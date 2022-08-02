NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Colorado
|020
|100
|200
|—
|5
|12
|2
|San Diego
|000
|313
|42x
|—
|13
|19
|1
Feltner, Bird (4), Stephenson (7), Blach (7) and Serven; Darvish, Crismatt (7), Hill (8), Baez (9) and Nola. W_Darvish 10-4. L_Bird 1-3. HRs_Colorado, Grichuk (10), Rodgers (10). San Diego, Grisham (12), Cronenworth (10).
|Cincinnati
|200
|000
|000
|—
|2
|3
|2
|Miami
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|5
|1
Ashcraft, A.Díaz (9) and Kolozsvary; Garrett, Brazoban (6), Bender (8), Scott (9) and Fortes. W_Ashcraft 5-2. L_Garrett 2-5. Sv_A.Díaz (4).
