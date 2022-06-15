AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|7
|2
|New York
|000
|200
|00x
|—
|2
|5
|0
Kluber, L.Bard (7), Faucher (8) and Mejía; Cole, Wa.Peralta (7), M.King (7), Holmes (9) and Trevino. W_Cole 6-1. L_Kluber 3-3. Sv_Holmes (10).
|Baltimore
|002
|121
|000
|—
|6
|8
|0
|Toronto
|001
|201
|010
|—
|5
|10
|0
Lyles, Bautista (6), Tate (7), C.Pérez (8), J.López (8) and Chirinos; Kikuchi, T.Richards (5), Thornton (6), Mayza (9) and Moreno, Kirk. W_Lyles 4-5. L_Kikuchi 2-3. Sv_J.López (9). HRs_Baltimore, Mountcastle (10), Hays (8). Toronto, Chapman (8).
|Oakland
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
|4
|1
|Boston
|111
|300
|00x
|—
|6
|10
|0
Koenig, Oller (5), Trivino (7), Pruitt (8) and Murphy; Pivetta, P.Valdez (9) and Vázquez. W_Pivetta 6-5. L_Koenig 0-2. HRs_Oakland, Vogt (3). Boston, J.Martinez (8), Devers (15).
|Chicago
|020
|021
|000
|—
|5
|12
|1
|Detroit
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|9
|0
Cease, Lambert (6), J.Kelly (8), R.López (9) and McGuire; Hutchison, Wi.Peralta (5), T.Alexander (6), Vest (8), G.Soto (9) and Barnhart. W_Cease 5-3. L_Hutchison 0-4.
|Houston
|000
|000
|040
|—
|4
|5
|0
|Texas
|001
|200
|000
|—
|3
|8
|1
Urquidy, B.Abreu (7), Montero (8), Pressly (9) and J.Castro; Dunning, Bush (7), J.King (8), D.Santana (8), G.Richards (9) and Huff. W_B.Abreu 4-0. L_J.King 1-3. Sv_Pressly (12). HRs_Houston, Tucker (12). Texas, Lowe (8).
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|4
|0
|Seattle
|000
|220
|10x
|—
|5
|6
|0
Ryan, Tr.Megill (5), Moran (7) and Jeffers; Gilbert, E.Swanson (7), D.Castillo (8), Festa (9) and Raleigh. W_Gilbert 7-2. L_Ryan 5-3. HRs_Seattle, E.Suárez (12), France (10).
INTERLEAGUE
|Cleveland
|002
|001
|000
|1
|—
|4
|12
|1
|Colorado
|001
|000
|200
|0
|—
|3
|9
|1
(10 innings)
Bieber, Morgan (7), Shaw (9), Clase (10) and Hedges; Senzatela, Chacín (7), Colomé (8), D.Bard (9), Stephenson (10) and Serven. W_Shaw 2-0. L_Stephenson 0-1. Sv_Clase (12). HRs_Colorado, Blackmon (10).
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|020
|—
|2
|8
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|003
|01x
|—
|4
|5
|1
Bubic, Coleman (6), Mengden (7), Staumont (8), S.Barlow (8) and S.Perez; L.Webb, Ty.Rogers (8), Doval (9) and Wynns. W_L.Webb 6-2. L_Bubic 0-4. Sv_Doval (9).
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|3
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|100
|01x
|—
|2
|3
|1
Syndergaard, Quijada (5), Wantz (7) and Stassi; Gonsolin, Ferguson (7), Dan.Hudson (8), Kimbrel (9) and W.Smith. W_Gonsolin 8-0. L_Syndergaard 4-5. Sv_Kimbrel (12). HRs_Los Angeles, Betts (17).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|7
|4
|St. Louis
|002
|100
|00x
|—
|3
|7
|0
Brubaker, Beede (6) and Delay; Liberatore, VerHagen (6), G.Cabrera (7), Helsley (8), Gallegos (9) and Molina. W_Liberatore 2-1. L_Brubaker 0-7. Sv_Gallegos (9). HRs_Pittsburgh, Chang (1). St. Louis, Goldschmidt (16).
|Atlanta
|115
|002
|001
|—
|10
|13
|0
|Washington
|003
|001
|000
|—
|4
|7
|0
Fried, O'Day (6), Stephens (7) and d'Arnaud; Tetreault, A.Machado (5), R.Garrett (7), F.Perez (9) and Adams. W_Fried 7-2. L_Tetreault 0-1. Sv_Stephens (2). HRs_Atlanta, D.Swanson (9), d'Arnaud (8), Ozuna (12), Arcia (2), Harris II (2).
|Miami
|400
|000
|403
|—
|11
|11
|0
|Philadelphia
|001
|340
|010
|—
|9
|13
|2
Tr.Rogers, Floro (4), Bleier (5), Bass (7), Okert (8), Scott (9) and Stallings, Fortes; Eflin, Familia (7), Domínguez (7), Hand (8), Knebel (9), Bellatti (9) and Realmuto. W_Okert 3-0. L_Knebel 2-5. Sv_Scott (5). HRs_Miami, Aguilar (9), Av.García (4), Stallings (2), Chisholm Jr. (13). Philadelphia, Hoskins (13).
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|3
|0
|New York
|300
|010
|00x
|—
|4
|8
|1
Houser, Suter (5), Kelley (7) and Narváez; Bassitt, D.Smith (9) and Nido. W_Bassitt 5-4. L_Houser 3-7.
|Pittsburgh
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|1
|1
|St. Louis
|340
|002
|00x
|—
|9
|14
|2
B.Wilson, Banda (6), Hembree (7), Bednar (8) and M.Perez; Mikolas, Naughton (9) and Knizner. W_Mikolas 5-4. L_B.Wilson 0-4. HRs_St. Louis, Edman (7), Goldschmidt (16).
|San Diego
|000
|004
|611
|—
|12
|15
|0
|Chicago
|102
|110
|000
|—
|5
|10
|1
Manaea, Tyler (5), Crismatt (7), Kerr (9) and Alfaro; Hendricks, C.Martin (6), Effross (6), Givens (7), Hughes (7), Stout (8) and Wills.Contreras. W_Tyler 1-0. L_Effross 1-2. HRs_San Diego, Voit (7), Alfaro (4). Chicago, Wills.Contreras (12).
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|000
|122
|—
|5
|13
|2
|Arizona
|000
|000
|000
|120
|—
|3
|5
|0
(12 innings)
Mahle, Alex.Díaz (10), Cessa (11), Kuhnel (12) and A.Garcia, Okey; Davies, Ramirez (8), Mantiply (9), Melancon (10), Kennedy (11), Poppen (12) and C.Kelly, Varsho. W_Cessa 3-1. L_Poppen 1-1. Sv_Kuhnel (1).
