AMERICAN LEAGUE

Seattle0007010008100
Tampa Bay000000400493

Gilbert, Koch (6), E.Swanson (8), Muñoz (9) and Murphy; Wisler, Fleming (3), Sanders (5), Adam (7), Raley (8), Guerra (9) and Zunino, Pinto. W_Gilbert 3-0. L_Fleming 2-2. HRs_Tampa Bay, Pinto (1), W.Franco (4).

Baltimore000003140871
New York00312042x12130

Lyles, Baker (5), Fry (7), A.Wells (7) and Chirinos; L.Severino, Holmes (7), Luetge (8), Loáisiga (8), A.Chapman (9) and Higashioka. W_L.Severino 2-0. L_Lyles 1-2. HRs_Baltimore, Santander (2), Hays (2). New York, Rizzo (8), Gallo (1), Judge (4).

Boston0001000400590
Toronto0011000031681

(10 innings)

Pivetta, Sawamura (5), A.Davis (6), Brasier (7), H.Robles (8), Diekman (9), M.Barnes (9), Strahm (10) and Vázquez; Gausman, T.Richards (7), Y.García (8), Phelps (8), Borucki (9), Romano (10) and Collins, Heineman, Kirk. W_Romano 1-1. L_M.Barnes 0-1. HRs_Toronto, Springer (4).

Kansas City000204000660
Chicago000000000052

Lynch, Clarke (7), Singer (8) and S.Perez; Keuchel, R.López (5), Crick (6), Foster (7), A.Severino (9) and Grandal, McGuire. W_Lynch 2-1. L_Keuchel 1-2.

Detroit000001030481
Minnesota010200002550

Rodriguez, Lange (7), Fulmer (8), G.Soto (9) and Barnhart, Haase; Paddack, Duffey (6), Thielbar (7), Pagán (8), Jax (9) and Jeffers. W_Jax 1-0. L_G.Soto 1-1. HRs_Detroit, Báez (2). Minnesota, Kepler (2).

Houston010301000560
Texas010000000130

Odorizzi, B.Taylor (7), Montero (7), Neris (9) and Maldonado; Hearn, A.Abreu (6), Burke (7), D.Santana (9) and Heim. W_Odorizzi 1-2. L_Hearn 0-2. HRs_Houston, Tucker (3). Texas, Ad.García (3).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Milwaukee20002600212141
Pittsburgh0100301218132

Woodruff, Suter (5), Milner (7), Ureña (7), Hader (9) and Narváez; M.Keller, Fletcher (5), Hembree (6), B.Sulser (7), Sa.Howard (9) and R.Pérez. W_Suter 1-0. L_Fletcher 0-1. Sv_Hader (9). HRs_Milwaukee, Adames (4).

San Diego0018000009123
Cincinnati010220001680

Musgrove, S.Wilson (7), Lu.García (8), Suarez (9) and Au.Nola; Sanmartin, Hoffman (4), Diaz (6), Strickland (7), B.Farmer (8) and A.Garcia. W_Musgrove 3-0. L_Sanmartin 0-3. HRs_San Diego, Kim (2), Hosmer (1). Cincinnati, Senzel (1).

Colorado000001011362
Philadelphia03040300x10110

Márquez, Chacín (4), Lawrence (6), Gilbreath (8) and Nuñez; Eflin, Nelson (7), Bellatti (8), Jones (9) and Realmuto, Stubbs. W_Eflin 1-1. L_Márquez 0-1. HRs_Colorado, Blackmon (4). Philadelphia, Herrera (1).

Miami000301010590
Washington000100010281

Alcantara, C.Sulser (7), Bleier (8), Bender (9) and Stallings; Gray, Voth (6), Arano (7), A.Machado (8), Ramírez (9) and K.Ruiz. W_Alcantara 2-0. L_Gray 2-2. Sv_Bender (3). HRs_Miami, Wendle (1).

Chicago001000000141
Atlanta01002000x361

Stroman, Roberts (7), Rucker (8) and Contreras; Fried, W.Smith (7), Matzek (8), Jansen (9) and d'Arnaud. W_Fried 2-2. L_Stroman 0-3. Sv_Jansen (5). HRs_Chicago, Happ (2). Atlanta, Demeritte (1).

New York002000001380
St. Louis000000000030

Bassitt, Dr.Smith (7), Ottavino (8), Ed.Díaz (9) and McCann; Hicks, Pallante (3), Wittgren (6), Naughton (6), Whitley (8), Brooks (9) and Knizner. W_Bassitt 3-1. L_Hicks 1-2. Sv_Ed.Díaz (3).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you