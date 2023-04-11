AMERICAN LEAGUE
|New York
|015
|202
|001
|—
|11
|13
|0
|Cleveland
|200
|000
|000
|—
|2
|7
|1
Cole, A.Abreu (8) and Trevino; Gaddis, Herrin (4), Curry (6) and Zunino, Viloria. W_Cole 3-0. L_Gaddis 0-1. HRs_New York, F.Cordero (3).
|Oakland
|101
|050
|001
|—
|8
|12
|0
|Baltimore
|101
|131
|50x
|—
|12
|12
|0
Muller, Jackson (5), May (6), Moll (7), D.Jiménez (7) and Langeliers; G.Rodriguez, Voth (5), Baker (7), Coulombe (8), Gillaspie (9) and Rutschman. W_Baker 1-0. L_Moll 0-1. HRs_Oakland, Langeliers (2). Baltimore, Mountcastle (5), Hays (3).
|Boston
|000
|001
|001
|—
|2
|6
|1
|Tampa Bay
|110
|120
|20x
|—
|7
|11
|0
Whitlock, Bleier (6), Ort (7), Brasier (8) and C.Wong, McGuire; McClanahan, Cleavinger (6), Adam (7), R.Thompson (8), Faucher (9) and Mejía. W_McClanahan 3-0. L_Whitlock 0-1. HRs_Tampa Bay, Paredes (3), Y.Díaz (3), B.Lowe (4), J.Lowe (2).
|Detroit
|030
|000
|000
|—
|3
|5
|0
|Toronto
|010
|120
|05x
|—
|9
|10
|0
Manning, Englert (7) and J.Rogers; Manoah, Pop (5), E.Swanson (7), Y.García (8), Bass (9) and Kirk. W_Pop 1-0. L_Manning 1-1. HRs_Detroit, N.Maton (1). Toronto, M.Chapman (3), Kiermaier (1), Springer (2), Bichette (4), Kirk (1).
|Chicago
|200
|000
|001
|0
|—
|3
|4
|1
|Minnesota
|210
|000
|000
|1
|—
|4
|9
|1
(10 innings)
Lynn, Middleton (7), Diekman (8), R.López (9), Scholtens (10) and Grandal, Zavala; P.López, Thielbar (8), J.Duran (9), Jax (10) and Vázquez. W_Jax 1-1. L_Scholtens 0-1. HRs_Chicago, Robert Jr. (5). Minnesota, Buxton (2), Taylor (1).
|Kansas City
|001
|100
|011
|1
|—
|5
|11
|0
|Texas
|012
|000
|100
|4
|—
|8
|10
|0
(10 innings)
Lyles, A.Garrett (7), C.Hernández (8), A.Chapman (9), Barlow (10) and Perez, Melendez; deGrom, J.Hernández (8), W.Smith (8), Leclerc (9), Ragans (10) and Heim. W_Ragans 2-0. L_Barlow 0-1. HRs_Texas, Heim (2).
INTERLEAGUE
|Houston
|110
|000
|002
|—
|4
|9
|0
|Pittsburgh
|020
|002
|003
|—
|7
|10
|1
Javier, Stanek (7), R.Montero (8), Pressly (9) and Maldonado, Salazar; M.Keller, Underwood Jr. (7), Holderman (8), Bednar (9) and Delay. W_Bednar 1-0. L_Pressly 0-2. HRs_Houston, Bregman (1), Tucker (4). Pittsburgh, Suwinski (1), Choi (2), Bae (2).
|Seattle
|250
|100
|010
|—
|9
|10
|0
|Chicago
|018
|023
|00x
|—
|14
|18
|2
Flexen, Gott (3), D.Castillo (5), Jo.Rodríguez (6) and Raleigh; Wesneski, Rucker (2), Alzolay (5), Leiter Jr. (7), Merryweather (8) and Gomes. W_Rucker 1-0. L_Flexen 0-2. HRs_Seattle, Suárez (1), Kelenic (2). Chicago, Mancini (1), Velázquez (1).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Miami
|001
|003
|130
|—
|8
|14
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|003
|001
|—
|4
|11
|1
Luzardo, Floro (7), Brazoban (8) and Fortes; Aa.Nola, G.Soto (6), Brogdon (7), Bellatti (8), Kimbrel (9) and Realmuto. W_Luzardo 2-0. L_Aa.Nola 0-2. HRs_Miami, Berti (1), Arraez (1). Philadelphia, Schwarber (3).
|San Diego
|000
|020
|002
|—
|4
|9
|0
|New York
|000
|100
|001
|—
|2
|5
|0
Weathers, Honeywell Jr. (6), L.García (7), Wilson (8), Hader (9) and Campusano; D.Peterson, D.Reyes (6), B.Raley (8), D.Santana (9) and Álvarez. W_Weathers 1-0. L_D.Peterson 0-2. Sv_Hader (4). HRs_San Diego, Bogaerts (4).
|Cincinnati
|004
|000
|020
|—
|6
|8
|0
|Atlanta
|101
|310
|10x
|—
|7
|11
|0
Cessa, A.Young (4), F.Cruz (5), Herget (7), Law (8) and Casali; Wright, Tonkin (4), Chavez (7), J.Jiménez (8), Lee (8), Anderson (9) and S.Murphy. W_Tonkin 1-1. L_Cessa 0-1. Sv_Anderson (1). HRs_Cincinnati, Barrero (1). Atlanta, Olson (4), Albies (2).
|St. Louis
|101
|000
|403
|—
|9
|11
|2
|Colorado
|000
|150
|000
|—
|6
|12
|1
Mikolas, G.Cabrera (6), Gallegos (7), Helsley (9) and W.Contreras; Freeland, Bird (7), Lamet (7), Johnson (9), Seabold (9) and E.Díaz. W_Gallegos 1-0. L_Johnson 0-1. Sv_Helsley (2). HRs_St. Louis, Edman (1), Yepez (1), Gorman (3). Colorado, E.Díaz (2), McMahon (3), Cron (4).
