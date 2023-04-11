AMERICAN LEAGUE

New York01520200111130
Cleveland200000000271

Cole, A.Abreu (8) and Trevino; Gaddis, Herrin (4), Curry (6) and Zunino, Viloria. W_Cole 3-0. L_Gaddis 0-1. HRs_New York, F.Cordero (3).

Oakland1010500018120
Baltimore10113150x12120

Muller, Jackson (5), May (6), Moll (7), D.Jiménez (7) and Langeliers; G.Rodriguez, Voth (5), Baker (7), Coulombe (8), Gillaspie (9) and Rutschman. W_Baker 1-0. L_Moll 0-1. HRs_Oakland, Langeliers (2). Baltimore, Mountcastle (5), Hays (3).

Boston000001001261
Tampa Bay11012020x7110

Whitlock, Bleier (6), Ort (7), Brasier (8) and C.Wong, McGuire; McClanahan, Cleavinger (6), Adam (7), R.Thompson (8), Faucher (9) and Mejía. W_McClanahan 3-0. L_Whitlock 0-1. HRs_Tampa Bay, Paredes (3), Y.Díaz (3), B.Lowe (4), J.Lowe (2).

Detroit030000000350
Toronto01012005x9100

Manning, Englert (7) and J.Rogers; Manoah, Pop (5), E.Swanson (7), Y.García (8), Bass (9) and Kirk. W_Pop 1-0. L_Manning 1-1. HRs_Detroit, N.Maton (1). Toronto, M.Chapman (3), Kiermaier (1), Springer (2), Bichette (4), Kirk (1).

Chicago2000000010341
Minnesota2100000001491

(10 innings)

Lynn, Middleton (7), Diekman (8), R.López (9), Scholtens (10) and Grandal, Zavala; P.López, Thielbar (8), J.Duran (9), Jax (10) and Vázquez. W_Jax 1-1. L_Scholtens 0-1. HRs_Chicago, Robert Jr. (5). Minnesota, Buxton (2), Taylor (1).

Kansas City00110001115110
Texas01200010048100

(10 innings)

Lyles, A.Garrett (7), C.Hernández (8), A.Chapman (9), Barlow (10) and Perez, Melendez; deGrom, J.Hernández (8), W.Smith (8), Leclerc (9), Ragans (10) and Heim. W_Ragans 2-0. L_Barlow 0-1. HRs_Texas, Heim (2).

INTERLEAGUE

Houston110000002490
Pittsburgh0200020037101

Javier, Stanek (7), R.Montero (8), Pressly (9) and Maldonado, Salazar; M.Keller, Underwood Jr. (7), Holderman (8), Bednar (9) and Delay. W_Bednar 1-0. L_Pressly 0-2. HRs_Houston, Bregman (1), Tucker (4). Pittsburgh, Suwinski (1), Choi (2), Bae (2).

Seattle2501000109100
Chicago01802300x14182

Flexen, Gott (3), D.Castillo (5), Jo.Rodríguez (6) and Raleigh; Wesneski, Rucker (2), Alzolay (5), Leiter Jr. (7), Merryweather (8) and Gomes. W_Rucker 1-0. L_Flexen 0-2. HRs_Seattle, Suárez (1), Kelenic (2). Chicago, Mancini (1), Velázquez (1).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Miami0010031308140
Philadelphia0000030014111

Luzardo, Floro (7), Brazoban (8) and Fortes; Aa.Nola, G.Soto (6), Brogdon (7), Bellatti (8), Kimbrel (9) and Realmuto. W_Luzardo 2-0. L_Aa.Nola 0-2. HRs_Miami, Berti (1), Arraez (1). Philadelphia, Schwarber (3).

San Diego000020002490
New York000100001250

Weathers, Honeywell Jr. (6), L.García (7), Wilson (8), Hader (9) and Campusano; D.Peterson, D.Reyes (6), B.Raley (8), D.Santana (9) and Álvarez. W_Weathers 1-0. L_D.Peterson 0-2. Sv_Hader (4). HRs_San Diego, Bogaerts (4).

Cincinnati004000020680
Atlanta10131010x7110

Cessa, A.Young (4), F.Cruz (5), Herget (7), Law (8) and Casali; Wright, Tonkin (4), Chavez (7), J.Jiménez (8), Lee (8), Anderson (9) and S.Murphy. W_Tonkin 1-1. L_Cessa 0-1. Sv_Anderson (1). HRs_Cincinnati, Barrero (1). Atlanta, Olson (4), Albies (2).

St. Louis1010004039112
Colorado0001500006121

Mikolas, G.Cabrera (6), Gallegos (7), Helsley (9) and W.Contreras; Freeland, Bird (7), Lamet (7), Johnson (9), Seabold (9) and E.Díaz. W_Gallegos 1-0. L_Johnson 0-1. Sv_Helsley (2). HRs_St. Louis, Edman (1), Yepez (1), Gorman (3). Colorado, E.Díaz (2), McMahon (3), Cron (4).

