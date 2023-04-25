AMERICAN LEAGUE

Boston0340000108111
Baltimore0000100056110

Kluber, Winckowski (7), Ort (9), K.Jansen (9) and McGuire; Bradish, Baumann (3), Voth (6), C.Pérez (9) and Rutschman. W_Kluber 1-4. L_Bradish 1-1. Sv_K.Jansen (6). HRs_Boston, Ja.Duran (1). Baltimore, Mateo (4), Henderson (2), Mullins (3).

Houston0000500005110
Tampa Bay000000000050

Garcia, P.Maton (7), Montero (8), Pressly (9) and Maldonado; Rasmussen, Hembree (5), Poche (7), Beeks (8), Adam (9) and Mejía. W_Garcia 2-2. L_Rasmussen 3-2.

Chicago000000000040
Toronto03030100x7100

Clevinger, Banks (6) and Grandal, Zavala; Berríos, Pearson (8), Bass (9) and D.Jansen. W_Berríos 2-3. L_Clevinger 2-2. HRs_Toronto, D.Jansen (3).

New York100010000281
Minnesota00200400x681

Cortes, Marinaccio (6), N.Ramirez (7) and Trevino; Ryan, J.López (8), Jh.Duran (9) and Jeffers. W_Ryan 5-0. L_Cortes 3-1. HRs_Minnesota, Buxton (4), Larnach (3).

INTERLEAGUE

Colorado130001000581
Cleveland000001000160

Feltner, Suter (7), Lawrence (9) and E.Díaz; Battenfield, De Los Santos (5), Karinchak (7), Pilkington (8) and Zunino. W_Feltner 2-2. L_Battenfield 0-2. HRs_Colorado, Blackmon (2).

Texas1001310006101
Cincinnati00000016x7110

M.Pérez, J.Hernández (7), Ragans (8), Kennedy (8) and Heim; Weaver, Law (6), Sanmartin (8), A.Díaz (9) and Maile, T.Stephenson. W_Sanmartin 1-0. L_Kennedy 0-1. Sv_A.Díaz (3). HRs_Texas, N.Lowe (3), Semien (5), J.Smith (1).

Seattle000022100580
Philadelphia0000110013101

Gonzales, Brash (6), Speier (7), Topa (8), Sewald (9) and Raleigh; Falter, Brogdon (7), Y.Marte (8), Vasquez (9) and Realmuto. W_Gonzales 2-0. L_Falter 0-4. Sv_Sewald (7). HRs_Seattle, Kelenic (7), T.Hernández (6). Philadelphia, E.Sosa (3).

Detroit0400000004120
Milwaukee001101000350

Turnbull, Alexander (5), Englert (6), Foley (8) and Rogers; Lauer, Peguero (4), Payamps (7), Strzelecki (9) and W.Contreras. W_Englert 1-1. L_Lauer 3-2. Sv_Foley (2). HRs_Detroit, K.Carpenter (4). Milwaukee, Tellez (8).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Los Angeles200012030890
Pittsburgh1204000007123

Syndergaard, V.González (5), Phillips (6), Almonte (7), Ferguson (8), S.Miller (9) and A.Barnes; Oviedo, R.Stephenson (6), Hernandez (7), Holderman (8), Underwood Jr. (9) and Hedges, Delay. W_Almonte 2-0. L_Holderman 0-1. Sv_S.Miller (1). HRs_Los Angeles, C.Taylor (5). Pittsburgh, McCutchen (5).

Washington0110030005110
New York000000000051

Jos.Gray, M.Thompson (7) and Ruiz; Butto, Yacabonis (5), Hunter (7), Ottavino (9) and Álvarez. W_Jos.Gray 1-4. L_Butto 0-1. Sv_M.Thompson (1). HRs_Washington, Ruiz (2).

Miami0010000214100
Atlanta10030102x7100

Hoeing, Okert (4), Nardi (6), Smeltzer (7), Scott (8) and Fortes; Morton, Lee (8), McHugh (8), Chavez (9) and S.Murphy. W_Morton 3-2. L_Hoeing 0-1. HRs_Miami, Chisholm Jr. (4), Gurriel (2). Atlanta, Albies (7), E.Rosario (3).

San Diego000000000050
Chicago02000004x670

Snell, L.García (6), Weathers (7), S.Wilson (8), Kerr (8) and Au.Nola; Steele, Alzolay (6), Leiter Jr. (7), K.Thompson (8), Rucker (9) and Gomes. W_Steele 4-0. L_Snell 0-4. HRs_Chicago, Gomes (5).

