AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Texas
|010
|330
|201
|—
|10
|13
|0
|Detroit
|012
|120
|000
|—
|6
|8
|2
M.Pérez, G.Anderson (5), Ragans (8), W.Smith (9) and Heim; Faedo, Cisnero (5), Holton (6), Bristo (8) and J.Rogers. W_G.Anderson 1-0. L_Faedo 1-3. HRs_Texas, Jung (12). Detroit, J.Rogers (6), Ibáñez (2).
|Cleveland
|000
|102
|200
|—
|5
|11
|0
|Baltimore
|250
|010
|00x
|—
|8
|11
|0
Quantrill, Morgan (5), Karinchak (6), Hentges (7), Clase (8) and Zunino; Gibson, Baker (6), Coulombe (7), Cano (7), Bautista (9) and Rutschman. W_Gibson 7-3. L_Quantrill 2-4. Sv_Bautista (14).
|Minnesota
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|6
|0
|Houston
|032
|000
|00x
|—
|5
|5
|1
Ryan, Sands (5), Moran (7), Jax (8) and Vázquez; Bielak, P.Maton (6), Stanek (8), R.Montero (9) and C.Salazar. W_Bielak 2-2. L_Ryan 7-2. HRs_Houston, Bregman (7), McCormick (4).
|Los Angeles
|100
|200
|000
|—
|3
|5
|1
|Chicago
|100
|501
|00x
|—
|7
|11
|0
Ty.Anderson, Silseth (5), Bachman (7), Loup (8) and Wallach, Thaiss; Giolito, R.López (6), Bummer (8), Graveman (8) and Zavala. W_Giolito 4-4. L_Ty.Anderson 2-1. HRs_Los Angeles, Ta.Ward (5), Ohtani (13). Chicago, R.González (3).
|New York
|303
|100
|102
|—
|10
|12
|2
|Seattle
|000
|020
|000
|—
|2
|8
|1
Cortes, M.King (6), Weber (8) and Trevino; Gilbert, Gott (5), Saucedo (6), McCaughan (7) and T.Murphy, Raleigh. W_Cortes 5-2. L_Gilbert 3-3. HRs_New York, Volpe (8), G.Allen (1), Judge (18).
INTERLEAGUE
|Milwaukee
|200
|000
|000
|—
|2
|4
|1
|Toronto
|421
|000
|00x
|—
|7
|14
|0
Houser, B.Wilson (5), Milner (7), Cousins (8) and Willi.Contreras; Kikuchi, Pearson (6), Cimber (8), Mayza (8), Y.García (9) and Kirk. W_Kikuchi 6-2. L_Houser 1-1. HRs_Milwaukee, Willi.Contreras (6).
|Cincinnati
|010
|011
|510
|—
|9
|12
|0
|Boston
|000
|000
|305
|—
|8
|14
|2
Lively, Young (6), F.Cruz (7), B.Farmer (8), E.Salazar (9), Alex.Díaz (9) and T.Stephenson; Bello, Garza (5), Jo.Rodríguez (6), Sherriff (7) and McGuire. W_Lively 3-2. L_Bello 3-3. Sv_Alex.Díaz (13). HRs_Cincinnati, Barrero (2).
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|5
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|001
|01x
|—
|2
|5
|0
Greinke, C.Hernández (6), Cuas (7), A.Chapman (8), Wittgren (8) and Perez; Mikolas, Gallegos (9) and Wills.Contreras. W_Mikolas 4-1. L_C.Hernández 0-2. Sv_Gallegos (7).
|Atlanta
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
|4
|1
|Oakland
|000
|010
|001
|—
|2
|5
|0
Elder, Minter (8), Iglesias (9) and S.Murphy; Sears, Pruitt (7), Moll (8), Fujinami (9) and Langeliers. W_Fujinami 2-5. L_Iglesias 1-2. HRs_Atlanta, Pillar (6).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|San Diego
|000
|110
|205
|—
|9
|11
|1
|Miami
|001
|201
|000
|—
|4
|10
|3
Weathers, D.Tapia (5), T.Hill (6), S.Wilson (7), N.Martinez (8), Honeywell Jr. (9) and G.Sánchez, Au.Nola; Alcantara, Scott (7), Chargois (8), Nardi (8), Floro (9), Hoeing (9) and Stallings, Fortes. W_N.Martinez 3-2. L_Floro 3-3. HRs_Miami, De La Cruz (7).
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|2
|0
|New York
|000
|100
|10x
|—
|2
|6
|0
R.Suárez, Brogdon (7), Y.Marte (8) and Realmuto; Senga, Ottavino (8), Robertson (9) and Álvarez. W_Senga 5-3. L_R.Suárez 0-2. Sv_Robertson (9). HRs_New York, Lindor (10).
|Colorado
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|8
|0
|Arizona
|300
|101
|00x
|—
|5
|6
|0
Freeland, Bard (6), Calvo (8) and E.Díaz; Gallen, McGough (7), Ginkel (9) and Moreno. W_Gallen 7-2. L_Freeland 4-6. HRs_Colorado, Jones (1). Arizona, K.Marte (8), Longoria (7), Carroll (9).
|Pittsburgh
|100
|010
|000
|—
|2
|6
|0
|San Francisco
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|5
|1
Oviedo, Moreta (5), Hernandez (6), Holderman (7), Bednar (9) and Delay; Brebbia, Manaea (1), R.Walker (5), S.Alexander (6), Junis (7), Ta.Rogers (9) and Bailey. W_Moreta 2-1. L_Manaea 2-3. Sv_Bednar (10). HRs_Pittsburgh, Joe (6).
|Washington
|001
|000
|200
|—
|3
|6
|2
|Los Angeles
|013
|000
|23x
|—
|9
|13
|0
Irvin, Machado (6), M.Thompson (8) and K.Ruiz; Gonsolin, Vesia (7), Phillips (7), Bruihl (9) and A.Barnes. W_Gonsolin 3-1. L_Irvin 1-3. HRs_Washington, K.Ruiz (5). Los Angeles, Heyward (6), J.Martinez (12), F.Freeman (10).
