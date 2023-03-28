AMERICAN LEAGUE

Kansas City010001001351
Texas00000131x581

Singer, Sisk (6), Kriske (7), Wallace (8) and Melendez, Briceño; Pérez, Jon.Gray (6) and Heim, Huff. W_Jon.Gray 3-1. L_Kriske 0-1. HRs_Kansas City, Dozier (0), Massey (0).

INTERLEAGUE

New York000000000030
Washington01000020x370

Cortes, Mauricio (4), Cortes (5), Cordero (5), Abreu (6), Danish (7), Hamilton (7), D.García (8) and Trevino, Higashioka; Williams, Gore (5), Banda (8), T.Ward (9) and Ruiz, R.Adams. W_Williams 2-1. L_Cortes 0-2. Sv_T.Ward (1). HRs_Washington, Call (0).

Toronto220000100582
Philadelphia010400001680

Berríos, Mayza (4), Bash (4), Berríos (5), Kikuchi (6), Cimber (8), A.Hernandez (9) and Kirk, Ellison; Falter, Schultz (1), Falter (2), Soto (3), Garnett (4), Domínguez (4), Marte (5), Russell (6), J.Martinez (7), Zarbnisky (8), Barber (9) and Realmuto, Stubbs. W_Barber 1-0. L_A.Hernandez 0-2. HRs_Toronto, Bichette (0).

Atlanta1031101007130
Boston2100100105110

Morton, Segal (3), Shuster (4), Vodnik (6), McSteen (8), T.Riley (9) and d'Arnaud, Murphy, A.Martinez; Crawford, Bleier (5), Schreiber (6), Ort (7), De La Rosa (8), Denlinger (9) and McGuire, Wong. W_Morton 1-1. L_Crawford 2-1. Sv_T.Riley (1). HRs_Atlanta, Arcia (0). Boston, Yoshida (0), Casas (0), Wong (0).

Minnesota0001101407120
Pittsburgh000104000580

Mahle, McMahon (5), Brink (6), Scherff (7), Nordlin (8), Phillips (9) and Jeffers, Wolters, Nigro; Oviedo, De Jong (6), J.Hernandez (7), Moreta (8), Minaya (8), Bednar (9) and Hedges, Delay. W_Scherff 1-0. L_Minaya 0-1. Sv_Phillips (1). HRs_Pittsburgh, Smith-Njigba (0), Se.Gray (0).

