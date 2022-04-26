AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Seattle
|000
|701
|000
|—
|8
|10
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|400
|—
|4
|9
|3
Gilbert, Koch (6), E.Swanson (8), Muñoz (9) and Murphy; Wisler, Fleming (3), Sanders (5), Adam (7), Raley (8), Guerra (9) and Zunino, Pinto. W_Gilbert 3-0. L_Fleming 2-2. HRs_Tampa Bay, Pinto (1), W.Franco (4).
|Baltimore
|000
|003
|140
|—
|8
|7
|1
|New York
|003
|120
|42x
|—
|12
|13
|0
Lyles, Baker (5), Fry (7), A.Wells (7) and Chirinos; L.Severino, Holmes (7), Luetge (8), Loáisiga (8), A.Chapman (9) and Higashioka. W_L.Severino 2-0. L_Lyles 1-2. HRs_Baltimore, Santander (2), Hays (2). New York, Rizzo (8), Gallo (1), Judge (4).
|Boston
|000
|100
|040
|0
|—
|5
|9
|0
|Toronto
|001
|100
|003
|1
|—
|6
|8
|1
(10 innings)
Pivetta, Sawamura (5), A.Davis (6), Brasier (7), H.Robles (8), Diekman (9), M.Barnes (9), Strahm (10) and Vázquez; Gausman, T.Richards (7), Y.García (8), Phelps (8), Borucki (9), Romano (10) and Collins, Heineman, Kirk. W_Romano 1-1. L_M.Barnes 0-1. HRs_Toronto, Springer (4).
|Kansas City
|000
|204
|000
|—
|6
|6
|0
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|5
|2
Lynch, Clarke (7), Singer (8) and S.Perez; Keuchel, R.López (5), Crick (6), Foster (7), A.Severino (9) and Grandal, McGuire. W_Lynch 2-1. L_Keuchel 1-2.
|Detroit
|000
|001
|030
|—
|4
|8
|1
|Minnesota
|010
|200
|002
|—
|5
|5
|0
Rodriguez, Lange (7), Fulmer (8), G.Soto (9) and Barnhart, Haase; Paddack, Duffey (6), Thielbar (7), Pagán (8), Jax (9) and Jeffers. W_Jax 1-0. L_G.Soto 1-1. HRs_Detroit, Báez (2). Minnesota, Kepler (2).
|Houston
|010
|301
|000
|—
|5
|6
|0
|Texas
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
|3
|0
Odorizzi, B.Taylor (7), Montero (7), Neris (9) and Maldonado; Hearn, A.Abreu (6), Burke (7), D.Santana (9) and Heim. W_Odorizzi 1-2. L_Hearn 0-2. HRs_Houston, Tucker (3). Texas, Ad.García (3).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Milwaukee
|200
|026
|002
|—
|12
|14
|1
|Pittsburgh
|010
|030
|121
|—
|8
|13
|2
Woodruff, Suter (5), Milner (7), Ureña (7), Hader (9) and Narváez; M.Keller, Fletcher (5), Hembree (6), B.Sulser (7), Sa.Howard (9) and R.Pérez. W_Suter 1-0. L_Fletcher 0-1. Sv_Hader (9). HRs_Milwaukee, Adames (4).
|San Diego
|001
|800
|000
|—
|9
|12
|3
|Cincinnati
|010
|220
|001
|—
|6
|8
|0
Musgrove, S.Wilson (7), Lu.García (8), Suarez (9) and Au.Nola; Sanmartin, Hoffman (4), Diaz (6), Strickland (7), B.Farmer (8) and A.Garcia. W_Musgrove 3-0. L_Sanmartin 0-3. HRs_San Diego, Kim (2), Hosmer (1). Cincinnati, Senzel (1).
|Colorado
|000
|001
|011
|—
|3
|6
|2
|Philadelphia
|030
|403
|00x
|—
|10
|11
|0
Márquez, Chacín (4), Lawrence (6), Gilbreath (8) and Nuñez; Eflin, Nelson (7), Bellatti (8), Jones (9) and Realmuto, Stubbs. W_Eflin 1-1. L_Márquez 0-1. HRs_Colorado, Blackmon (4). Philadelphia, Herrera (1).
|Miami
|000
|301
|010
|—
|5
|9
|0
|Washington
|000
|100
|010
|—
|2
|8
|1
Alcantara, C.Sulser (7), Bleier (8), Bender (9) and Stallings; Gray, Voth (6), Arano (7), A.Machado (8), Ramírez (9) and K.Ruiz. W_Alcantara 2-0. L_Gray 2-2. Sv_Bender (3). HRs_Miami, Wendle (1).
|Chicago
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
|4
|1
|Atlanta
|010
|020
|00x
|—
|3
|6
|1
Stroman, Roberts (7), Rucker (8) and Contreras; Fried, W.Smith (7), Matzek (8), Jansen (9) and d'Arnaud. W_Fried 2-2. L_Stroman 0-3. Sv_Jansen (5). HRs_Chicago, Happ (2). Atlanta, Demeritte (1).
|New York
|002
|000
|001
|—
|3
|8
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|3
|0
Bassitt, Dr.Smith (7), Ottavino (8), Ed.Díaz (9) and McCann; Hicks, Pallante (3), Wittgren (6), Naughton (6), Whitley (8), Brooks (9) and Knizner. W_Bassitt 3-1. L_Hicks 1-2. Sv_Ed.Díaz (3).
