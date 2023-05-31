AMERICAN LEAGUE

Texas01033020110130
Detroit012120000682

M.Pérez, G.Anderson (5), Ragans (8), W.Smith (9) and Heim; Faedo, Cisnero (5), Holton (6), Bristo (8) and J.Rogers. W_G.Anderson 1-0. L_Faedo 1-3. HRs_Texas, Jung (12). Detroit, J.Rogers (6), Ibáñez (2).

Cleveland0001022005110
Baltimore25001000x8110

Quantrill, Morgan (5), Karinchak (6), Hentges (7), Clase (8) and Zunino; Gibson, Baker (6), Coulombe (7), Cano (7), Bautista (9) and Rutschman. W_Gibson 7-3. L_Quantrill 2-4. Sv_Bautista (14).

Minnesota000010000160
Houston03200000x551

Ryan, Sands (5), Moran (7), Jax (8) and Vázquez; Bielak, P.Maton (6), Stanek (8), R.Montero (9) and C.Salazar. W_Bielak 2-2. L_Ryan 7-2. HRs_Houston, Bregman (7), McCormick (4).

Los Angeles100200000351
Chicago10050100x7110

Ty.Anderson, Silseth (5), Bachman (7), Loup (8) and Wallach, Thaiss; Giolito, R.López (6), Bummer (8), Graveman (8) and Zavala. W_Giolito 4-4. L_Ty.Anderson 2-1. HRs_Los Angeles, Ta.Ward (5), Ohtani (13). Chicago, R.González (3).

New York30310010210122
Seattle000020000281

Cortes, M.King (6), Weber (8) and Trevino; Gilbert, Gott (5), Saucedo (6), McCaughan (7) and T.Murphy, Raleigh. W_Cortes 5-2. L_Gilbert 3-3. HRs_New York, Volpe (8), G.Allen (1), Judge (18).

INTERLEAGUE

Milwaukee200000000241
Toronto42100000x7140

Houser, B.Wilson (5), Milner (7), Cousins (8) and Willi.Contreras; Kikuchi, Pearson (6), Cimber (8), Mayza (8), Y.García (9) and Kirk. W_Kikuchi 6-2. L_Houser 1-1. HRs_Milwaukee, Willi.Contreras (6).

Cincinnati0100115109120
Boston0000003058142

Lively, Young (6), F.Cruz (7), B.Farmer (8), E.Salazar (9), Alex.Díaz (9) and T.Stephenson; Bello, Garza (5), Jo.Rodríguez (6), Sherriff (7) and McGuire. W_Lively 3-2. L_Bello 3-3. Sv_Alex.Díaz (13). HRs_Cincinnati, Barrero (2).

Kansas City000000001150
St. Louis00000101x250

Greinke, C.Hernández (6), Cuas (7), A.Chapman (8), Wittgren (8) and Perez; Mikolas, Gallegos (9) and Wills.Contreras. W_Mikolas 4-1. L_C.Hernández 0-2. Sv_Gallegos (7).

Atlanta001000000141
Oakland000010001250

Elder, Minter (8), Iglesias (9) and S.Murphy; Sears, Pruitt (7), Moll (8), Fujinami (9) and Langeliers. W_Fujinami 2-5. L_Iglesias 1-2. HRs_Atlanta, Pillar (6).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

San Diego0001102059111
Miami0012010004103

Weathers, D.Tapia (5), T.Hill (6), S.Wilson (7), N.Martinez (8), Honeywell Jr. (9) and G.Sánchez, Au.Nola; Alcantara, Scott (7), Chargois (8), Nardi (8), Floro (9), Hoeing (9) and Stallings, Fortes. W_N.Martinez 3-2. L_Floro 3-3. HRs_Miami, De La Cruz (7).

Philadelphia000000000020
New York00010010x260

R.Suárez, Brogdon (7), Y.Marte (8) and Realmuto; Senga, Ottavino (8), Robertson (9) and Álvarez. W_Senga 5-3. L_R.Suárez 0-2. Sv_Robertson (9). HRs_New York, Lindor (10).

Colorado000000001180
Arizona30010100x560

Freeland, Bard (6), Calvo (8) and E.Díaz; Gallen, McGough (7), Ginkel (9) and Moreno. W_Gallen 7-2. L_Freeland 4-6. HRs_Colorado, Jones (1). Arizona, K.Marte (8), Longoria (7), Carroll (9).

Pittsburgh100010000260
San Francisco100000000151

Oviedo, Moreta (5), Hernandez (6), Holderman (7), Bednar (9) and Delay; Brebbia, Manaea (1), R.Walker (5), S.Alexander (6), Junis (7), Ta.Rogers (9) and Bailey. W_Moreta 2-1. L_Manaea 2-3. Sv_Bednar (10). HRs_Pittsburgh, Joe (6).

Washington001000200362
Los Angeles01300023x9130

Irvin, Machado (6), M.Thompson (8) and K.Ruiz; Gonsolin, Vesia (7), Phillips (7), Bruihl (9) and A.Barnes. W_Gonsolin 3-1. L_Irvin 1-3. HRs_Washington, K.Ruiz (5). Los Angeles, Heyward (6), J.Martinez (12), F.Freeman (10).

