AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Detroit
|000
|300
|200
|—
|5
|11
|0
|New York
|010
|000
|020
|—
|3
|10
|1
Manning, Barnes (5), Fulmer (6), Vest (7), R.García (8), A.Haase (9) and Barnhart, E.Haase, D.De La Cruz; Bañuelos, King (4), M.Castro (5), Marinaccio (6), J.Brito (7) and Higashioka, Seigler. W_Manning 1-1. L_Bañuelos 0-1. Sv_A.Haase (1). HRs_Detroit, Cabrera (0), Baddoo (0).
|Baltimore
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|6
|2
|Toronto
|000
|020
|00x
|—
|2
|5
|1
Wells, Lakins Sr. (4), C.Pérez (6), Ellis (7) and Nottingham, Taylor; Manoah, Cimber (5), Merryweather (6), Stripling (7), Y.García (8), Romano (9) and D.Jansen, Moreno. W_Cimber 1-0. L_Lakins Sr. 0-1. Sv_Romano (1).
INTERLEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|1
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|010
|00x
|—
|1
|8
|1
Kluber, Springs (6), Adam (7), Kittredge (8) and Mejía, R.Alvarez; Elder, Newcomb (5), K.Jansen (6), W.Smith (7), Ferguson (8), Minter (8), T.Riley (9) and Contreras, R.Estrada. W_Newcomb 1-0. L_Kluber 0-2. Sv_T.Riley (1).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|St. Louis
|002
|000
|032
|—
|7
|13
|0
|Miami
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|2
|0
Matz, Gallegos (7), Woodford (8), A.Ruiz (9) and Molina, Knizner, Stauss; E.Hernandez, Armstrong (2), Bleier (3), T.Rogers (4), Poteet (8) and Stallings, Henry, J.Estrada. W_Matz 1-1. L_Bleier 0-3.
|Pittsburgh
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
|5
|2
|Philadelphia
|120
|000
|20x
|—
|5
|8
|0
Z.Thompson, Banda (5), Fletcher (6), Eickhoff (7) and R.Pérez, T.Davis; Eflin, Bellatti (4), Nelson (5), Hand (6), Brogdon (7), Familia (8), Jones (9) and Realmuto, Fitch. W_Eflin 2-0. L_Z.Thompson 1-1. HRs_Philadelphia, Schwarber (0).
|New York
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|3
|1
|Washington
|081
|311
|00x
|—
|14
|20
|1
Walker, Holderman (2), Orze (4), Claudio (5), Rodríguez (6), Peña (7) and McCann, Senger; Fedde, Murphy (5), M.Thompson (6), J.Rogers (8) and K.Ruiz, Adams, Acosta. W_Fedde 1-0. L_Walker 0-1. HRs_Washington, K.Ruiz (0), A.Escobar (0), N.Cruz (0), Franco (0), Thomas (0).
