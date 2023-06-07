AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|4
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|320
|20x
|—
|7
|7
|0
Varland, Pagán (7) and Vázquez; Eflin, Beeks (7), Diekman (9) and Bethancourt. W_Eflin 8-1. L_Varland 3-2. HRs_Tampa Bay, L.Raley (11), Siri (11).
|Chicago
|001
|020
|000
|—
|3
|7
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|101
|—
|2
|3
|0
Giolito, J.Kelly (7), Graveman (8), Hendriks (9) and Zavala; Schmidt, Kahnle (7), Cordero (8), A.Abreu (9) and Trevino. W_Giolito 5-4. L_Schmidt 2-6. Sv_Hendriks (1). HRs_Chicago, Zavala (4). New York, Donaldson (4).
|Houston
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|4
|2
|Toronto
|002
|100
|02x
|—
|5
|5
|0
H.Brown, P.Maton (7), R.Montero (8) and Maldonado; Gausman, E.Swanson (8), Richards (9) and Kirk. W_Gausman 5-3. L_H.Brown 5-3. HRs_Houston, Dubón (2). Toronto, Springer (9), Varsho (11), Bichette (13).
|Boston
|000
|001
|040
|—
|5
|10
|0
|Cleveland
|200
|000
|020
|—
|4
|10
|1
Paxton, Martin (8), Jansen (9) and McGuire, C.Wong; Bieber, Hentges (6), De Los Santos (8), Sandlin (8), Karinchak (8), Morgan (9) and Zunino, Fry. W_Paxton 2-1. L_De Los Santos 2-1. Sv_Jansen (13).
INTERLEAGUE
|Kansas City
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|5
|3
|Miami
|000
|050
|10x
|—
|6
|7
|0
Greinke, Kowar (5), Cuas (7), Wittgren (8) and Perez; Luzardo, Scott (8), Hoeing (9) and Fortes. W_Luzardo 5-4. L_Greinke 1-6. HRs_Miami, J.Sánchez (5).
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|3
|1
|Philadelphia
|100
|000
|00x
|—
|1
|3
|0
T.Alexander, Cisnero (4), Holton (5), Vest (7) and J.Rogers; T.Walker, Domínguez (8), Kimbrel (9) and Realmuto. W_T.Walker 5-3. L_T.Alexander 1-1. Sv_Kimbrel (9). HRs_Philadelphia, Schwarber (16).
|Oakland
|011
|003
|042
|—
|11
|15
|1
|Pittsburgh
|100
|010
|000
|—
|2
|6
|1
Kaprielian, Long (7), May (9) and Langeliers; Keller, Y.Ramirez (6), Hernandez (7), De Jong (8) and Hedges. W_Kaprielian 1-6. L_Keller 7-2. HRs_Oakland, Langeliers (8), Peterson (5), Rooker (12).
|Baltimore
|020
|000
|100
|0
|—
|3
|8
|0
|Milwaukee
|200
|000
|010
|1
|—
|4
|8
|0
(10 innings)
Gibson, Baumann (6), Coulombe (7), Cano (7), Bautista (9), Voth (10) and Rutschman; F.Peralta, Peguero (6), Payamps (7), Tr.Megill (8), D.Williams (9), Strzelecki (10) and Willi.Contreras. W_Strzelecki 3-4. L_Voth 1-2. HRs_Baltimore, A.Hicks (2), O'Hearn (3).
|St. Louis
|200
|002
|000
|—
|4
|7
|1
|Texas
|011
|310
|00x
|—
|6
|12
|1
Liberatore, VerHagen (5), Matz (6), Stratton (7) and Wills.Contreras; Dunning, Ragans (6), Sborz (7), W.Smith (9) and Garver. W_Dunning 5-1. L_Liberatore 1-2. Sv_W.Smith (11). HRs_St. Louis, Arenado (11), Wills.Contreras (7), J.Walker (3). Texas, N.Lowe (7), A.García (15).
|Chicago
|040
|000
|000
|—
|4
|8
|1
|Los Angeles
|000
|150
|10x
|—
|7
|5
|0
Wesneski, Hughes (5), Merryweather (5), J.Estrada (7), Fulmer (7) and Gomes; Ty.Anderson, Soriano (6), J.Webb (7), Devenski (7), Estévez (9) and Thaiss. W_Ty.Anderson 3-1. L_Hughes 0-3. Sv_Estévez (15). HRs_Los Angeles, Ohtani (16), Ta.Ward (7).
|Seattle
|001
|001
|020
|—
|4
|8
|0
|San Diego
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
|4
|0
Gilbert, A.Muñoz (8), Sewald (9) and Raleigh; Musgrove, Honeywell Jr. (6), Cosgrove (7), S.Wilson (8), Tapia (9) and Au.Nola, G.Sánchez. W_Gilbert 4-3. L_Honeywell Jr. 2-3. Sv_Sewald (12). HRs_Seattle, T.Hernández (10), Rodríguez (11).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Arizona
|100
|232
|200
|—
|10
|12
|0
|Washington
|400
|010
|000
|—
|5
|7
|2
Henry, J.Ruiz (5), McGough (7), K.Nelson (8), Ginkel (9) and Moreno; Irvin, E.Ramírez (5), Kuhl (5), Th.Ward (8) and K.Ruiz. W_J.Ruiz 2-1. L_E.Ramírez 2-3. HRs_Arizona, P.Smith (6). Washington, S.Garrett (2), Thomas (9).
|Los Angeles
|300
|500
|000
|—
|8
|8
|2
|Cincinnati
|300
|011
|103
|—
|9
|14
|0
Gonsolin, Almonte (6), Graterol (7), Phillips (8), Ferguson (9), S.Miller (9) and W.Smith; Weaver, Young (4), Cruz (6), Gibaut (8), Salazar (9) and Maile, Casali. W_Salazar 1-0. L_Ferguson 3-1. HRs_Los Angeles, J.Martinez (15), F.Freeman (11).
|New York
|004
|000
|000
|—
|4
|4
|1
|Atlanta
|010
|004
|01x
|—
|6
|10
|1
Carrasco, Dr.Smith (6), Brigham (7), Ottavino (8) and Narváez, Álvarez; Elder, Chavez (7), Minter (8), Iglesias (9) and S.Murphy. W_Elder 4-0. L_Dr.Smith 3-2. Sv_Iglesias (8). HRs_New York, Lindor (11), Alonso (22). Atlanta, Albies (13).
|San Francisco
|021
|050
|101
|—
|10
|14
|0
|Colorado
|000
|110
|200
|—
|4
|9
|0
Brebbia, R.Walker (2), Manaea (3), Jackson (7), S.Alexander (9) and Bailey; Lamet, Lambert (4), Bird (5), Hand (7), Johnson (8), Bard (9) and E.Díaz. W_R.Walker 2-0. L_Lamet 1-3.
