvish 10-4. L_Bird 1-3. HRs_Colorado, Grichuk (10), Rodgers (10). San Diego, Grisham (12), Cronenworth (10).

Cincinnati200000000232
Miami000001000151

Ashcraft, A.Díaz (9) and Kolozsvary; Garrett, Brazoban (6), Bender (8), Scott (9) and Fortes. W_Ashcraft 5-2. L_Garrett 2-5. Sv_A.Díaz (4).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you