AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Baltimore
|000
|030
|001
|—
|4
|8
|1
|New York
|200
|110
|31x
|—
|8
|7
|0
Gibson, Vespi (7), B.Baker (7), Zimmermann (8) and McCann; Schmidt, Marinaccio (6), W.Peralta (7), Kahnle (8), A.Abreu (9) and Trevino. W_Schmidt 4-6. L_Gibson 8-6. HRs_Baltimore, A.Hicks (6), Frazier (10). New York, Torres (13), Trevino (4).
|Texas
|030
|100
|200
|—
|6
|10
|1
|Boston
|100
|000
|010
|—
|2
|10
|1
Dunning, G.Anderson (7), Burke (7), Sborz (8), W.Smith (9) and Garver; Bernardino, Ort (2), C.Murphy (3), Garza (6), Walter (8), Tay.Scott (9) and C.Wong. W_Dunning 8-1. L_Ort 1-2. Sv_W.Smith (15). HRs_Texas, Garver (4).
|Kansas City
|000
|200
|001
|—
|3
|5
|0
|Minnesota
|103
|020
|30x
|—
|9
|10
|1
Greinke, Wittgren (6), Heasley (8) and Perez; Maeda, Ortega (8), J.López (9) and Vázquez. W_Maeda 2-5. L_Greinke 1-9. HRs_Kansas City, Witt Jr. (13). Minnesota, Kepler (12), Solano (4), Buxton (15).
INTERLEAGUE
|Philadelphia
|010
|000
|110
|—
|3
|6
|1
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
|6
|1
Nola, Alvarado (8), Kimbrel (9) and Realmuto; Eflin, Beeks (8) and Bethancourt. W_Nola 8-5. L_Eflin 9-4. Sv_Kimbrel (13). HRs_Tampa Bay, Franco (10).
|Colorado
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|3
|1
|Houston
|001
|020
|10x
|—
|4
|13
|0
Freeland, Hollowell (7), Abad (8) and E.Díaz; Bielak, Martinez (8), Stanek (9) and Diaz. W_Bielak 4-4. L_Freeland 4-9. HRs_Colorado, Bryant (6). Houston, Kessinger (1).
|Seattle
|111
|001
|020
|—
|6
|13
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|5
|1
Gilbert, and T.Murphy; Winn, Manaea (5), Junis (7) and Bailey. W_Gilbert 6-5. L_Winn 0-2. HRs_Seattle, Ford (7), Pollock (5).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Cincinnati
|203
|101
|010
|—
|8
|16
|0
|Washington
|001
|012
|000
|—
|4
|7
|0
Kennedy, Cruz (6), A.Young (7), Duarte (8), Sims (9) and Casali, Maile; Corbin, C.Abbott (6), Ferrer (9) and R.Adams. W_Kennedy 1-0. L_Corbin 5-10. Sv_Sims (1). HRs_Cincinnati, Senzel (6), India (13).
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|002
|—
|2
|9
|1
|Miami
|301
|300
|44x
|—
|15
|19
|0
Wainwright, Romero (4), Romero (5), G.Cabrera (6), Naile (7), Burleson (8) and Knizner, Wills.Contreras; Luzardo, Okert (7), Lindgren (8), Stallings (9) and Fortes. W_Luzardo 7-5. L_Wainwright 3-4. HRs_Miami, J.Sánchez (8), Cooper (11).
|Chicago
|011
|020
|020
|01
|—
|7
|13
|1
|Milwaukee
|000
|011
|022
|00
|—
|6
|11
|0
(11 innings)
Hendricks, Merryweather (7), Leiter Jr. (8), Alzolay (8), Palencia (10) and Amaya; Miley, Wilson (6), Milner (8), Bukauskas (9), Peguero (10), Andrews (11) and Willi.Contreras. W_Palencia 1-0. L_Andrews 0-1. HRs_Chicago, Swanson (10).
|New York
|000
|310
|211
|—
|8
|8
|0
|Arizona
|100
|210
|001
|—
|5
|8
|0
Scherzer, B.Raley (7), Ottavino (8), Dr.Smith (9), Robertson (9) and Alvarez; Davies, K.Nelson (6), M.Castro (7), A.Adams (8), J.Ruiz (8) and C.Kelly. W_Scherzer 8-2. L_M.Castro 4-3. Sv_Robertson (12). HRs_New York, S.Marte (5), Nimmo (13), Alvarez (14). Arizona, Carroll (18), C.Walker (17), Gurriel Jr. (14).
